The heroes of Earth Prime: Martian Manhunter, Batwoman, White Canary, Supergirl, The Flash, Black Lightning and Superman. Photo credit: The CW

Lightning will soon return from its winter break, but if you haven’t seen the last two parts of The CW’s 5-part crossover event crisis on infinite earths, there are a few big changes that may surprise you. Here’s a quick summary of what you need to know.

Part 4: arrow

The last time we left our heroic Paragons, Pariah brought them to the vanishing point (a place beyond time and space and untouchable for the anti-monitor) just before the anti-monitor wiped out the rest of existence with its anti-matter wave , Lex Luthor, known for his unique ability to cheat death, used the Book of Fate to kill Superman (Brandon Routh) and take his place as a role model for the truth.

At the start of Part 4, the Paragons have been trapped in the vanishing point for months, just to find a way out and formulate a plan. Ryan Choi, Paragon of Humanity, and Lex Luthor used junkyard technology to create a kind of teleport. Barry has been missing for weeks. The rest can only manage their way.

One day Barry comes rushing back to the camp. He tried to join the Speed ​​Force and, in his view, was only a few minutes away. Something pushes back and keeps him away. Then Oliver Queen appears.

But he’s more than just Oliver. He has become a so-called Specter and has a plan. The Speed ​​Force is the key to saving everyone. Millennia ago, Mar Novu attempted to travel back in time to the birth of the universe, mistakenly closing a gap in the anti-matter universe, creating the anti-monitor.

Supergirl, Ryan and Lex Luthor are returning at this moment to save Novu from his mistake, while the rest of them return early in the morning to fight the anti-monitor at its moment of creation.

Oliver unlocks the potential of Barry by thrusting him in the forehead, and Barry gathers his passengers and runs into the Speed ​​Force (in beautiful, cinematic widescreen!).

Barry drops Supergirl, Ryan, and Lex before the anti-monitor attacks, and scatters the rest of it into different corners of the Speed ​​Force. Oliver uses their memories and connections to keep them in the Speed ​​Force, but if they fall out, they’ll be consumed by antimatter, so Barry has to hurry and find them.

Lightning (Grant Gustin) hits lightning (Ezra Miller). Photo credit: The CW

But first Barry meets in a very surprising and high-profile cameo of Ezra Miller’s Flash from the Justice League film. It’s all very confusing, but they really like each other’s outfits. Esra’s flash of light goes out and says, “I told Victor that this was possible.”

Meanwhile, Supergirl and Ryan plan to find Mar Novu by searching this huge city’s central database, but Lex is missing before they get very far. He has dark plans and he has given himself the ability to shoot lasers out of his hands when using the Book of Destiny. He knocks out Supergirl and Ryan and goes into town alone.

He persuades Mar Novu not to use his time travel device and offers to share his future knowledge with him if he shares his super skills with Lex. Supergirl and Ryan wake up after being “Luthored” and find Mar Novu in time to stop Lex from making a shady deal.

Barry and Sara say goodbye to Oliver Queen. Photo credit: The CW

In short, everyone meets at the beginning of the anti-monitor era, as a version of Mar Novu somewhere in the multiverse will make this possible.

There is an epic fight, Oliver sacrifices himself to defeat the anti-monitor and create a new multiverse. Barry and Sara say goodbye to Oliver when he dies and a new universe emerges.

Part 5: Legends of tomorrow

This is all about the new universe. It is somehow unclear how all Paragons came home from the beginning of time, but they are awakening in a new world in which they all exist and live together on one earth and always have.

As is typical with such crossovers, there is a slight inconsistency in tone between shows. Barry and Kara are concerned about the changes on the timeline and life on the same earth, while Team Arrow members ponder about Oliver’s death. And the strangest thing is that the legends have to fight a giant Furby-type creature called Beebo. What is that?

Ray takes a selfie with Barry, Kara and Beebo. Photo credit: The CW

J’onn goes around to everyone and mentally updates their memory of what happened. In this reality, Lex Luthor may be a good guy, and Supergirl works for a Lexcorp division.

Ray is super excited about the crossover and is finally invited to join one. Mick is a successful and productive novelist. Everyone seems to have been restored to this new universe, except Oliver, who made the ultimate sacrifice to create it.

Anyway, back to Beebo. They try to knock him down before he destroys the whole city, but it’s not even a real beebo. It turns out to be a distraction so that Sargon the wizard can rob a bank vault.

You knock him out and Beebo disintegrates. They think they solved the problem, but Nash Wells comes in to warn them of a massive increase in antimatter readings. The fight is not over yet.

The Paragons are hunted by shadow demons. Oliver’s victim may have created a new universe, but he didn’t kill the anti-monitor.

You can’t destroy it because it’s made of antimatter, so they plan to make it infinitely smaller. Cool. Ryan, Nash and Ray work on a shrink bomb while the others battle an army of shadow demons and the anti-monitor.

Flash is called to build the bomb once the blueprints are done. It’s a fun scene in which Barry’s speed worries the three scientists about the volatility of the components, but the bomb is perfectly constructed and nobody is shrunk except the anti-monitor (well, no one except Superman, in short).

Everyone returns to their lives in this new timeline. Some things are largely the same, while others may require adjustments to the Paragons who didn’t understand things.

We get an insight into the new multiverse, full of new potential friends, allies and enemies. Green Lantern and Brandon Rouths Superman are seen along with Stargirl, Titans, Doom Patrol and Swamp Thing, who have now been confirmed to be part of The CWs Arrowverse.

The heroes of the Arrowverse sit down at the Justice League table. Photo credit: The CW

The episode ends with the creation of the Arrowverse version of the Justice League. Barry and Co. pay tribute to Oliver and establish a headquarters in an abandoned warehouse.

Barry reveals a very cool table with impressive leather armchairs decorated with their own personal symbols. Superman says to him, “Great idea, Barry.”

Barry basically blushes like a little girl and it’s adorable.

They take their places, but their moment of solidarity is interrupted by an accident and some monkey noises. It turns out that Gleek – a blue alien monkey, originally from the Super Friends cartoon series – has escaped his STAR Labs cage and is at large.

The Flash will return to The CW on Tuesday, February 4th, at 8/7 a.m.