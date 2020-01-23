Yuri Sardarov as Brian “Otis” Zvonecek in the Chicago Fire cast. Photo credit: NBC

Otis died on Chicago Fire this season, and other characters are still trying to pick up the pieces. An important subplot of the January 22 episode dealt with the loss of Otis.

In one of the opening segments, Brett Cruz mentioned that her rent is gradually flowing into her savings accounts. She indicated that they should take care of renting out the guest room where Brian “Otis” Zvonecek had stayed.

Nick Porter, a retired fireman who had helped Cruz sell the Slamigan, was looking for a place to stay and his name came up. Enter actor Brian Howe, who appeared on the show during episodes of three different seasons.

How did Otis die at Chicago Fire?

Since someone had rented the room where Otis lived, he remembered what had happened to his friend. It has also prompted many fans to try to refresh their memories of what happened to the character.

The story goes back to the seventh season finale when Firehouse 51 was called at a campfire. When the season turned black, a cauldron seemed to explode. At the beginning of season eight, this boiler exploded when the premiere started at that very moment.

Otis – played by Yuri Sardarov since the first Chicago Fire episode on NBC – died as a result of the explosion. It started season 8 with a somber note and caused a rippling effect for many of the episodes that came later.

The show themed the death of Otis when Brett returned from his small town life and Gabby Dawson appeared in a special episode when a drone was found that Cruz and Otis were playing with, and again when his old room was rented out Theme.

Season 8, episode 12 of the series had many important storylines to offer, but it was still a good thing that the authors took the time to remember Otis.

He is still a character that many fans of the series miss, and the humor actor Yuri Sardarov brought to the table has been missed this year.

