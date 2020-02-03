How do Iowa causes work? Guide for first democratic youth work

It feels like the “election season” has “officially started” several times at this point, but Tuesday night in Iowa marks the first chance that candidates have to put some factual, non-symbolic points on the board. The Iowa caucuses will set the tone for the remaining few months of the Democratic primary (we think), while at the very least bringing some semblance of clarity to a confusing race that the Democratic Party may already have messed up (we hope). With Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden currently neck and neck in the state – and Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Mike Bloomberg and Andrew Yang (sort of) not far behind – it is advisable who will soon be coming from Iowa on away to the New Hampshire primary school next week.

However, this all raises a very important question: what the hell is a caucus?

Unfortunately it is more complicated than you could ever imagine. You should know this:

Caucus? Caucasus? What is going on here?

Unlike the much simpler primary system, which involves simple, state-wide voting among registered Democrats, multiple caucuses will take place in Iowa from 7:00 pm. local time tuesday evening. And by “multiple” we mean 1.679. That is the number of state districts that will organize a meeting of registered Democrats that will be 18 on election day to determine how the 41 Iowa promised delegates will be distributed. In addition to the 1,679 districts that accommodate caucuses, the state will hold a number of satellite caucuses for residents unable to reach the predetermined caucus locations.

All in all, the state expects the turnout to surpass the record of 240,000 Iowans that provided 2008 for the Democratic primary.

OK, so what’s a caucus?

At every caucus site – including churches, gyms and more – voters will physically gather in a designated area of ​​the location that matches their preferred candidate. All Sanders supporters under the basketball hoop! and so on. That is the first round. A candidate must register 15 percent support from the voters present to proceed to the second round. Supporters of candidates who do not pass that threshold have the option to adapt to another candidate during the second round. So in theory, a candidate who, say, comes in third place in the first round, can still win that particular caucus if they transfer support from the eliminated candidates.

A formula will be applied to these results to determine the number of delegates to reject at each caucus location.

Still with us? More or less? Let’s move on.

What changes has the Democratic Party Institute made for 2020?

To make matters even more confusing, the caucus process of the Republicans is completely different from that of the Democrats. Fortunately, we can save the Republican explanation for 2024 and focus on the Democrats, who have changed somewhat this year.

The most striking change is that the party will release three songs at the same time:

The “first expression of preference”, or the rough results of the first round, before rescheduling. The ‘last expression of preference’, or the rough results of the second round, after reordering. The “state delegate equivalents” (SDGs), the number of delegates assigned based on the definitive preference expression. The candidate with the most SDGs will be the ‘winner’ of the caucus.

Another striking factor that could influence the results is that only voters who support a candidate who does not pass the 15 percent threshold can re-align with another candidate after the first round. In the past, a voter could switch to another candidate, regardless of how well the candidate he initially supported performed. No longer.

For example, if Sanders, Biden and Elizabeth Warren received support of 25, 25 and 15 percent, respectively, some voters who supported Warren found it in their interest to jump to Sanders after the first round, trying to prevent Biden from winning. In the past they could have done this. This year, their support for Warren will be locked up after the first round because they have exceeded the 15 percent threshold.

When will the winner be announced?

It depends how close it is. The caucus process starts at 7 p.m. local time, and typically takes a few hours to complete. In 2016 the race was so close between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders that Clinton only became the winner the next morning.

Let us hope that this is not the case this year.