How do you celebrate Super Bowl LIV?

It’s Super Bowl LIV (54) and the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is expected to attract a lot of attention.

It is estimated that there will be more than 100 million viewers this year, an increase of around 98 million in 2019.

If you are not willing to spend four to five thousand dollars on Super Bowl tickets, you are not alone.

Celebrating at home or at parties is also popular and cheaper.

Muchneeded.com reports that the average football fan spends around $ 80 dollars on food and party items that are preparing for the Super Bowl.

The same article says that 79.5% of spending goes to money, 10.7% to clothing, 7.7% to decorations and / or a new television and 3.3% to extras such as furniture to view.

If you are not a sports fan and only watch the commercials, there may be a reason.

Companies earn millions of dollars in advertising during the Super Bowl to attract buyers from the general public.

In 2019, companies spent a whopping $ 336 million to advertise their businesses. Prices for ads in 2019 each went from $ 5.1 to $ 5.3 million.

Here are a few more fun Super Bowl Sunday facts, in case you are interested:

The Super Bowl is the second largest day for food consumption, after Thanksgiving

About 8 million pounds of guacamole is eaten.

More than 41,000 hotels are booked in the host city of Super Bowl

There is a 350% increase in pizza orders on Super Bowl Sunday

10% of employees call the next day

So, no matter how you spend your Super Bowl on Sunday … Enjoy it!