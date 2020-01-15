How does Sporting News rate the 2020 Tar Heels?

The UNC football program has been named a top 25 team for the next season in a series of publications. How does Sporting News assess Tar Heels’ prospects in 2020?

With the 2019 NCAA football season, the focus has now shifted to the top teams and storylines of the next year. Among them is North Carolina, and what head coach Mack Brown can do on the sidelines in his second season with the much improved Tar Heels.

Many releases have already released their “far too early” pre-season rankings for next season, and Sporting News was at the party on Tuesday night. They are similar to those we saw in the past week, especially with regard to the tar heels.

North Carolina ranks 21st in the top 25 in Sporting News, noting that “the momentum under Mack Brown is real.” This also seems to be the case, especially given the team’s massive turnaround before a season. North Carolina re-appeared in a bowl game for the first time in three years and won the first bowl game since 2013.

North Carolina has one of the best players in the nation in freshman signal caller Sam Howell. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Monroe, North Carolina native was ACC Rookie of the Year and ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year after compiling 3,641 yards and 38 touchdowns. Both were No. 1 in the Atlantic Coast conference and he only threw seven interceptions in 13 games.

Howell’s 38 TD passes ranked fourth in the nation behind an elite trio of quarterbacks, including the Heisman Trophy winner of 2019 and national champion Joe Burrow. They also put Howell in third place in the ACC’s single-season touchdown list. And on Friday, he was honored with another prestigious award: a place on the Freshman All-American team of the Football Writers Association of America.

In the coming season, 1000-yard Rusher Michael Carter and two 1000-yard receivers in Dazz Newsome and Dyami Brown will also return to North Carolina. The outstanding trio completed 25 touchdowns in the season and will play a key role in the UNC offensive in 2020. They are joined by the second player, Javonte Williams, who completed 933 yards and five touchdowns in a three-pronged attack in the UNC field.

