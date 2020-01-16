How former BYU star Taysom Hill got a lift from his personal trainer

PLEASANT GROVE – Beast mode.

Go ahead, try to find a replica.

I can not do it.

Search the NFL Films archives for as long as you like. Immerse yourself in every game in anyone’s career and you won’t build a landmark film like Taysom Hill for the New Orleans Saints in 2019. It includes Hill throwing long and short passes, catching touchdown passes, touchdown runs, dashes on options games such as running back and close end, blocking a punt and tackling as a special teams player.

Hill is among the fastest and strongest players in the NFL. He can face linemen, linebackers and safety and pass with an elite speed. He tears the tacklers and the barrels on the defenders. He played all offensive positions except the lineman.

Hill had seven touchdowns in 2019. He is more than five of the top receivers in the league, including Julio Jones, Keenan Allen, D.J. Moore and Jarvis Landry.

At the New Orleans Saints, he is their Swiss army knife. For others, he is a bit like the character of Marvel Comics Thor, without a hammer.

For private trainer David Stroshine, owner of Stroformance in Pleasant Grove, Utah, Hill is the epitome of what an athlete should be, the kind of man he wants his son to imitate and see as an example and a hero.

Remarkable recovery

Stroshine first met Hill in January 2017, after Hill completed his last year of BYU eligibility in 2016. His arm was in a post-operative sling and he asked Stroshine to help him prepare for BYU’s pro day in March.

Today, Hill, 29, is mentioned as the heir to Drew Brees, who turned 41 Wednesday and may or may not retire after establishing the NFL mark for TD career passes last season. Currently, the Saints do not have a quarterback under contract.

As a restricted free agent, New Orleans will pay approximately $ 3 million to keep Hill as a second-level counterpart and reach $ 4.5 million if they consider him a high-priority priority guy. The Saints could also resign from Teddy Bridgewater, who was 5-0 as a starter last season.

“The day Taysom came to me, he was not looking to start his professional day, he just wanted to prepare to run the 40 and participate as best he could. We didn’t know if he could even play for BYU’s pro day with his teammates, “said Stroshine.

“Then he shows up for school day and wows everyone. He ran a 4.47 and 4.41 and cleared all the injury questions. He threw the ball very well. He looked great and he was over 38 inches vertical. “

Friday, March 24, 2017, BYU’s Taysom Hill runs 40 yards during Pro Day in Provo.Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Hill had asked Stroshine to be his QB guy at the event that day and to watch out for him. If some scouts wanted to exaggerate his launchers at close intervals, he did not want things to get carried away with the tempo. Stroshine could step in and say it was good. “I told him I was not a quarterback, but I would pay attention to him and intervene if there was too much asked too quickly, to be a buffer.”

Two things caught Stroshine’s attention that day.

“I’m here and I could feel his command and his presence with his teammates. It was tangible and truly remarkable. I thought to myself, “This guy is special. This guy is a leader. “

“It was great to be in the thick of it and to see how its receptors and back responded to it. You could just feel respect and their willingness to play. It is enough to boom, to react and to go and come back eager to do what he asked. I’m like, this guy is just a special human being with a great reputation as a person. You saw the chemistry, you saw the love he feels and he was so clean with his shots.

“It was the first time I surrounded him in this kind of environment, seeing his leadership and his skills. It’s always with me. “

The second thing that caught Stroshine’s attention that day happened at the end of the throw. “A scout came, I think he was with the Patriots, and asked Hill if he would run a few pass routes as a receiver and do some return stuff.

“Without hesitation, he said,” Yeah, I would love to. “He’s a soccer player. He loves the game. It was simple. He played soccer and it was like, of course, he would do anything to play. In this industry, a lot of quarterbacks bent their noses or were insulted if asked to walk the roads or do reverse exercises, but he was not like that at all.

“He was enthusiastic and even motivated to show what he could do. This is what makes Taysom special and now it is in its third season and everyone has witnessed what it can do. She exposes herself fully, this attitude, her love of playing and doing whatever is asked of her without hesitation. It’s football, isn’t it? “

Adversity is a fuel

Opportunities arise and you need to make the most of them, said Stroshine. “It was a perfect example of that.”

Hill suffered four late season injuries during his BYU career. “Adversity is a fuel,” said Stroshine. “Hill used all his setbacks as motivation to improve and come back to compete at a high level. It’s rare. “

David Stroshine, owner of Stroformance in Pleasant Grove, helped Taysom Hill prepare for his pro BYU performance after his senior season.Dick Harmon, Deseret News

During a workout, Hill asked if he could put 625 pounds on the dumbbell and squat back. Stroshine discussed it carefully and said he could only try it once. It’s something that a quarterback just doesn’t do – why would it? An elevator video went viral, viewed more than 44,000 times on Twitter. Some said it was dangerous or unnecessary.

“He made the elevator, a remarkable feat. He wanted to start again, but I told him he was done, ”said Stroshine.

“Why did he do it? He did it to break his big brother’s five-pound personal best. That’s how competitive he was. It was a personal thing that nobody knew about in the audience But he knew it and he wanted to beat him. “

Stroshine said that crouching 400 or 500 pounds is just warming up for Hill. “It just starts at 400 pounds. He is a very strong man and worked hard on his heart, his flexibility, his strength and his agility. This, and his natural talent, make him a special athlete and a remarkable football player on the field. “

Hill’s special energy and talent was realized by the Saints. It quickly spread among coaching staff, teammates and Sean Payton fans.

Hill’s hip mobility and leg strength are the reason he is so fast, says Stroshine.

“When we trained, we wanted to take advantage of the strength it produced. He was around 235 but wanted to go faster. I asked him how much he felt most comfortable and he answered 220, so we made it happen. He was rarely healthy in college because of injuries, but in this Texas game, when he ran on defense for Longhorn, you got a glimpse of a healthy Taysom. The Saints had a healthy Taysom. “

BYU quarterback Taysom Hill pushes Adrian Colbert of Texas out of a race that was recalled when BYU and Texas played on Saturday September 6, 2014 in Austin, Texas.Scott, G Winterton, Deseret News

Stroshine said that Hill behaved correctly. He is humble, grateful, honest and real. He doesn’t seek the limelight but lets his actions speak for themselves. “He is an excellent example and he perseveres. You have to applaud a guy who does it the right way and keeps coming back.

“Taysom just wants to compete. He will do whatever he is asked to go to the field. It’s authentic, it’s authentic. “

Stroshine tells his son that he could hang posters of a lot of athletes and try to look like them, but as a father, he only wants examples like J.J. Watt, Saquon Barkley, Mike Trout and Taysom Hill.

In Hill, Stroshine sees a kind of adorable Hulk, a modern Hercules, a phenomenal athlete who is a better human being doing non-human things.

“If I could spin my son like anyone else, I would like him to look like Taysom Hill,” said the coach.