As the Jalopnik resident driver includes an expert and professional car driver, he receives emails. A lot of emails. I decided to pick some questions and try to help. This week we discuss the prices of the “Blue Book” and used cars, so couples can buy two of the same car and an affordable ride for a really high-end driver.

First, how do some vehicles fare well on the “Blue Book” rating?

Is there any validity to blue book prices on used diesel pickups? I used a used gas stove and I noticed that a seller asking for prices is thousands of dollars above a high blue book. I just found a nice pickup. It was also priced with thousands of books on blue. I decided to make an offer explaining that my offer was based on the prices of the Turkish pound announced in the dealership announcement. I explained that I was willing to offer a top blue book on the vehicle. At least the dealer wasn’t “insulted,” he replied that “these trucks usually come for more than the blue book.” Instead of an official offer the businessman said “good luck”.

The vehicle was a Dodge Ram 3500 regular diesel charging cabin with manual transmission and four engines. I no longer have the numbers on that but there is a similar 2500 model I found. The high blue book is $ 20289 and the dealer asking for the price is $ 25991. The difference between the blue book and the dealer asking for the price on the 3500 model was even more extreme.

So my question is, what is the price of the blue book for diesel pickups if the price of the Turkish book is not even in the ballpark?

For those who don’t know, the “Blue Book” price that the reader is referring to is the price determined by Kelly Blue Book, or KBB, in short, driving to used cars. On its website, KBB will list a range of what a used car should probably sell, given a certain amount of miles and equipment. For most cars that are fairly common, the KBB number range can provide some valuable data on whether a car is a fair price, aggressively priced, or even expensive compared to the market.

However, for some vehicles such as specialized sports cars or in this case heavy-duty Dodge Ram diesel pickups with manual transmissions, KBB numbers do not accurately reflect the market. Prices for these vehicles are more about what someone is willing to pay, rather than what KBB or another third-party site says is “worth it”.

Next, why do some couples / families buy two cars for the same operation or even two of the identical cars?

No car / truck is suitable for all situations. But I’ve never seen such an outrage here that most families are 1car families. So if one bride has a sedan / SUV why wouldn’t it be smart that the other bride has a pickup? Why do the two vehicles perform the same functions? From your know-how of buying vehicles are most of the families 1 families of cars? Is there a pattern of 2 identical task vehicles?

You will be correct that if a couple or a family has a two-car home, logic will dictate that the choice of their vehicles would be different so that each car or truck would be ideal for a specific task. An example would be a minivan or SUV for family use and a compact car or sedan for transportation. After working with a number of couples / families who were buying two vehicles, I can know that some people take this into consideration and are more strategic about who buys that car.

However, buying cars is not often driven by logic and people generally buy what they like. I once picked up a collection of how many roads in my old neighborhood had two of the same car. I think it was around 10 houses out of 30, which was pretty amazing. Although most duplicates were often a type of medium crossover. While this may seem strange, people with children often need to perform the same task of pushing children around, even if they are doing it at different times.

Finally, what is a affordable car for someone over 7 feet tall who is not a giant SUV?

Help! My 7’1 “son is able to graduate from college. We need to get him a reliable car, new to graduation, but having two problems:

1] They don’t seem to find much that suits them. His old CR-V isn’t the most cut, but apart from going with a giant 8-seater SUV, we can’t find much of that coming. It needs a lot of leg room and head. Internet search here has not been helpful.

2] Our balance is not unlimited. We’d look at the $ 15k ballpark, but it can stretch up to $ 17-18k or so if needed.

A decent gas economy would be nice since it has to look for entry-level jobs in a pandemic, but we know it will have to be shared. Also, it is available to go funky for the right shape.

This is a tough one, usually, when you think of cars for taller people these people are in a six and a half foot range and there are a number of options. Once you go more than seven feet, you’re a little out of the range that most builders count on. The car and the driver has a useful article on the right choices for the highest drivers and provide the measurements of the room. I should also say that exploring some of the median crosses in two rows such as the Santa Fe Sport, Murano, and Edge, may also be worthwhile. The honest truth is that your child may have to try a bunch of cars to see what is really comfortable for him since the measurements tell only a part of the story.

Do you have a car to buy a car that you need some assistance with? Send an email to tom.mcparland@jalopnik.com!

