How do the different video industries differ through the COVID-19 crisis?

Video conferencing has become a critical tool for companies in almost every sector in recent months, as organizations respond to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The use of video has been, not in vain, amazing across the roof in key sectors such as healthcare. A new Vonage report gives an insight into how many more diverse industries use video tools, as well as the various ways companies use them.

Overall, depending on the communications traffic flowing through its platform, Vonage says it has seen a 232 percent increase in video communications between February and March. Vonage has highlighted industry trends using Vonage’s video API, which allows organizations to incorporate video capabilities into existing applications. For example, users in the healthcare sector could integrate it into existing healthcare electronic registration platforms.

In the healthcare sector, overall video minutes increased by 727 percent from February to March. According to Vonage, the industry uses video conferencing to:

Telehealth applications that offer remote consultations, including remote diagnosis of possible infections and continued treatment

Therapy sessions and substance abuse recovery meetings

Online staff training and remote access to specialists

As some medical providers and patients get used to it, telemedicine is likely to overcome the pandemic, according to some in the industry.

“I think our patients and providers who have now experienced the benefits of telehealth will not return to the waiting room, waiting 30 minutes for their visit and that sort of thing,” said Brian Lancaster, CIO of Nebraska Medical, and ZDNet. “They will ask for asynchronous and synchronous visits and our suppliers will want to do the same because they see the value.”

Vonage also significantly increased video usage in the business services sector, where it rose 222 percent from February to March. Use cases include:

Virtual workplaces and live video meetings within applications

Remote customer service and “see what I see”

Legal sessions, real estate and other remote industries

The use of video in vertical media increased by 120 percent for use cases such as:

Live audience participation in entertainment events

Geographically dispersed speakers

Live video embedded in entertainment applications

Financial services have increased video consumption by 155 percent, with use cases that include:

Queries to remote financial applications

Financial applications with video-based services

Live online tax preparation support

Interestingly, Vonage only increased 36 percent of video use in the education sector, although video conferencing has become a lifeline for currently banned students from its schools and universities. The industry used video conferencing for web-based instruction, providing virtual classrooms and virtual office hours, as well as individual tutoring for small groups.

Vonage said growth was slower than other industries, as the data reflects the use of applications dedicated to education. Despite the speed with which educators needed to respond to school closures, many schools opted for general-purpose off-street video conferencing tools, such as Zoom. Vonage said later in the year, there may be an increase in the adoption of applications dedicated to e-learning and education.

“The availability of off-platform video conferencing solutions has garnered a lot of attention for remote work in recent weeks,” Vonage CEO Alan Masarek said in a statement. “However, without the ability to provide integrated programmable video functionality, these off-platform solutions do not address the need for most companies to leverage essential services during this public health crisis, such as telehealth, distance learning, finance, fitness and so many others. ”