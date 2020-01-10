How do colleges out their mascots?

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – When it is Tigres vs Tigres, who wins the tribe? We will discover on Monday when the LSU Clemson faces in the first college football championship game between the teams of the same name. It is a remarkable example of tribalism that sport fandom of players, the teams and their supporters embrace their differences rather than their many similarities.

Five FBS schools – Auburn, Clemson, LSU, Memphis and Missouri – Claim the nickname Tigers, most common in the top division of college football. These nicknames – and the Eagles, Bulldogs, wild cats and other common wild animals – may sound generic and unoriginal, but it made little difference to the fans when tribalism is at work.

N ° 1 LSU and n ° 3 Clemson have more in common than a nickname. These are perhaps two of the most similar college football programs, both by accident and by design. Both are South public schools. Both are from military schools. Both play in “Death Valley.” Yet even when it vs. Tigers Tigers fans easily diagnose the differences between the Tigers and Tigers.

Such loyalty, even if dozens of other false gods share the same name, is part of what brews the passionate intensity of the college sports atmosphere. Students, alumni, and employees aren’t just fans of Utah, Utah State, or BYU – they’re Utes, Aggies, or Cougars. But understand that tribalism requires both history and psychology. And an open mind, because it is difficult to believe in the coexistence of academics and the absurdity surrounding this seemingly simple subject.

LSU mascot Mike Tiger performs in the second half of the NCAA college game against Texas A & M in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday November 30, 2019.Gerald Herbert, Associated Press

Drops of absurdity in a sea of ​​sameness

Weevils of the capsule. Cows violets. Banana slugs. These words might sound like machine-generated strings, but to students and alumni of some higher education institutions, they are likely to induce a tingling and a smile and a screenshot for their friends. Because when you are a Delta St. okra or artichoke Scottsdale Community College, you’ll probably be proud.

“The generations before you have identified with this mascot,” said Adam Earnheardt, chairman and professor in the Department of Youngstown State communications. “So if you want to be part of this community, it is expected that you also identifiiez this mascot.”

Regional links or education can reinforce meaning. The Florida Gators play in The Swamp; real wild alligators live on campus. Boilermakers honor Purdue’s tradition of practical education and engineering. Tennessee Volunteers commemorate the motto of the state, like the Hoosiers of Indiana. But as LSU, Clemson and their feline compatriots orange show, some higher education institutions are full Fightin ‘okra.

Sometimes, tribalism is in the details. When the Tigers clash, when the inevitable panoramic shot of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome saturates televisions across America, the divide between the fans must be clear: orange and purple Clemson one side , yellow and purple LSU another.

They can both be tigers, but their colors, symbols and traditions remain unique. So when their respective fans express their pride in being “a tiger”, they transcend the nickname, elevating it to part of their identity. It is this effect that makes nicknames so pervasive, therefore enduring, and, in some cases, even controversial.

A brief history of mascots and nicknames

It’s hard to determine who or what the “first” mascot was (Matt Blitz TodayIFoundOut.com gave it a try here), but it’s clear that the costumes arrived much later. Mascots were originally either living animals, children or physically deformed men, and their goal was not to entertain, but to bring a team chance or to intimidate the opponent.

Their first story is troubling at best.

Steven Riess, professor emeritus of history at the University of Northeastern Illinois, said mascots gained popularity in professional baseball, where their use was often “disgusting” or racist. Chicago white mascot Bas Clarence Duval, one of the first mascots in the late 1880s, was a black child, and he joined the team on a world tour in 1888-1889.

“He walked around a glove on the one hand and a rope around his neck,” said Riess. “In the early 1900s, athletics in Philadelphia used a hunchback. This stuff died by the 19-year-olds, but these were the first mascots. “

Yale, meanwhile, was the first to use live animals “Handsome Dan” bulldog who, according to school, became the mascot in 1889. The school now belongs to Handsome Dan No. 18, although the Hartford Courant wrote that the original looked like “a cross between an alligator and a horned frog, and he was called beautiful by metaphysicians under the law of compensation. “

The roles today Mascots descend to distraction – even off the field, at charity events and school.

“This is what matters to these communities,” said Orestes Hernandez, executive director of the Mascot Hall of Fame “whether they realize it or not. “

Early college nicknames are also difficult to follow, although they developed shortly before the mascots. Princeton was “apparently the first” to be called the Tigers, inspired uniforms striped orange and black.

In 1890, Missouri was also called the Tigers after a group of local militia who had defended the British against marauders during the civil war.

Links with the civil war – particularly with the Confederation among Southern teams – are common, according to Victoria Jackson, historian sports at Arizona State. She was optimistic that LSU and Clemson would not have such a history. But has she said, “It turns out that the two are in some way.”

During the Civil War, according to historian Dan Hardesty, a regiment called the “Tigers” of Louisiana was particularly brave in the battle of the Shenandoah Valley, and the name stuck with the State’s flagship university . A petition circulated in 2017 to “change the mascot racist LSU! “But the university has not given his 733 followers.

first football coach Clemson arrived from Auburn in 1896, and has the nickname Tiger with him. But the school, Jackson explained, also commissioned a mascot called “Country Gentleman” – a tiger in a coat-tail purple suit with a matching top hat and a cane. Depending on your perspective, it could look like a former plantation owner. Clemson retired from it in the early 1970s – at the same time, the group stopped playing “Dixie” and the abandoned school displayed the Confederate bowsprit flag.

“To their credit,” Jackson said about Clemson and LSU, “it’s not as if we saw the Confederate symbology.”

But the Confederate symbols remain, even outside the South. Consider the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. As Ole Miss, UNLV called the rebels. He took the nickname near his foundation in the 1950s to celebrate the “iconic maverick”. But the school mascot was a wolf in a Confederate uniform named Beauregard, believed to represent the south in a north-south rivalry with Nevada-Reno, the Wolf Pack. Beauregard UNLV banished in 1976, and all other images Confederates, but the remains of nickname.

Few schools in the Rocky Mountain region have such dramatic stories.

Although BYU plays near the mountain lion habitat, the school has adopted the nickname Cougars because former sports director Eugene L. Roberts wrote newspaper articles saying that the school “played as the Cougars’. The name was made official in 1923.

And the Aggies nickname of the State of Utah may seem obvious to an agricultural school, but the university has taken a circuitous route to get there. He did not have a nickname until the 1940s, when, according to the student newspaper, the Statesman Utah, he became the State of Utah farmers. In 1969-70, a committee to select a new mascot chose the Highlanders, but it was categorically rejected by the student body. The committee finally chose the Aggies.

But the Utas of Utah illustrate the second traditional aspect of the mascot controversies. Utah called the Redskins until the 1970s when the Northern Ute tribe approved the nickname Ute. The most recent agreement between the tribe and the school provides scholarships for Native American students and Ute, among other conditions. Florida State has a similar relationship with the Seminole tribe of Florida, as does Central Michigan with the Chippewas. However, these schools have to respect the rites and Native American customs, which can be difficult if students come to football matches in feathered headdresses.

Some schools have abandoned Native American affiliations rather like Stanford Cardinal (formerly the Indians) and Arkansas State Red Wolves (formerly the Indians). Although some are still willing to double. Just ask some Redskins fans of Washington (or go directly to the landlord) and recalcitrant supporters of North Dakota, formerly known as the Fighting Sioux.

For most, however, nicknames and mascots remain a cause for celebration and loyalty, even when born of ignorance. They form a colorful tapestry, sometimes alluding to history, which illustrates the definitive variety of college sport.

Why are mascots and nicknames important?

The Youngstown State Penguins in northern Ohio are a good example of how a nickname can unify. As newcomers many schools who inhale some myths and legends – a sort of initiation – Youngstown State students quickly learn why they are appointed for an Antarctic bird.

Here is how Earnheardt said that: In 1933, the men’s basketball team of the College Youngstown traveled by bus to West Liberty State in West Virginia a freezing night. The radiator of the bus was broken. When the players waddled in the gym, someone noticed that they looked like penguins.

“It sounds like the most mundane thing,” said Earnheardt. “But you know, it’s like one of those stories that just got stuck. You get this picture of these cold, 19-, 20-, 21-, 22 year old boys walking in a gym dragging their feet like penguins. And that’s the kind of picture that accompanies you. “

Now a university, the official versions of history school (there are two) are slightly different from Earnheardt of, but is partly the point of mythology. A simple detail here, changing a name or a date there – whatever. The usefulness of such legends is not canonical history, but a shared history. It is a function of what researchers call psychological “theory of social identity” – a person who gets his sense of who they are by belonging to a group.

Family, said Earnheardt, is the easiest way to grasp the concept. If you grew up in a certain family in a certain area, you will probably take on certain values ​​and identity depending on the family group, whether this means or outside-religious practice crazy. “You can almost predict,” said Earnheardt, “depending on where you grow, how you socialize, how you become integrated into the community, and so on. “

Paul Haridakis, who, along with Barbara Hugenberg co-authored a manual with Earnheardt on sports socialization, explained that in group and out group mentality. “We tend to think of ourselves as part of our group in,” he said, with our mascots on our coffee mugs, or our specific songs and traditions, “and to see other groups as groups. “

And of course, generic nicknames like Eagles and Tigers predominate over abstractions like Maroons and Golden Flashes and Jaspers. But Clemson and LSU are perhaps two of the best examples to illustrate why genericness, after a certain period of time, doesn’t matter. Because even if it can sound the same way when their fans roar “Go Tigers”, all true bayou bengal knows that go really means “Geaux”.