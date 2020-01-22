How do you flavor a baroque concert? Add theater and monsters

Beautiful monsters

Ottawa baroque consort with David Brennan

2 pm January 25, auditorium, National Gallery of Canada, 380 Sussex

Tickets: $ 30 at the door or $ 27 in advance, available at ottawabaroque.ca or by phone at 613-400-1511

Occasionally the Ottawa Baroque Consort produces a program with antique music with a shot of drama.

Their next show goes one step further, with Ottawa actor / comedian David Brennan telling stories inspired by Beautiful Monsters, an exhibition of prints and drawings in the National Gallery of Canada, while the orchestra performs music from the era and projected monster images on a screen.

The upcoming concert is not only the first time the Ottawa Baroque Consort has added an element of visual art to one of its multidisciplinary concerts, but it is also a rare example of the National Gallery organizing an accompanying concert with an exhibition.

The idea of ​​adding a theatrical element to age-old classical music was conceived by Jacinthe Hudon, a nurse who happened to be married to one of the founders of the consort, cellist Olivier Henchiri, who is also the artistic leader of the professional ensemble. She sat her part of the baroque concerts together before it occurred to her that anything else on stage might stop her from wandering around.

“Everyone knows at classical music concerts, you go, you sit, you applaud, you leave. I could do about fifteen minutes before the music came together, “Hudon said. “Something new and exciting to focus on holds you to the story. We don’t have the special effects of movies, but we can use different art forms to stimulate your senses, so you don’t fall back on the boring, automatic, passive listening experience. ”

She was also happy to have an outlet for her craft skills, such as sewing music standard covers from vividly colored fabric.

Its fresh perspective, not to mention the willingness to jump behind the scenes in a non-musical aspect of the work, has helped the Consort to develop a dedicated following for its theatrical programs, and Hudon is now considered the director of these shows.

Of course the music must also be top. The consort was founded 15 years ago as a chamber quartet and has grown into a small orchestra of 15 to 20 musicians, all playing on historical instruments. What has remained constant is Henchiri’s passion for early music, performed with historical authenticity.

“What appeals to me is the richness of history and the place that music had in the Baroque era,” said the 41-year-old musician. “There is so much more to discover in music than we can tell just by listening to it. Baroque music had a lot to do with telling stories, describing things that happened, whether it is a natural phenomenon, such as the weather or the sea, or the emotions that arise when you know how to read the manuscript. ”

Henchiri has been playing the cello since the age of nine, when he switched to viola for the simple reason that he thought it was more comfortable to sit down while playing an instrument.

He then went on to study at the conservatory of music in Gatineau and the Tafelmusik Baroque Summer Institute in Toronto, where he specialized in historical performance. Consort musicians must also be familiar with the baroque technique, which includes the use of gut strings, a tapered bow and good style training.

With a harpsichordist in the line-up, the resulting sound is softer than a full orchestra, better suited to more intimate locations. The auditorium with 400 seats in the gallery will even be the largest stage of the ensemble to date. Their usual concert hall is Glebe-St. James United Church.

Brennan was brought into the creative fold after the Consort crew saw him performing during a storytelling event. “I heard monsters and I said,” I’m in, “Brennan said, noting that he already has a dinosaur and a praying mantis in his comedy.

“In 10 minutes we knew that this man was a perfect fit,” says Henchiri. “He had some dramatic pieces in his story, and he was physical with his stories. His body is engaged, what we want in a show about monsters, and he also has a lot of humor, which we love to integrate into our stories. You is going to laugh about it. ”

The stories are directly inspired by the fantastic beasts depicted in the gallery’s exhibition, Beautiful Monsters in Early European Prints and Drawings (1450-1700). Demons, sea monsters and other carefully represented creatures reflect the fears of that time, often as an echo of the beasts that populate Greco-Roman myths.

The team chose about half a dozen monsters, including Neptunus and Medusa, to shine in the stories. The original artworks are quite small, so they blew them up, creating a dramatic backdrop for the show and allowing the audience to see the incredible detail of every frightening creature.

Choosing the music that matches the stories is one of Henchiri’s special skills. He has an extensive knowledge of the Baroque era, which began around 1600 and lasted until the death of Bach in 1750.

“It’s like combining wine with food,” says Henchiri. “Sometimes I start with the wine, sometimes I start with the food. Sometimes I find a piece of music that is so lively and so good that it can start or end the story, so that we create it so that it leads to that musical emotion. Or sometimes we write the story first. ”

Ultimately, the mission is to interest more people, including the next generation, in the baroque era. If it’s fascinating, they will come.

“My goal is that you get lost and come out feeling that you had this wonderful adventure, just like you did when you were a kid and your parents would read you,” says Hudon. “That is precisely the effect that we are trying to achieve.”

The Beautiful Monsters exhibition runs until March 29.

