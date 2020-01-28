How do celebrities end up in Super Bowl ads? - Adweek

Every year, numerous celebrities interrupt their artistic efforts to lend their talents to toothpaste, candy and potato chip brands in the name of football.

It’s the Super Bowl, where stars get millions of dollars from advertisers to grab the attention of around 100 million people who are likely to be just as interested in advertising as they are in the game. Snapping celebrities is a process that involves analysis, negotiation, and, perhaps most importantly, one or two strong backup plans in case things go wrong.

Make the deal

Given the game’s high stakes, Super Bowl advertisers sometimes turn to specialist companies to find and find the right talent. For example, a number of brands and their creative businesses work with The Marketing Arm, a Dallas-based company specializing in celebrities, influencers, music licenses, and intellectual property.

“We’re getting to the point where they know they want a celebrity,” said Brad Sheehan, VP of The Marketing Arm. “Our job is to guide them through the process.”

The agency, owned by Omnicom, secured a total of 26 celebrities for the last two Super Bowls, which were shown in 13 commercials, including P & G’s 2018 campaign “It’s a flood report” with David Harbor from Stranger Things. The campaign proved to be a success as it received the most online mentions during the big game this year, according to social media analytics company Talkwalker.

The marketing arm acts as an intermediary between the advertiser and the talent and helps the former negotiation conditions. After all, the majority of celebrities north of $ 2 million are paid for Super Bowl spots, Sheehan said.

Brands can also use the company’s own tool to assess the potential effectiveness and impact of a celebrity. Based on customer feedback on metrics such as attractiveness, awareness, influence and trust, Sheehan said the tool can help “take the emotions out of the decision”.

What’s the big idea

Like everything in advertising, Super Bowl ads begin to develop a creative concept. Gray’s Chief Content Officer Jeff Stamp said the idea of ​​involving celebrities sometimes met with resistance, at least among the creative.

“You almost want to fight it creatively,” said Stamp. “All creative people would like to have an idea that is strong enough on its own.” Nevertheless, he admits that ego values ​​are often put aside for the sake of the brand.

During the design phase, some ideas are developed for a particular celebrity, while others have an archetype that gives the brand a little more leeway.

“When it comes to celebrities, the script is very important,” said Angela Zepeda, US CMO at Hyundai. “Some are written for one person only, while others can be more flexible who fills in the parts.”

Hyundai got caught last year when a concept for Larry David broke through. While David supposedly liked the idea, it just didn’t match the crazy person he’s spent crafting for so many years. Hyundai then completely scrapped the idea, with the brand and agency opting for one of their other finalist concepts (according to Zepeda, there are usually four in the arsenal) in which Jason Bateman played the lead role as the elevator operator.

Change over time

In addition to pure star power, brands are also increasingly taking diversity into account when deciding who should play the main role in their game day spot. While the game and its advertisers have turned to a male audience in the past, the NFL announced in 2017 that around 45% of its fan base is made up of women.

Continue reading