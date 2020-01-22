How did Angelina Jolie react to the reunification of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston?

The moment took place behind the scenes at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and went viral.

Decor dog at the Sunday evening ceremony of the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, the gala was marked by a reunion between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt.

Divorced 15 years ago (and amid rumors of a possible reconciliation), the actors were caught in a moment of complicity behind the scenes of the event that quickly went viral.

Pictures of Pitt, who took his ex-wife, surrendered the world and remained in the spotlight in the international press, leaving the big question: how did Angelina Jolie react?

Clarify Hollywood Life Sources: “Angelina doesn’t care about the reunification of Brad and Jennifer. She already knew that they are friends and will not let her “.

It is worth remembering that Brad Pitt began dating Angelina Jolie in 2005, shortly after divorcing Jennifer Aniston, with whom he had been married for five years.

The protagonists of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith went to the altar in 2014 and have six common children. In 2016, they announced the divorce and since then they have been in the spotlight for the controversies regarding child custody.