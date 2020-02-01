How Google Assistant routines have changed my nighttime regime

Living in New York, it shouldn’t be a shock that my room is very small – like, literally 63 square feet. * insert smiling here through the pain emoji *

But you better believe that I still have all my electronics – space heating, lamp, AC unit and TV – connected to a smart socket. Let alone that I can achieve everything from my bed. I am a millennial, so yes, everything must be ‘smart’ in my house.

With my beloved Google Home Mini I would normally say things like “Hey Google, turn on my air conditioner” or “Hey Google, play Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard on Spotify.”

But that was before I moved to a new place directly above a punk rock bar (believe me, it’s not as cool as it originally sounded in theory). Since then I had to become creative with different ways to drown out the terrible music in my eardrums as soon as my head touches the pillow.

And so my nocturnal regime (and intimate relationship with the Google Assistant) was born.

My nocturnal routine

I have owned my Google Home Mini for a few years now. But until a month ago I used it mostly to blow my music and podcasts every morning, or to ask random questions about the weather.

Then I discovered the beauty of ‘routines’. With the feature that Google originally launched for its Assistant in 2018, you can program a number of different smart actions for just one assignment.

For example, the phrase “Hey Google, good morning” can get your coffee machine to put on a new pot of Joe, turn on your kitchen lights, and play your morning Spotify playlist. Of course, assuming all these devices are connected to a smart plug.

I’m not entirely sure why it took me two years to finally set up the position. But I do know my breaking point, because I got tired of constantly putting different electronics in a list for the Assistant to turn on and off in my room, especially when I went to sleep at night.

i really slept on routines with my google home. i like to say “hey google, i’m home” and girl is like “welcome back !!” n turn on my lamp n space heating such as THX BETCHHHHHHH

– Brenda Stolyar (@BStoly) January 3, 2020

But routines are a seamless solution that is easy to set up and even easier to use. And if you could not see it from my tweet above, life was changing.

Every night I throw up my PJs, shoot a melatonin gummy, get into bed, watch a little TV and, as soon as my eyelids start to get heavy, I turn to my Mini and say, “Hey, Google, good night.”

This is followed by a somewhat creepy “Goodnight, Brenda” from the assistant. What, yes, sounds just as cold and robotic as you might think.

As soon as the magic words leave my lips, my TV and lamp go out, my space heating switches on and soundscapes flow into the room.

(I mean, sure, it’s not so reassuring if you turn to the other half to say goodnight. But hey, at least the Assistant won’t decide that he doesn’t want to be with me anymore. Amirite?)

Anyways …

Although the white noise does not completely drown out the annoying music from below, at least it gives me something else to concentrate on; something other than the weak rhythm of drums and guitar solos.

In essence, it helps me escape the reality that I am in a stuffy bedroom above a rowdy bar; it takes me somewhere else. Whether it is a Caribbean storm with light thunder in the background, raindrops hitting a tent, or even a downpour in the sky, I slowly disappear into a deep sleep.

And yes, all this comes from the Baby Sleep Aid playlist I provided for you above. And yes, it is meant for children. But I will let you know that I have gone through MANY different playlists with rain sounds and nothing is comparable to this one.

Google Assistant also has its own soundscapes that you can choose from, but I prefer the playlist.

I have conditioned myself to fall asleep to the sound of rain, so you can only imagine how I feel today with this weather. like a narcoleptic chihuahua

– Brenda Stolyar (@BStoly) December 9, 2019

Because I saw how I live with housemates, I also dropped “my rain” at a certain volume and set it on a timer so that it does not play all night. You know, because I’m a very considerate person and don’t want to scare or confuse my roommates in the middle of the night with sounds of lightning and thunder.

I have also set my space heating on a timer. Although I had to set that via the Kasa app – the brand of my smart socket. Cuz, you know, safety first.

How to set up your own routines

I know what you think: “That sounds great, Brenda. How did you do it ???” Well, reader, great question.

It’s very simple as long as you have the right devices: a smart Google speaker, a smartphone and smart plugs for your “stupid” electronics. If Google Smart Assistant is already built into your smart home device, you can simply add it via the Google Home app.

It is important to note that you do not need a smart speaker to activate routines, because they also work great with the iOS or Android app on your phone. But I prefer the sound quality on my Mini over my iPhone 11 Pro.

If you do not go to bed, there are many other routine options that you can set.

Image: brenda stolyar / mashable

So much customization

Image: brenda stolyar / mashable

Let’s start: in the Google Home app, tap the routines icon in the start menu. You can then choose from these pre-set options: good morning, before going to sleep, leaving and coming home, as well as commuting. These have already pre-baked various promotions, but you can adjust them as desired.

You also have the option to add your own actions to any routine that you can name yourself, such as “close the curtains” and “adjust the volume to 25 percent.” Or there is also the option to completely recreate routines.

For my nocturnal routine, I chose the existing bedtime option and added some of my own details by connecting the aforementioned devices and setting up my white noise playlist via Spotify.

If you have extra smart home gadgets, such as a thermostat or locks, you can also add them. In this way, the Assistant will automatically know when you pronounce the words ‘before going to sleep’ to set and lock your room to the perfect temperature (whatever that may be).

If you have saved all your preferences, that is all. You’re done.

Now you never have to experience the dreaded feeling of getting into a completely cozy bed, only to realize that you have forgotten to turn off the lights, set your alarm, lock the doors, turn off the TV and, well, the list goes on.

Don’t forget to pee before you go to bed. Google Assistant cannot help you with that.

