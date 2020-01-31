How does Hulu work? Here’s everything you need to know

With strong newcomers like Disney + and a plethora of new services slated to launch in 2020 – hello NBC’s Peacock – there are more streaming video options than ever before, and it can be dizzying to figure out all of their differences and unique quirks. Take services like Hulu for example. What can you really see on a streaming site like Hulu? How much does it cost? How is the new Hulu live TV service (or similar services) different from the standard cable package? How does it all work?

Check out these recommendations:

Many questions, right? You’ll find all the answers in this complete guide to Hulu and Hulu + Live TV. We’ll look at content, features, technical requirements, costs, and more, including some potential savings from bundling other Disney services. Make yourself comfortable and get to know each other. Then grab the snuggie and popcorn because you won’t be able to resist a good binge session if you end up subscribing.

Free 30-day trial

What is hulu?

Hulu is an on-demand video service that allows users to stream popular television shows in the U.S. and Japan (sorry, Canada and Europe). It is jointly owned by The Walt Disney Company and Comcast. Hulu focuses primarily on streaming newer TV shows and its own original content through films or documentaries and offers monthly subscription levels (more on this below) to customize your viewing experience.

The platform differs from other well-known streaming sites such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in that users can access popular series from multiple traditional networks earlier. Typically, you only have to wait a week – and in some cases just a day – to watch episodes of popular TV series after they air. Unlike cables, there are no hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation dates associated with a Hulu subscription. You can watch Hulu at home or on the go using many of your favorite streaming devices.

In October 2019, Hulu added the ability to view content offline, which users of other streaming services have been able to do for years. Viewers can download up to 25 titles on five different devices and have up to 30 days to view their downloaded content. The feature is limited to Hulu’s ad-free plans (more on these plans below).

As already mentioned, there is also an increasing number of exclusive original content in Hulu, such as the award-winning drama series The Handmaid’s Tale, the hip-hop documentaries Wu Tang: An American Saga and much more.

What is Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu’s newest company is Hulu + Live TV. With the $ 55 per month streaming service (following a $ 10 price hike in November 2019), subscribers can watch live and on-demand TV programs from more than 60 channels, including local news and sports, and everything else received from Hulu, see above-mentioned on-demand level. Recent additions include Discovery Channel, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Motor Trend (formerly Velocity) and Animal Planet.

Hulu + Live TV can be compared to other services such as Sling TV or YouTube TV, which allow access to live programs without the need for a cable or satellite subscription. Like these other services, Hulu + Live TV is not without problems. The streaming quality of live programs is often not as good as that of cable networks and can suffer at slower Internet speeds or in times of high data traffic. However, this can be said for many live TV streaming services.

Visit the Hulu + Live TV website at new.hulu.com to watch on a computer. From here, you’ll see your on-demand content options like a regular Hulu subscription, but you’ll also see a “Live TV” button at the top of the screen.

There is currently a certain split in the Hulu universe as the company moves from its “classic” experience to its new “full” experience. If you only use Hulu on devices that support the full range of functions, you should have no problems. However, using devices that only support the older Hulu can cause problems. The old “Watchlist” and the new “My Stuff” do not integrate as well as you might hope. We anticipate that this area will continue to improve as Hulu is constantly updating its new experiences.

These updates happen quite often when Hulu makes changes to the user interface. The company recently improved the legibility of its menu options by removing a transparency effect that affected the legibility of the text. Like and dislike buttons have also been added, a valuable feedback system for Hulu, which you can use to make your recommendations more precise.

Courtesy of Hulu

What devices can I use?

As listed on the Hulu website, Hulu and Hulu + Live TV are available on a variety of popular streaming devices, including Android and iOS devices, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Fire tablets, Google Chromecast devices, Android TV and Mac Smart TVs from LG and Samsung, the Xbox One, the Xbox 360 and the Nintendo Switch are available for PC browsers.

PlayStation 3 and PS4 support regular Hulu, but PlayStation Vue, Hulu + Live TV will likely not be supported due to competition from Sony’s own live TV streaming service. In addition, the Hulu Classic app (which does not allow certain features including the live TV option) remains the only option for those who have selected Vizio TVs, Wii U, TiVo and some Blu-ray players from Sony, Samsung and LG.

How much does Hulu actually cost?

Although Hulu previously offered a free (albeit limited) version of its content library, this is no longer the case. The platform was converted to a fully subscription-based model in 2016, which means that the free, ad-financed service is no longer required. However, in a recent partnership with Yahoo, Hulu has moved some of its free content to Yahoo View. The latest episodes of selected series are made available on the website, and new episodes are added eight days after broadcast.

The traditional Hulu streaming service is now divided into a subscription, an ad-financed tier for $ 6 a month (after a drop in price of $ 2 a month) and an ad-free tier for $ 12 a month (which we think is worth the money) , , Hulu + Live TV costs $ 55 a month, starting at an introductory price of $ 45, which includes the ad-supported streaming option, 50 hours of cloud DVR, and the ability to watch on two screens at the same time. Add another $ 6 if you’d prefer to avoid groping to buy something.

Add-Ons

There’s more than enough to get lost with Hulu, but you can add more through premium channels that are available as add-ons. If your motivation to cut the cord is in the finance area, be warned: this way it can get quite expensive. Hulu subscribers have the option to add monthly subscriptions such as HBO ($ 15), Cinemax ($ 10) or Showtime ($ 9) to their existing Hulu subscription.

As for Hulu + Live TV, users can purchase 200 hours of online DVR storage for $ 15 a month, even though the service has 50 hours of online cloud storage. The service is limited to two screens on which the service can be viewed simultaneously. For an additional $ 15, however, it can be upgraded to unlimited screens at home or for three on the go. Fortunately, if you want both upgrades, Hulu will cut the price by $ 10, so you can bundle both for $ 20 a month in addition to your subscription.

For those without cables, each of these subscriptions could be a worthwhile addition. They offer access to countless hours of content, including unique series that cannot be found anywhere else. While subscriptions can be a bit expensive, ads and less available screens can make both services fairly affordable. However, don’t forget to consider the cost of your internet connection.

What about Disney +?

If you haven’t heard anything yet, Disney + is finally here. As Hulu’s majority shareholder, we expected Disney to use the TV streaming service to promote its new own service. There are a few issues in this regard: You can bundle Disney + with ESPN + and Hulu for a $ 6 discount on the streaming cocktail. However, you can’t add Hulu like HBO or Showtime Disney +.

Disney + is completely self-contained in its own app and you even have to manage other bills if you are an existing Hulu customer using the Disney bundle. Disney has announced no plans for any change in the foreseeable future. Therefore, you can initially treat Disney + as a completely independent animal.

Interested in visiting the digital Magic Kingdom? Find out how to get to Disney + here. Don’t forget to check out the Disney bundle if you’ve subscribed to all three.

The desire for speed?

Hulu and Hulu + Live TV can be streamed in different quality levels, which adapt automatically depending on the internet speed. For smooth and uninterrupted playback, Hulu recommends a download speed of at least 6 Mbit / s for Hulu in HD and 8 Mbit / s for Hulu + Live TV. If you plan to stream across multiple devices, more bandwidth is required for a high quality experience. Hulu has also recently added limited 4K content to its range. For this you need a well-oiled network.

The internet connection speed requirements for Hulu are as follows:

Standard resolution: 1.5Mbps

720p HD: 3 Mbit / s

1080p HD: 6 Mbit / s

Hulu + Live TV: 8 Mbit / s

Ultra HD 4K: 16 Mbit / s

How do you do that?

Signing up for Hulu is easy, regardless of whether you have a smartphone or a computer. Simply visit hulu.com/welcome and follow the on-screen instructions. You can also link your Hulu account to your Apple or Android account to make payments easier. If you’re using a cell phone or TV app, Hulu usually includes simple sign-in and activation methods.

Unlike traditional television, Hulu does not require contracts or long-term commitments. You can try the free trial version of the service for seven days and then cancel it free of charge (although you’ll need to enter your credit card details when you sign up). If you want to cancel your subscription, you can do so conveniently online or through customer service. If you ever choose to retrieve it again, your account information will still be available.

Editor’s recommendations