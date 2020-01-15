How does Oliver Queen die in crisis on infinite earths?

The CW Crisis on Infinite Earths event, packed on January 14, and confirmed what fans have known for years: when Arrow comes to an end, Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) does not come out alive. In the course of five episodes we have watched our favorite heroes Arrow, The flash, Super girl, Legends of Tomorrow, Black lightningand Batwoman fight the Anti-Monitor to save the multiverse – and they did. But it was right at the expense of Oliver’s life.

After sacrificing himself to save Earth-38 in part one of the crossover, the archer was initially brought back thanks to the Lazarus Pit. But as fans remember from previous experiences of pit-filled characters, Oliver’s lost soul is irreparable. His cause, however, is not. So when Jim Corrigan (Stephen Lobo) appears in the hereafter to give Oliver a cosmic power, the green crusader accepts and becomes Specter. He uses his new skills to help his superhuman friends endure the Speed ​​Force – take us on a journey down Arrowmemory lane – before he fought the great evil leader of the shadow demons. Specter manages to overcome the monstrous being, defeat the Anti-Monitor and transform it into a spark that triggers a world-renewing flame. But the conflict naturally leads to Oliver’s last death.

We have apparently seen Oliver die again and again, but it seems certain that it will linger. “Yes, he’s really dead this time,” showrunner Beth Schwartz confirmed The Hollywood Reporter. “Because the whole point of this death and the culmination of what brings us to the crossover, is that all he has learned in the series and over the past eight years has led him to this moment to give the ultimate sacrifice of the hero. And that’s his life – to save everyone else. ”

The persistent question now is how the rest of it ArrowThe eighth and final season will cover Oliver’s death. In season seven’s flash-forward, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) – who will return for the serial final – is accompanied by adult William (Ben Lewis) and Mia (Katherine McNamara) while visiting Oliver’s grave. She prepares to leave the safe house where the trio hides from agents from the Ninth Circle and says an emotional goodbye to her children and suggests she will not return. After she leaves, she meets The Monitor who says to her: “Where I take you, I will not return.” Adamant about traveling to a place without the knowledge of viewers, she replies: “I have waited a long time to see him. I am ready.”

We don’t know exactly how that will be related to recent events, but we do know that the hero who started it all – the founder of the Arrowverse – has disappeared. Fans are naturally emotional and have taken Twitter to express their sadness and gratitude for the Green Arrow. Look ahead and read some of the best responses.