How did the “true story of the Kelly gang” prepare George McKay for 1917?

Before entering the trenches to get the best picture in George McKay’s 1917 film, he was in the Australian desert for “The True Story of the Kelly Gang.” The impressiveness of the film that prepared him for the film “1917”.

In an interview with TheWrap from his home Zoom, McKay explained that the Australian folk legend could come to Ned Kelly’s head because of how deeply he was immersed in director Justin Kurzel’s WWI film.

“The experience of doing this and its preparation, from pre-preparation to the actual shooting, was really complete, and it was the most impressive experience I have ever had on this project,” McCay said. “I think it affected me physically and emotionally, it made me feel good in the ‘1917’ situation. The feeling that came at the end of Ned was really important to play with Schofield. to be able to work and get through something very difficult. “

McKay spent time both during rehearsals and filming, and he said he couldn’t leave Kelly’s life to think about his home or life, as he did in 19th-century Australia.

“If you make me go there in my heart, I will open, and I will not. That feeling was very important for me to explain Schofield, ”McKay said. “It was very convenient for me, because Nedke was physically difficult, and” 1917 “was physically less aesthetically pleasing, we walked all the time.”

“The True Story of the Kelly Gang” is a fictional version of Ned Kelly’s life, an illegal and gang leader who gained popular status in the mid-1800s, who is considered a Robin Hood-type character who fought oppression and is seen as a murderous gangster unworthy of his reputation. . Kurzel’s film is based on Kelly’s legend and struggles with ideas of truth and fiction that divide many aspects of masculinity.

McKay plays Kelly as a great and proud man who is still intellectual at the heart of the poet. When we first saw him on screen, he was wearing nothing but his pants in front of the big Jack flag, adapted to a barefoot fight and stretched. McKay said he would be held accountable for his character by Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor

“The new breed of colonial Australians was a mixture of Irish and Scottish English, and it probably spoke with an Irish accent,” McKay said. “Conor McGregor understood this courage, this deceit.”

On the other side of the coin, Nicholas Hole played the villain of the film – Constable Fitzpatrick, a cruel and corrupt lawyer who wants to prosecute Kelly, but deals with his cruelty and sensitivity. McKay has spent a lot of time with actors who play key members of Ned Kelly’s gang, but his time with Holt has shown that they are both very similar.

“We really enjoyed being in the soup of this world, and their friendship has agility in different ways. At the same time, you know that I like you very much, because I think we are the same, but we are on the opposite side. I know what you are, I hate what you are, so I respect him, but I can’t respect you, ”McKee Holt said of Holt and his character. “I really liked the dance with Nick, we were very happy to find him.”

IFC Films will release “The True Story of Kelly Gang” on April 24 in digital and on-demand, and the film will be performed in daytime and elite theaters across the country.

See the interview with George McKay above.