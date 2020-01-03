How cutting-edge computing can renew and revitalize the commercial real estate sector

Loading...

Edge computing: will it replace or improve the cloud?

Perimeter computing will be a key development in 2020, but the much more interesting trend may revolve around how real estate is restructured to enable technology.

Perimeter computing will be a key development in 2020, but the much more interesting trend may revolve around how real estate is restructured to enable technology.

After all, cutting-edge computing, as well as 5G, will acquire a more distributed network with several points of presence. It is likely that these points are housed in existing real estate.

When Amazon Web Services and Verizon outlined plans to partner in 5G, cloud and edge computing use cases, it became another data point on how technology is also about real estate. The Verizon-AWS partnership revolves around connecting Verizon facilities to the cloud.

Verizon has the presence points and facilities. Amazon has the cloud. Applications that take advantage of the Internet of things, analysis and autonomous vehicles will require less latency. What's next for data centers? Think of micro data centers. Think of outposts in a group of locations currently devoid of technology.

Given that reality, it is not surprising that the Wall Street Journal reported that Walmart is exploring ways to rent cutting-edge computers taking advantage of its retail presence. Retailers have the locations to really enable edge computing.

After all, cutting-edge computing will require real estate, much more.

This cutting-edge computing as a real estate game was a key issue in an interview I had with John Roese, CTO of Dell EMC, last year. We talked about cutting-edge computing, how networks would be distributed more and more about real estate. We work more in real estate possibilities than anything else.

"Use cases, such as autonomous vehicles, will need low latency and download the computation to nano data centers," Roese said. "There will be greater capacity and computation at the edge."

The big question is, where will this capacity and calculation reside? Roese said that large telecommunications are at an optimal point since they have facilities. It will also be in the real world near the edge. "A completely different industry is forming with real estate companies, tower owners and even shopping centers that make up the advantage," Roese said.

In this world, the owner of a shopping center like Simon Property Group could house computer infrastructure. Second level shopping centers would also have a role. In fact, Equinix, known for its data center network, is already organized as a real estate company.

There are many loose ends to solve, but these edge calculation nodes will have to reside somewhere. As a result, real estate investment trusts that revolve around shopping centers could deliver part of their portfolio to state-of-the-art computer technology providers. Amazon could take advantage of its distribution footprint. Walmart could take advantage of its retail centers.

Even Billboard companies could host mini data centers with low latency computation on highways. Billboard companies such as Outfront Media, Lamar and Clear Channel Outdoor today revolve around advertising, but renting space for state-of-the-art computing would certainly help your results.

The possibilities of computing and real estate are almost endless, and current players struggling with retail disappearance today can reinvent themselves tomorrow. Why? Real estate that is already divided into commercial and multi-purpose areas will have an initial edge edge edge.

It is not clear if there is a real estate boom related to state-of-the-art computing in 2020, but at some point the basis for a renewed industry will emerge.