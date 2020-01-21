The most popular TV show is again a dark fantasy series based on a bestseller series. And this time the story was actually ready before the live-action final (what a concept of the 21st century!), And it even led to a series of video games.

With a second season already on the calendar, Netflix’s “The Witcher” shot to the top of everyone’s on-demand entertainment, and reportedly became the most in-demand TV program in the world, according to Parrot Analytics.

Author Andrzej Sapkowski became the pride of Poland after publishing a series of stories about Geralt van Rivia, the titular Witcher. The nation is so proud of the works of Sapkowski (and the subsequent blockbuster games that followed), the Polish Prime Minister offered the second game as an official state gift during his visit to President Barack Obama in 2011.

Since the show’s debut on December 20, “Witcher” books and video games have seen a renewed hit list in their own respective media. “The Last Wish,” a collection of Sapkowski’s first short stories published in 1993, became the fourth fiction title on the New York Times bestseller list in January. And Sapkowski is now regularly one of Amazon’s most popular authors, recently over Harry Potter writer J.K. Rowling.

And “The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt”, a 2015 video game from the Polish video game studio CD Projekt Red, shot almost at the top of Steam’s digital distribution service, the most played list.

So you broke out the show. You hear that the books and games are all great, and you long for a rare kind of multimedia synergy where, for once, everything from the books to the show is well received. Here is a small guide for books, games and YouTube video essays to familiarize you with the knowledge of the strange, bloody, sexy and sometimes satirical fantasy world of Sapwoski.

Books

As the New York Times bestseller list indicates, many readers have already devised the best starting book: “The Last Wish.” It was published after the first book of the “Witcher Saga”, but don’t worry, this is the best starting point.

The short stories were published in fantasy fiction magazines in Poland before they were compiled in book form in 1993. The English edition, finally released in 2007, first appeared on the New York Times bestseller list in 2015, following the release of “The Witcher 3” game.

Like many short story collections, “The Last Wish” is a quick and light-hearted reading, and it is filled with action as it follows Geralt through flashbacks from past adventures, many of which have been adopted for the show. Moreover, you get more information about world politics and warring parties, which add more context to the show. The Netflix series has cut back a lot of politics, avoiding even more open comparisons with “Game of Thrones”.

“Sword of Destiny” should be your second time. The biggest criticism of the show is the confusing design of different timelines. Showrunner Lauren Hissrich has opened her ears to fan and criticism reactions and has responded to Twitter about some of the biggest differences. Much of it was removed to introduce Ciri, one of the three protagonists, earlier in the show. “Sword of Destiny” often competes with “The Last Wish” as the fan’s favorite book and offers more context for Geralt and Ciri’s band.

You can then read the ‘Witcher Saga’ in the order in which they are published: ‘Blood of Elves’, ‘Time of Contempt’, ‘Baptism of Fire’, ‘The Tower of the Swallow’ and ‘The Lady of the Lake’ . “It is hard to say how faithfully the show will recreate the books, especially because certain important characters from the book have already seen dramatic changes in the show and other new characters have been introduced. For example, the sorceress Triss Merigold is only introduced as ‘Blood of Elves’, but she gets a prominent role in the show, thanks to her increased role in the games.

But if you don’t want to wait years for the show to end, you can read Geralt’s story at “The Lady of the Lake” – or at least it was the end of his story until the video games came.

Spell

I lead with this advice: don’t be afraid to start with the third “Witcher” game. You can probably best start with it.

CD Projekt Red won the right to continue the story of Geralt after “Lady”. Although Sapkowski does not consider the canon of the games in his world, he speaks more about the distinction between books and games. He has expressed his happiness about how the games treat his characters, and the developers have put a lot of effort into replicating the speech patterns, features and appearance from the books.

The first “Witcher” game was a PC exclusively from 2007, and although it was a technical benchmark at the time, it is not well outdated. Although the story presentation is still of high quality, there are just too many outdated game systems to make fun for everyone, except for the most hardcore (and patient) ‘Witcher’ fans. Even on a high-end PC, the game’s outdated engine is struggling.

“The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings” is another proposition. The elevator pitch: think of the branching storylines of “Mass Effect” mixed with a jankier version of “Dark Souls” battles. Unlike the third game, “Witcher 2” is more linear. And unlike the first game, it is more focused on the political end of the universe than on the monsters and magic. Although the game is not nearly as good as the third, the plot changes drastically one third of the way, depending on your decisions. If you’re a fan of adventure games where your decisions leave indelible traces on the world, “Witcher 2” might be worth it to overcome the frustrating battle.

“The Witcher 3” comes on the highest recommendation. It’s so good, it makes the other two games even non-essential. CD Projekt Red wrote Geralt as a memory loss in the first two “Witcher” games as a method to introduce the universe to the player. In the third game, Geralt’s memory is restored and he is basically back to who he was at the end of “The Lady of the Lake.” The story also introduces characters that were previously unseen in the books.

The main assignment of the game is meaty and well written, but the many side missions are demonstrably better. You can easily ignore the main mission and familiarize yourself with a huge part of the Witcher’s continent, explore three major cards, and play role-playing as a freelancing Witcher. Each story is like a stand-alone episode of the show, with similar moral dilemmas, except that you can choose how Geralt comes from situations.

And if you are a beginner in games, the simple mode should be a cakewalk for casual players.

And as Forbes writer Paul Tassi wrote, this game already offers the best possible solution for an ideal ending by allowing you to decide. The main story “Witcher 3” ends in a saga-satisfying tone. But the subsequent downloadable content of the game, “Heart of Stone” and “Blood and Wine,” provide even more closure, giving players even more rewarding moments with more characterful moments.

In other words, there is no risk for a final fiasco such as “Game of Thrones” or “Star Wars”. The best endings already exist.

Video explanation

YouTube videos are a great way to catch up on long-standing stories for every series, and luckily there have been good sources for years.

It is worth starting with the ShoddyCast nine-part documentary about the “Witcher” universe. Each video takes less than 10 minutes and broadly covers the important aspects of the universe, from the commanding role of sorceresses to the origin of all those monsters.

After you become more familiar with the universe (maybe even after finishing the first book and playing part of the game), it is worth diving deeper into each of the characters. YouTuber Proper Bird has a playlist with dozens of videos about different characters in the books and games. Yennefer van Vengerberg has spent more than 50 minutes on her in three videos.

And for your one-stop-shop of “Witcher” news and more explanation, YouTuber WitcherGeorge has uploaded several videos during the past year. Browsing through his videos can take a little longer, but a good starting point is his explanation of why Geralt calls his horses ‘Roach’.