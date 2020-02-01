How do you make a great American cross-country trip?

White line fever. No, that is not a condition that has plagued the bad guys in Miami Vice, but it is just as mustache and a lot less fun.

White line fever is what they call it if you drive for far too long, especially at night, and are in a hypnosis state by the monotonous thread of painted highway lines. Anyone who is a skull in the middle of America in an effort to fast-forward to the fun parts of an epic road trip will know what I’m talking about. That fugue state where image and sound in a big black abyss spiral and your mind becomes empty, an ironic dive into Zen just before you hit your outdated Camry through a pair of Jersey Barriers and in a rolling field of Jersey cows somewhere in Nebraska.

OK, that’s a bit exaggerated.

Beast Travel Digest

Receive the whole world in your inbox.

But seriously, have you been driving through the United States lately? It is so big and empty. Miles and miles of nothing. Endless waves of amber that stretch from sunrise to sunset, interrupted by truck stops, WalMarts and concrete bunker-like Lion’s Den Adult Superstores. If you need one, at least you can get a venti oat milk, but chances are a city has a post office and a Starbucks.

It’s not for nothing that the Great American Road Trip is a trope: because it’s great to leave your life behind. It is an affordable vacation with the added bonus of adventure and perspective. Why not hit the highway? Experience a few of those Instagram moments when you keep eagerly tapping IRL. Grab your friends or dog, get in the van and go. I have driven more than twelve times throughout the country in the last decade. There is nothing better than stretching your legs in a different time zone and climate than what you started the day with, even if you spend part of that time worrying about the faux velor seats of your truck, causing bedsores.

Now I recognize that not everyone is a working writer / photographer with insufficient free time to wander aimlessly in America for weeks, so I have compiled a few tips below to get the most out of your Jack Kerouac experience.

Part 1. Before you go.

The car. Your car (truck, SUV, whatever) is your chariot. You ask it to commute safely and to protect you over 3,000 to 7,000 miles. Treat it as the invaluable blessing it is. If you don’t have a relatively new car, and that means less than 20 kilometers, take it to a garage and tell him what you are going to do. Have them check tires, brakes, oil, etc. They will know what to look out for. The last thing you want to deal with is a mechanical problem on a Saturday night 90 miles from the nearest recorded city in a place where cell service means that you knock back three exits in that killing loft and hope that they have a landline that you can borrow. . Also make sure you have a functioning stereo with a plug-in for your smartphone. CDs have been around for the past ten years, and trust me when I tell you that you won’t find good radio stations every 15 minutes along the highway. Sirius Satellite Radio really deserves its stripes on cross-country trips. Also make sure you have a spare and a jacket (and know how to use them).

Necessities. No need to go crazy, just some basics such as a sleeping bag, flashlight, first aid kit, money for tolls and emergencies, bottle opener / corkscrew, knife and fork, reusable water bottle (plastic sucks for single use), travel cup and a variety of clothing – do not forget that the climate fluctuates enormously in our great nation. Basic hygiene is important – take deodorant, toothbrush and toothpaste, soap (Dr. Bronners is good, because it does everything), and dry shampoo. If you can find one, the atlas of an old-school trucker can be very useful when your GPS signal hits the bed.

Companions. The crew you roll with can make or break your journey. Avoid someone who needs more maintenance than you. It is generally good advice to prevent couples and single people from being mixed – their perspectives and approaches to life often diverge too far for this kind of close-up action. Bring people who are fun, easy going, take care of everything, can support themselves, have no orders for their arrest and have a valid driver’s license. Dogs are great too, but make sure that Fido a) fits in the car and b) likes to sit in the car.

Part 2. You really do this!

Don’t redo. It’s good to have a plan, but don’t fall into the trap of organizing every moment, unless you’re good at dealing with disappointments. Set realistic goals for where you are going to stop and choose a few things that you see along the way. This is supposed to be a fun adventure, not a day at the office or a cruise with your grandparents. Leave room for spontaneity and serendipity; you never know when a random sidetrack could become the best part of your journey.

Fuel. Food is fuel for your body, but that doesn’t mean it has to come from a truck stop or gas station. It is all too easy to give in to the temptation of fried or fast food and junky snacks, but after a while these things take a toll on how you feel physically and emotionally. Try eating locally instead. One of the best ways to get to know an area is to see how and where the residents break bread. Skip Jack in the Box and find the top rated places online, or ask a few people where their favorite restaurant is. What is the region famous for in terms of food? Grab that. Moreover, it is better to put your dollars in local companies than in multinational chains. Skip snacks and sweets and go to Whole Foods or a health food store and grab some snack mixes, dried fruit, etc. Pro-tip: it’s hard to burn human fuel while burning gas on the highway. Make sure you walk outside the car for more than a few minutes, walk around, stretch, and breathe in fresh air. I like to walk a round of every truck stop where I refuel, which makes me look like an insane person but also feels great and shakes off some of the stiffness.

To sleep. It is crucial to look closely enough. Not just for your mental state, but to let your eyes rest, which have been staring at a lot of repetitive nothing for a long time. Exhaustion is where white line fever becomes a real risk, so honor those circadian rhythms. There are plenty of hotels and motels along every highway, but what’s nice to sleep in a weird carpet with choking industrial cleaning products and residual sadness? Bring a tent and get a feel for where you put your head for the night. Remember that camping can be illegal in many places, so look for campsites or state / national parks – these have the added bonus of showers and bathrooms that are much nicer than those at truck stops. Autocamping is another easy and inexpensive option, although comfort can vary greatly between vehicle types. Finding a cool Airbnb is usually more fun than Motel 6 or another generic Holiday Inn, plus you have a kitchen to cook in. Pro-tip: for budget conscious showers and facilities are often found in gyms, many of which try free passes on one day and remember that every WalMart and Sam’s Club allow overnight camping in the car.

Attitude is everything. A fixed rule for road trips (and life) is, simply, “don’t be a dick.” Driving like an asshole or being aggressive to other drivers is not only unsafe, it can put you in sticky situations, such as facing yourself with an angry truck driver and his tire iron at the next diesel stop. Moreover, you will get much more prior knowledge and you will have more fun if you are nice to everyone you meet. Be open, try to have real conversations. You never know what you are learning, and even if someone is a total freak show, it’s a good story later. Also remember: if you are persuaded, be respectful. The last thing you want to do is a pissed off agent who decides to make an example of you by dismantling your vehicle and everything in it on the side of a highway. Finally, don’t forget to send a few cards home. It may seem like a trifle, but everyone likes to get mail, and you’ll be amazed how excited people hear from you out of nowhere. Especially your parents.

Routing. There are major highways that cross our country, specially designed for a uniform fast journey from, for example, New York to Seattle. These are boring and often annoying to traverse. If you have the time – and you should make the time – look for alternative local highways that wind through cities and landscapes, and just jump on interstates to sew pieces of the journey together. Consider your road trip as a playlist: you link different songs / adventures together with a bit of silence and filler in between. Just hitting I-80 or I-90 is a kind of fast forward through a movie. You may understand the core of things, but you miss all the nuance. For the truly adventurous and, ideally, mechanically inclined, there is also the Trans America Trail to explore – 5000 miles of interconnected dirt roads that will eventually take you from coast to coast.

There are no rules. The most important part of an epic road trip is to have fun and enjoy the experience. There are really no hard and fast rules, just make sure that whatever you do, it will put a smile on your face. Don’t worry about making everything perfect. As Yvon Chouinard said, “When everything goes wrong – that’s when the adventure begins.” Don’t look too deep into those white lines, and everything will be fine.

In almost three decades of wandering around, I have never been surprised and delighted by something discovered on the way to somewhere else. First light on Cadillac Mountain in Maine, which sees sunrise somewhere else in the United States in the fall. Walk Cassadaga, AKA, the psychic capital of the world, creepy quirky streets. Luck, Texas, a western film set purchased by Willie Nelson and transformed into a ghost town / concert location. The awe – and intoxicating, heavily photosynthetic oxygen – of the ancient growth giant redwoods of Northern California. Crystal clear ice that sells everything like a thick diamond coating on cold Moab mornings. Sap transforms into maple syrup into a community sugar house in the Vermont countryside. Wild horses prance while rare Californian condors circle Lee’s Ferry, Arizona. Overdose on energy food on an outdoor stock exchange in Utah. The warmth and welcome of a Friday night fry in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. We live in what sounds like scary, split times, but spend a week on the road and it’s hard to believe that everything is really bad. In Agent Mulder’s wise words, “the truth is out there.”

.