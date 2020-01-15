The TV adaptation of Good Omens faithfully follows the crazy and devilishly funny design that the novel’s co-authors, Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, created.

Lots of dialogues are copied almost literally from the source text, while the showrunner of the series is actually Gaiman himself. He previously spoke about defending parts of the book written by the late Pratchett.

However, there will be changes with every screen customization, and Good Omens is no exception: there are some welcome additions (we’re looking around, Jon Hamm), some characters still lying on the floor, and an incident during the finale with a bathtub with holy water …

Read on to learn the key changes between the novel and Amazon’s TV adaptation with Michael Sheen and David Tennant.

1. Was the backstory of Aziraphale and Crowley in the Book of Good Omens?

Michael Sheen and David Tennant in the good omen

The third episode begins with “the longest cold in television history,” said David Tennant, as we pursue the budding friendship between Aziraphale and Crowley from the Garden of Eden, looking at their lives in the centuries that followed, including various biblical scenes, Shakespeare England and 1960s Soho.

“I have a favorite. It’s the first half of the third episode,” Tennant said in an interview RadioTimes.com, “It’s the longest open cold in television history. It’s the first half – I think it’s 31 minutes before the titles appear.”

“Whatever is not in the books,” added Michael Sheen. “So that’s something people haven’t seen before.”

“Although there are moments in the book that refer to some of the scenes that he (Neil Gaiman) worked out,” Tennant continued. “So he starts in the Garden of Eden and then you see them in about 10 different scenes through history, which is a kind of shed story of their relationship and a shed story of the world. All in 31 minutes. “

2. Where are the other riders in Amazon’s good omen?

Good omens’ four horses

In the Good Omens novel, four Hell’s Angels bikers meet the real Four Horsepersons of the Apocalypse in the Happy Porker Café and take part in the journey – only to collide with a pile of fish on the highway.

Neil Gaiman explained in an interview for the series’ companion book, The Nice and Accurate Good Omens TV Companion, why he cuts out the disturbing drivers from the series.

“Terry died and left me, and that was his last request,” said Gaiman. “My job is to make this something he’s proud of, and sometimes that meant I would maintain my position on something Terry wrote rather than something I wrote on.

“In this case, I was willing to remove the four other riders from the script a week before shooting for budgetary reasons. I looked at the script and thought I could pull it out and it wouldn’t hurt. Even though some people will be disappointed, my answer is that it is still in the book. “

3. Does Crowley have red hair in the Good Omens book?

David Tennant in the good omen

The fast-moving demon Crowley is described as “dark-haired” in Neil Gaiman’s and Terry Pratchett’s novel, but David Tennant has explained how Amazon’s costume and makeup department first invented Crowley’s distinctive (and ever-changing) flame -red locks ,

“It wasn’t in the book, but red seemed pretty appealing because it’s on fire,” he said. “There is also a part of me as an actor who likes to change.”

“We talked about whether he could look more like a rocker than a rocker after a long time,” said Tennant in an interview for the series’ companion book, The Nice and Accurate Good Omens TV Companion.

“At some point we decided on a nice, short, funky red cut. Then we see it move through time with different lengths and styles. When I read the script, I was just plotting what happens when it was pretty difficult, and so it works as a marker. “

4. Does Agnes Nutter write a prophecy for Aziraphale in the Book of Good Omen?

Michael Sheen in the good omen

The beautiful and precise prophecies of Agnes Nutter are the only book that the bibliophile angel Aziraphale has always wanted but never acquired – but that means until fate takes a hand and the old tome lands in his lap (or more precisely, in Crowley’s Bentley from 1926).

Then it only seems fitting that Agnes wrote a prophecy for the angel that correctly describes how he sits in his shop, which is “written by other men” with books, before warning him that … his cocoa his cold is growing. As he reads the prophecy, Aziraphale stops by and, lo and behold, his cocoa gets cold immediately.

It is a brilliant moment that is all the more unforgettable because it is not included in the book. In the original novel, the angel made cocoa and read “a random prophecy”. The original passage continues: “Forty minutes later, the cocoa was still untouched.”

5. Where’s the duck stool in Amazon’s Good Omen?

Sam Taylor Buck as Adam Young, the reluctant Antichrist; Ilan Galkoff as Brian; Alfie Taylor as Wensleydale; Amma Ris as pepper in a good omen

In the Good Omens book, Pepper’s six-year-old sister from Them (the group of children led by Adam Young) is recruited to play a witch in a “torture” game with a duck stool – which the other children then beg for. However, the scene was apparently interrupted for health and safety reasons by replacing the makeshift duck stool with a tire swing.

In an interview with RadioTimes.comMichael Sheen (Aziraphale) admitted that he regretted the absence of the scene on the show.

“There is only one moment that I would have wished for. I just make myself … I just think it’s wonderful, “he said.” And you can’t do it for health and safety reasons. “

Sheen added that he had hidden his feelings about the scene from Neil Gaiman and said, “I never told Neil that … I wanted to because I felt so bad because one day he explained it to me and said: ‘Oh, we can’t do that. So we’ll do that instead. “And I was so disappointed and couldn’t tell him because I didn’t want to upset him. But it’s the moment when the kids try to torture the witch and her.” I have a duck (stool).

“In terms of the book, it’s less and it’s this little girl, it’s Pepper’s sister, I think she just sits there and really enjoys it, and the whole point is that it’s torture, and they cut it. Apparently you can’t submerge young children! It’s terrible. It’s a great cut for TV too. “

6. Is Jon Hamm’s character Angel Gabriel in the Good Omens book?

Jon Hamm as Gabriel in the good omen

Jon Hamm’s corporate angel Gabriel is mentioned only briefly in the original Good Omens novel. But the role has been expanded for the series, along with many other angel figures – and this version of Angel Gabriel is a fan of bespoke suits and The Sound of Music (but not a fan of sushi).

Speak with RadioTimes.com On the set, Neil Gaiman explained that he and co-author Terry Pratchett had always intended to refine the characters in the sky.

“One of the things I did in Good Omens, too, to partially open it up a bit, but more because Terry and I planned to do this 30 years ago was actually to activate the angels,” he said , “We go to hell, we see more things that happen there, we learn more. The book basically talks about angels, but they are almost never seen and we have a few demons. It’s the same time. “

“Gabriel is hardly in the novel,” said Hamm in an interview for the companion book to Amazon Good Omens, The Nice and Accurate Good Omens TV Companion. “But he’s out here because Neil Gaiman wanted someone to blow his whip. So he’s the guy from the headquarters who says,” Hey, what are you doing? Go to work! “It’s very funny as a narrator, and the fact that I can do it is fantastic because it was originally written as a Brit.”

As the Mad Men actor explained, Archangel Gabriel was first introduced as “that stuffy, distinguished Brit who can’t get out of his way”. But Gaiman soon changed his mind.

“Neil said he should be from the United States and that made sense to me,” said Hamm. “The idea that the American comes in and says,” We have to do it my way! “It’s very easy for me to inhabit.”

7. Do we see heaven and hell in the Book of Good Omens?

Jon Hamm in the good omen

Just as the Good Omens television series expanded its abundance of angel figures, the show also went into more detail about the appearance of heaven – and hell.

Regarding the immaculate, heavenly headquarters that made up the sky, site manager Nick Marshall said: “We found an empty office building in a fancy business park in Weybridge, Surrey. It had a tiled floor, white columns and 13 floor-to-ceiling windows. We had to freeze each one of them to make the light look heavenly. “

“It really had a heavenly atmosphere,” he said in an interview for the series’ companion book, The Nice and Accurate Good Omens TV Companion.

Meanwhile, Hell is depicted as a grubby, cramped basement office littered with garbage and unsuitable plastic chairs. “God and the angels have the choice of the best place,” said producer Phil Collinson, “while the demons are going down.” Hell is like a highly competitive business that cannot afford larger premises. “

8. Is there a fire and (holy) water scene in the Book of Good Omens?

Michael Sheen and David Tennant in the good omen

Neil Gaiman wrote an additional phrase for the Good Omens finale, in which both Aziraphale and Crowley were kidnapped by their respective heavenly counterparts. They were both sentenced to death: Aziraphale by hellfire and Crowley by a holy bath.

However, after a recent cryptic prophecy by Agnes Nutter, the couple had the prospect of changing bodies. Neither died – Crowley / Aziraphale actually had a pretty nice bath – and they both managed to convince the powers of heaven and hell to leave them alone (at least for a while).

Speaking of ending in an exclusive on-set interview with RadioTimes.comGaiman said he changed the original ending because he didn’t want viewers who had read the book to become “too cocky”.

“There are a few places where I took liberties, and in the end I took some liberties because I didn’t want people who read the book to be too cocky. So there are things that go on ticking and further worrying them, and an action that only unraveled in the last second and that was fun to build, ”he said.

9. What happens at Warlock’s birthday party in Good Omens?

Michael Sheen as Aziraphale in the Good Omen

When Aziraphale disguises himself as a children’s entertainer for Warlock’s birthday party, his terrible attempts at human magic in the book have more dangerous consequences than in the television series …

In the novel, Aziraphale asks a security guard to pull a silk handkerchief out of his pocket that grips the guard’s weapon and “whirls it around the room to land in a bowl of jelly.” The eleven-year-old warlock reaches for the gun and shoots Crowley.

Aziraphale, however, manages to turn the Magnum .32 into a water pistol, which prevents Crowley from unpleasant “segregation”. Aziraphale also has a problem with a pigeon that stuffed his frock coat too long, which Crowley then revives.

In the TV series, however, the fiasco with the gun made of jelly is completely eliminated, while the pigeon is actually revived by Aziraphale – a change that, according to Neil Gaiman, was thanks to logistics.

“The fans of Good Omens are just obsessed, basically very nice,” said Gaiman RadioTimes.com“But there was a moment on the screen when you saw Aziraphale with a dead pigeon in hand after a children’s party and I wrote a tweet saying, ‘Today Aziraphale will bring a pigeon that was pushed up his sleeve, and so on died back to life ‘.

“And people said, ‘In the book, it’s Crowley who …’ and we said, ‘Yes, but we couldn’t because … we have a Bentley in the way, physically, and Crowley has to .. and he’s still standing, so … ‘”

