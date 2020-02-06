How do you really talk about your mental health?

In time to talk, we are encouraged to be open to our mental well-being, but it can be easier said than done. We asked a few experts how to deal with it at work, with friends and family and with your doctor

Words by Clare Thorp

In the last ten years, the way we talk about mental health has changed enormously. What was previously unspoken is now being discussed by everyone, from Prince Harry to Lady Gaga. On social media we share frank messages about depression and anxiety. The stigma, although not completely gone, is slowly decreasing.

And yet for every person who feels able to be open about his mental health, there is another person who does not know where to start. Tell a friend, talk to your doctor, let your boss know how you feel … for many, it may be easier said than done.

On February 6, it’s time to talk, dedicated to encouraging all of us to open up to our mental health. The idea is that the more normal it is to talk about how we feel, the less likely someone is to suffer in silence. “One of the most important things is how we encourage people to talk about this,” says Jo Loughran, director of Time to Change. “Whether it’s their doctor, their best friend, husband, wife or colleague.”

Knowing that talking about your mental health can feel frightening, we have some advice to make it a little easier …

How do you tell your doctor?

If your mental health isn’t great, going to your doctor is an important first step to getting the help you need – but even if we know it’s the right way to do it, the thought of everything you feel is articulating to an overworked doctor in a five-minute appointment can be a daunting prospect.

There are things you can do to make it easier. First, you can request a double appointment if you are concerned about how to rush. “That can help relieve both you and your doctor,” advises Loughran. If you don’t think your planned doctor is the right person to talk to – you may want to trust a female doctor, then you have the right to request another. Some operations have a dedicated doctor who specializes in mental health, so it is worth checking.

It is also handy to be prepared, says Loughran. “When we feel nervous, our minds can become empty. If you worry, you’ll get there and you don’t know what to say. Write down a few things. What you are trying to do is convey how life feels. what the symptoms are and how long you feel this way. It is important to try to be as open and honest as possible. “

She also recommends packing the Kleenex. “When I first spoke to my doctor about it, I just went with tissues and started crying. That was the opener and we started from that point. “

How you can trust friends and family

Opening up to someone you trust in mental health can be an incredibly powerful thing to do. “It’s like this enormous weight off your shoulders when you are able to openly and honestly say to someone,” I’m really having a hard time right now, “Loughran explains.

She says to think carefully about who you trust. “For me, it all comes down to who do you think you can trust in something that is a fundamental part of who you are and what you experience? Who has shown that they are open to talking about mental health and will treat what you tell them with respect? “

Do not feel that you have to make an intense conversation. It can be easier to talk next to each other, instead of facing each other, such as when you are stuck in traffic or walking. “We’ve done research with young people about when they would most likely talk about mental health and a distracting activity, when you do everyday things is useful for both the speaker and the listener.”

Another myth is that you have to chat for hours. “Sometimes it is enough just to have landed the subject and then you can come back to it,” says Loughran. “Once you’ve opened the door, it’s much easier to push it open when you’re both ready to have the conversation.” When mental health shows up in the news or in popular culture, that can also be a good opportunity to start talking. “You can say,” You know, that’s how I felt. “

People who care about you want to help, but don’t be afraid to say you don’t need advice. By saying, “It’s just very useful for you to hear and listen” – you guide the focus of the conversation. “

How to talk about mental health at work

Mental health is a major cause of sick leave and employers are increasingly working together and are proactive in the way they can help tackle it. It can be especially scary to be open about how you feel at work, but – if it comes to being really hard or your performance is affected – it is better that your employer knows that there is a good reason for is. Your employer has a duty of care, which means that he must do everything that is reasonably possible to support your health and well-being.

“The best person to talk to in the first instance is your line manager,” says Professor Cary Cooper, author of Wellbeing at Work and professor of Organizational Psychology at the Alliance Manchester Business School. “However, that boss must be a person with whom you feel you can talk. If your boss is not a good listener, or if you know he or she is not very tolerant and does not listen to you, consider going to HR. “

Every conversation you have with HR is required by law, but if you talk to your line manager instead, you must make it clear if you don’t want anyone else to know. It is up to you to give as many or as few details as you want – there is no obligation to reveal more than you find comfortable. Dr. Cooper says, however, that it can be useful to be honest and open. “I think it is very worthwhile to tell them what is happening in your life. Think about what would help you in the context of work, “says Cooper.”

Find a good time. Do not try to corner your boss when he is rushing to an important meeting or against a deadline. And start a conversation with an idea of ​​what kind of support you need – whether it’s free time to guide appointments, more flexible hours or negotiate a day’s work from home. You can read more information about your rights at work on the MIND website.

* If you experience psychological problems or need urgent support, there are many places where you can go for help

* Samaritans (Samaritans.org): provides confidential, non-judgmental emotional support for people who experience feelings of fear or despair, including those who can lead to suicide. You can call, e-mail, write a letter or, in most cases, talk to someone personally. Telephone 116 123 (24 hours a day, free to call) or e-mail: [email protected]

* SHOUT (Giveusashout.org): Shout is the first 24/7 SMS service in the UK, free on all major mobile networks, for anyone who is in crisis anytime, anywhere. It is a place to go if you have trouble coping and you need help immediately. Text: 85258

* Mind Infoline: (mind.org.uk): The Infoline provides confidential information about types of psychological problems, where to get help, drug treatments, alternative therapies and advocacy. Mind works in collaboration with around 140 local Minds who offer local mental health care. Call 0300 123 3393 (Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) or SMS 86463. E-mail: [email protected]