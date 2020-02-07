How could Storm Ciara affect Ireland against Wales? – The sun

A storm is brewing in Dublin before visiting Wales’ Six Nations.

The defending champions are currently crossing the Irish Sea to have a great encounter at Aviva Stadium – but all eyes are on the weather forecast expected before Saturday’s clash.

4

Wales competed against Italy to open up a comprehensive winCredit: Rex feature

How could Storm Ciara affect Ireland against Wales?

STORM CIARA is moving in from the Atlantic and will arrive in Ireland on Saturday morning.

Strong wind and heavy rain are expected all day and until Sunday. The whistle in Dublin is scheduled for 2:15 p.m.

There is currently no indication that the game will be postponed, but it could lead to a hectic encounter if the wind comes up.

But the main problems could be for traveling Welsh followers – especially for those who take the ferry home.

Wind gusts inland are expected as well as storm winds on the Irish Sea.

The Met Office issued a yellow / storm warning for wind across the UK on Sunday, and Met Eireann also warns of strong wins and heavy rain.

4

4

This graphic shows winds up to 120 km / h that hit Great Britain when storm Ciara strikes on Saturday afternoon

In Ireland, a yellow rain warning was issued from Saturday noon to Sunday, 3 p.m. Flooding is possible.

Met Eireann said: “Weather conditions in Ireland are increasingly disrupted this weekend as the jet stream over the North Atlantic intensifies the control of a number of low pressure systems towards Ireland.”

While ITV forecaster Laura Tobin added: “Storm Ciara will cause disruptions across the UK later on Saturday and all Sunday.

“There will be gusts of 80 to 100 km / h inland on some coasts and hills. Warnings will likely be amber for some.”

4

If a Six Nations game had to be postponed due to adverse circumstances, it would likely be postponed to a later date.

However, it is far more likely that the teams will have to weather the storm.

Typhoon Hagibis caused chaos at the Rugby World Cup in Japan late last year. The clash between England and France was canceled due to the extreme weather.