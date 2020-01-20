Holly Gibney in The Outsider (l) and Mr. Mercedes (r). Photo credit: HBO / AT&T audience

Holly Gibney made her debut on The Outsider on HBO tonight, and while Stephen King fans knew this was coming, viewers with little knowledge of the new crime series might be shocked to see it.

While Holly Gibney was played by a completely different actress, this is the same character that also appeared in the AT&T Audience series Mr. Mercedes, which is also based on a Stephen King novel.

Here’s what you need to know.

Who is holly gibney

In today’s episode of The Outsider, fans saw Holly Gibney as the versatile private investigator that most people consider crazy.

Although she seems to have serious problems, she is an eidetic genius. She can reveal any information she has ever heard or learned, even if she hates the subject (e.g. rock music).

When Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn) is featured on The Outsider, he meets with her to investigate what’s going on in the small town, where there is important evidence that Terry Maitland (Jason Bateman) is innocent of the child murders was.

It seems that Holly Gibney will play a big role in helping Ralph Anderson solve this impossible case.

Mr. Mercedes and the outsider

Yes, this is the same Holly Gibney that helped Bill Hodges in the AT&T Audience series Mr. Mercedes and eventually worked with him to run the Finder’s Keepers detective agency.

Holly suffers from OCD, sensory processing disorder and synesthesia in both cases and is in the spectrum. This also makes her a brilliant detective.

On the two television shows, Holly Gibney is very different in many ways, and that’s because showrunner Richard Price admitted that he never saw Mr. Mercedes or read the novel and only made Holly his own at The Outsider.

Cynthia Erivo (widows) plays Holly in The Outsider while Justine Lupe (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) plays Mr. Mercedes.

The Outsider will air on HBO on Sunday evening at 10 / 9c.