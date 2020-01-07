How does the bachelor remember all names?

Loading...

The first night of The Bachelor follows an old formula: limo entries, quirky and sometimes filthy introductions and something almost wonderful: the star of the show somehow remembers the names of 25 strangers they have just met. As the Peter Weber season begins, you may wonder how he remembers all those names so quickly. According to some of the show’s former stars, this is the secret: they don’t remember the names, at least not immediately!

Former single Ali Fedotowsky revealed how she did it in her E! live blog in 2013, and as you may have guessed, it is highly dependent on the magic of reality TV. “I am often asked this question and there are two answers to this question. During the night a producer is never far from you and he constantly reminds you of everyone’s name. She (the producer) has flash cards with the photos and names of each participant. It’s hard to remember everyone, even with flash cards. It’s all so overwhelming. How do you remember the names at the rose ceremony? Well, I doubt many people can remember at 25, so the bachelor / ette goes into the rose ceremony room and says a few names at a time and then leaves to get the next few names. “

Although production can be useful to get names correct, especially in the beginning where there are so many strangers to remember, they can also make it harder. Former bachelor Sean Lowe told Attraction how the spoiler-phobic nature of production meant that they could not use their real names through the communication channels. “The show is so paranoid about spoilers and people who get inside information. From the beginning they never called me Sean on the radio; it was always Clyde. The girl, regardless of the girl, was always Bonnie. It’s almost like you’re in the secret service, “he joked.

Although editing magic makes it possible for viewers to believe that the Bachelor or Bachelorette remembers the names of everyone in a miraculous and graceful way, there have been some incidents where human nature has made the star of the show better. Long ago in 2004, Bachelor Jesse Palmer infamously messed up an early rose ceremony: he intended to give a rose to a participant named Karen but who didn’t know her name and accidentally named her “Katie” – that was another’s name participant! He immediately pulled Chris Harrison aside to explain his mistake. “I forgot her name,” he told Harrison. “That wasn’t the girl I wanted to give it to. Karen. I said Katie. I froze and forgot and said Katie. We have to do that again. Somehow we have to do that again. ” The end result was that both Katie and Karen received roses, but it was a famous uncomfortable moment that a rare crack appeared in the polished veneer of the production. So when you see the star of every season “remembering” everyone’s name, it’s not super power – it’s just a good old-fashioned TV production.