How does DoorDash work? This simple guide explains

DoorDash is an on-demand food delivery service. To put it simply, it is an Uber for food (similar to Uber Eats). The DoorDash app was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco. You can use it to order food at a variety of participating restaurants nearby. You can also sign up to become a grocery supplier (nicknamed “Dashers”), and of course restaurants can sign up to have their groceries delivered to customers.

According to a November 2019 report by consumer analytics company Second Measure, it’s the most popular app-based food delivery service in the U.S., ahead of Uber Eats and GrubHub. Although it already serves 35% of the market, it continues to grow. So if you’re someone who hasn’t tried the app yet, this article explains what DoorDash is and how to use it. Here you can find out what you have to do if you want to eat something and also if you want to deliver something.

For eaters

Hungry? Well, the first step in using DoorDash is to download it from either the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Note that DoorDash is currently only available in the United States, Canada, and Australia.

Step 1: After downloading to your iOS or Android smartphone, you should open the app and register for a customer account. To do this, you have to enter basic personal data such as name, address, email address and telephone number. If you want, you can log in via Facebook or Google. You will also need to create a password, which you should then carefully write down.

step 2: As soon as you have registered, you can start ordering food. To do this, navigate through the main page of the DoorDash app or tap the search icon at the bottom of the screen to enter the name of a restaurant, or tap on a specific food category.

step 3: Tapping on a restaurant will take you to that restaurant’s menu page. Here you can tap on certain foods or categories (e.g. “Popular items”). Once you’ve selected a food, you’ll be taken to a screen where you can add extras or ask for replacement ingredients. You can also change the quantity of items here. After making the changes you want, you can tap the “Add to Order” button at the bottom of the screen.

Step 4: After you’ve ordered your first item, you can add more items by tapping the Close button at the top of the screen (it looks like an X). If you want to place an order, you must tap the Show shopping cart button. Here you can see the items you have selected and the total price of your order. When you’re ready to pay, tap the “Next” tab.

Step 5: You will be asked to choose a payment method. You can choose either Apple Pay or Google Pay (depending on your smartphone) or credit or debit card. If you choose a credit or debit card, you will be asked to enter your card details (if you have not already ordered). Tap Save after entering the correct information.

Step 6: You will then go to the checkout. Check your address details again, add delivery instructions or a tip if necessary. Finally, tap Place Order.

From there you will see a map that shows where your order is and when it is expected to arrive. After delivery, you can leave ratings for both the delivery agent (Dasher) and the restaurant.

For drivers (also known as Dashers)

For those who want to become a Dasher, the registration process with DoorDash is relatively straightforward. You must log in through the company’s website. You need to enter your email address, phone number and zip code. More importantly, you also need to complete a background check that requires information such as date of birth, social security number and vehicle type.

Once you’ve done this, you’ll have to wait for DoorDash to review your details and approve your application. It is almost a matter of course, but you must be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver’s license, valid insurance and a clean driving license. With DoorDash, you can deliver groceries to any roadworthy vehicle.

Once your application has been accepted, you can log in to the DoorDash app to check if pickup and delivery services are available. As soon as you have accepted an order, you must arrive at the restaurant shortly before the specified pick-up time. Then confirm your arrival at the restaurant with the app and have to tick off each delivery item. Then drive to the customer’s address.

Dashers should also note that they may be able to qualify for DoorDash Drive, a higher paying service that handles large catering orders. It is reserved for the top rated drivers, with Dashers making at least 100 deliveries with an average customer rating of 4.8 and a completion rate of 90%.

For restaurants

Again, restaurants that want to register to make their food accessible to DoorDash users will need to go to the company’s website and apply as a partner. So you don’t have to run a large national chain to sign up. You are a local restaurant to think about.

When registering, you not only provide the name, address and number of your restaurant, but also the way in which you receive orders. For example, the tablet plan currently costs $ 6 a week, while the tablet and printer plan costs $ 9.15. Also note that the DoorDash commission is currently 30% of the value of orders placed through DoorDash. This is not insignificant, but DoorDash claims that restaurants with the app can increase take-away sales by 50%.

