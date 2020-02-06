How does getaround work? | Digital trends

Getaround was founded in 2009 and is an app-based car sharing platform that connects drivers who need to rent a car with owners who have a vehicle they don’t use. This can be a great alternative to renting, especially if you only need to take a short trip, and it can be an excellent way to monetize your car when you are not using it.

The service is available in a growing number of American cities, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami, Portland, San Francisco and Seattle. It is also available in some European cities. If you need bikes or want to make money renting your car, you can find everything you need to know about Getaround here.

For tenants

You need to open an account and verify your identity before you can reserve a car with Getaround. First, download the app (compatible with Android and Apple devices), create a profile, enter your payment information, and upload your driver’s license. There is no membership fee and the app is free. However, Getaround charges a one-time license check fee of $ 10 to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to ensure that applicants meet the eligibility requirements.

The guidelines are fairly basic: they must be at least 19 years old and have not committed any major violations in the past three years, no drug or alcohol law violations in the past seven years, and no more than two violations of the move regulations in the past seven years have the past three years. You cannot rent if you have had a driver’s license for less than two years. International drivers (as well as drivers in Hawaii and Canada) must be at least 25 years old. The company also searches your Facebook profile to verify your identity.

Getaround sorts the available cars by body shape, so first set filters. Do you need a truck to move a couch, a minivan to carry seven people, or an economical commuter? The categories include sedan / coupe, SUV / Jeep, hatchback / station wagon, convertible, minivan / van and pickup. Once you’ve chosen what you’re looking for, booking a car with Getaround is like getting a rental. Select the pick-up and drop-off date and the city you are driving to to see the options available. You can narrow it down further by setting a price limit or requesting a specific brand.

For example, there are currently 38 SUVs in Los Angeles, including a Land Rover Range Rover Sport from 2011, a Kia Niro from 2018, a Subaru Crosstrek from 2016 and a Dodge Durango from 2018. The interactive map shows you the exact location of each Cars. This is helpful because getaround is mainly used by drivers in large cities.

Click on the car that suits you best for a description. The Range Rover Sport mentioned above has, among other things, air conditioning, power windows and leather interior. The owner also states that tenants are not allowed to smoke or take pets with them. If the rules are violated, fines will be due. Getaround’s hourly rental fees are a blessing, as you don’t have to pay for a full day’s drive if you just want to be on the go for a few hours.

Book a car and you will receive pick-up instructions via the app 15 minutes before the start of the trip. Thanks to an electronic device installed in every vehicle listed on the Getaround platform, you can unlock it using the above app. This is your key for the entire duration of the trip. Always keep your phone with you.

Insurance is included, but keep in mind there is a limit of 200 miles for what the company calls standard cars, and a limit of 100 miles for so-called special cars worth over $ 75,000. You can keep going, but you have to pay more. While the owners are responsible for keeping the cars they rent in top shape, Getaround offers breakdown service around the clock.

Returning the car is as easy as picking it up. Fill up the tank, make sure it is clean, park it where you found it and lock it. If you end the trip with the app, the car will be locked. So remember to collect all your things first.

For owners

With some car sharing services, drivers can list an old model. Getaround is not one of them. Cars made before 2010 will not be accepted. Vehicles with more than 200,000 kilometers on the odometer are rejected. The company warns that it reserves the right to ask owners for proof of recent major maintenance prior to approval of a car. The sharing platform is only accessible to cars that have not been changed. So forget to rent this 600 PS Civic. Only vehicles with at least four wheels and fewer than 10 seats are accepted. After all, cars with a salvaged or converted title cannot be rented.

If your car matches the bill, download the app, sign in, get verified, and list it. One of Getaround’s Pproduct evangelists will contact you after you’ve created the list to coordinate the installation of an electronic device called Connect, which allows tenants to lock and unlock it using their smartphone. You can also use GPS to track your car to make sure tenants don’t exceed the daily mileage limit, and deactivate the vehicle if it is stolen. The Connect is plugged into the OBD2 port. There is a one-time installation fee of $ 99. You need to pay $ 20 for a monthly data subscription.

To maximize revenue, write a detailed description of your car that includes the powertrain type, key features, pet status, and accessories such as ski racks. Upload clear, focused images to give tenants a good impression of what you have to offer. Getaround suggests washing and vacuuming the car regularly. The company does not accept smoked cars and does not let tenants smoke in the vehicles they rent.

Your car will appear in the search results once everything is set up, and you’ll get a notification when someone books it. Getaround assumes that the car is available at all times. So mark the days you need it to avoid a cancellation fee. You can add or remove a block in your calendar through the app. If you cancel a booking more than 24 hours before departure, there is no charge. However, for short-term cancellations, you will have to pay up to $ 100. Once a renter has the car, you cannot get it back before the specified return time. So plan ahead.

Getaround automatically calculates and sets the hourly price of each car, taking into account the location and tenant demand, as well as the year, brand and model. You can set your own price if you do not agree with the rating. It pays tenants by check or PayPal on the 15th of each month. How much you can earn largely depends on what you offer and how often you rent it. You can track your earnings by logging into your account.

