How domestic producers navigated through the ups and downs – Adweek

Homeland took the TV industry by storm when it debuted in 2011. The Showtime drama won six Emmys in its first season (including for outstanding drama series and for series director Claire Danes as bipolar CIA officer Carrie Mathison and Damian Lewis as prisoners of war). in captivity (Nicholas Brody) and an exciting audience, including President Obama.

But the show had lost its critical glory in season three when Lewis’ story ended. Still, the audience stayed tuned, keeping it as one of Showtime’s top series for the past decade. When Showtime quietly gave the show a three-season extension after the fifth season in 2015, the producers knew the show would end, though the network didn’t announce that Homeland’s eighth season would be the last through last summer ,

Before the season eight premiere on Sunday, executive producers Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon, who developed the show based on the Israeli series Prisoners of War for US television, will talk about the ups and downs of Homeland and how they have completed the circle of history.

The following has been revised and compressed for clarity.

Adweek: When Homeland started this season, how long did you think it could take?

Alex Gansa: To be honest, I don’t think that was in our minds at the time. We were so surprised how the show exploded. It was just a complete surprise. And then we were so excited – President Obama asked for episodes and Steven Spielberg called and said, “I’m going on vacation. Could you get me the next three episodes?” Our heads got big there for a while. I think not that we thought about how long we would need. I think the question was on the table, how long can we keep going through the Brody story? That was the question we were thinking about.

Damian Lewis’ Nicholas Brody was originally only supposed to appear in the first season of Homeland.

show time

When this Brody story finally ended in season 3, the whole show could easily have been derailed at that point. How did you find your way in this huge change?

Gansa: The sea change was the continuation of the Brody story. We expected the Brody story to end after the first season and then develop into a much more traditional show about an intelligence officer. Damien (Lewis) was obviously so convincing, and the network really wanted it to stay that way. And we had more history to tell on this front, so …

Howard Gordon: … It really encouraged us to take our time in a way.

Gansa: So season 4 was a turning point because we knew a lot of people would be very upset about Brody’s death and would they come back to watch another show? A lot has been thought about how to build this season. The obvious decision was to take an intelligence officer whose mandate was not to operate on American soil, but to operate overseas, and to take her to a place where she did what she was trained to do, and only to be a clerk. So that was the choice to take us to Pakistan and Afghanistan. Personally, especially as a writer, I thought we were very energetic at the beginning of season four. That’s exciting: a whole bunch of new characters, a whole bunch of new problems that Carrie has to face with her own abilities and her own special disadvantages as a character. So that was a very fun season.

When Showtime gave you the three-season extension after season 5, did you think that would take you to the end of the show?

Gansa: Yes, of course. There was a lot of talk about this, not only between Howard and me, but also with Claire and Mandy (godmother who plays Saul Berenson) because we knew that they were all tired to be in South Africa for the fourth season and then in Berlin Season 5. So the part of the compromise was, OK, we’re going to play three more seasons, but we have to go back to the United States for a few years. That was the reason why seasons 6 and 7 were told in Washington, DC and New York City.

