How fictional pandemics can help fight disease in the real world: NPR

Today’s medical histories – like The Walking Dead with its zombies – are usually rooted in political and social reality.

We have told very long stories about pandemics. From a poem from the eighth century BC About a Babylonian god of plague to the ten plagues of the Old Testament in Egypt and the AMC mega-hit zombie show The Walking Dead, which is now in its tenth season.

Bringing these things into a book is like an ancient conjuring. Call a demon into a summoning circle. Because that’s how you fight it

Long ago, we understood outbreaks as a divine punishment for human transgressions – but our stories about diseases have changed over time. Although still fantastic, modern medical histories are usually rooted in political and social realities. Last year, the 800-page novel Wanderers combined science fiction and horror with a tech thriller about the rise of artificial intelligence and white nationalism after a pandemic. The author Chuck Wendig explains the attraction of writing a story in which entire population groups get sick and die: “Putting these things in a book is like an ancient conjuring. Calling a demon into a summoning circle, because that’s how you fight it . “

But how does fiction fight something like illness? In his own way, writer and filmmaker Jeff Barnaby says by helping us understand the real world. Barnaby says today’s pandemic-based books, TV shows, and films examine how people live and move on a planet defined by vulnerable ecosystems, borders, and barricades.

I think you are beginning to see that people are making the connection between dealing with the environment and dealing with the environment.

“You are dealing with the consequences of globalism,” he emphasizes. “And I think you are beginning to see that people are making the connection between dealing with the environment and dealing with the environment.”

Barnaby’s new film Blood Quantum is about a rapidly spreading virus that turns people into zombies, but those of a certain aboriginal origin are immune. Barnaby, a member of the Mi’kmaq tribe in Canada, says that Aborigines have been telling stories about pandemics for generations. “And they have had to deal with diseases since the first contact, so they know a lot about disasters,” he says dryly.

Blood Quantum has not been released yet – it is currently running at festivals and will be featured on the horror movie channel Shudder later this year. Barnaby sees stories about pandemics almost inevitably as about scapegoats and cultural fears. Discrimination and racism against Asians has increased worldwide since the spread of the coronavirus, as has been widely reported. A pandemic drama called containment is currently playing on Netflix, with stereotypes of Middle Eastern people as dangerous infiltrators – a Syrian refugee in Atlanta is patient zero, essentially a terrorist whose body is a weapon, a carrier of disease.

In works by color authors, pandemics sometimes serve as a metaphor for colonialism, says Maxine Montgomery, an English professor at Florida State University. In their work on apocalyptic and post-apocalyptic literature by authors such as Octavia Butler and Toni Morrison, reference is often made to the human costs of pandemics and the disproportionate suffering of vulnerable groups.

Smallpox, but also other viruses … are inextricably linked to slavery and colonization, which suggests that slavery has remaining consequences that we have not fully recognized or recognized.

“Smallpox, but also other viruses that are inextricably linked to slavery and colonization,” says Montgomery. “In a way that suggests that slavery has remaining consequences that we have not fully recognized or recognized.”

Something is missing from the mainstream pandemic thrillers, she says, including Contagion, the 2011 film that saw an increase in iTunes when the World Heath organization declared the corona virus a global emergency. And that is a difficult question of who is treated when an epidemic breaks out and who is excluded from the security networks of the institutions.

In the fictional Montgomery studies, the rescue rarely comes from scientists at the Center for Disease Control or from research hospitals. “It’s always a question of characters leaning back,” she says, to cure a deeper illness. Reconnecting with folk traditions is not likely to be accepted as a public policy recommendation, but Montgomery suggests that the questions raised by these stories are essential: “How we see people affected by disease. How human we care respond empathy. “

The author Chuck Wendig hopes that his novel Wanderers will do the same. “You know, I didn’t want to write a book that was fatalistic or nihilistic when it came to dealing with people,” he says. There is darkness and death in the stories we tell about pandemics, he adds, but that’s not really what those stories are about. It’s really about how we survive.

This story was produced for the radio by Petra Mayer and Kelli Wessinger and adapted for the web by Petra Mayer.