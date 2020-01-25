Yesterday morning programming on CMT could not have been more different from that on hold at most national radio stations across America: in the morning block of the network there were videos of Pistol Annies, Tanya Tucker, Maren Morris and the forever banned airwaves. Dixie Chicks. It was the second day of CMT’s new engagement, announced Tuesday, to broadcast a 50/50 split between videos of female and male artists.

While CMT was already in a good 40/60 ratio, this new initiative is helping country radio to do something radically similar in order to increase the number of women artists who run it. According to a study by Dr Jada Watson in consultation with WOMAN Nashville, women make up only 11.3% of the songs in year-end reporting.

This is what the programming will look like: in the morning and evening windows of CMT, when the videos are played consecutively, you will find Morris alongside Ingrid Andress and Tenille Townes, next to the signaling “gold” return programming to Shania Twain and Faith Hill. But you will also find videos from artists who receive almost no terrestrial aerial broadcast, such as Brittany Howard, Joy Williams and the Highwomen. The idea is not only to give these artists visibility, but also to increase the “familiarity” factor which could eventually have repercussions on the radio. It also aims to show on the radio that there is no shortage of viable female songs in the inventory – anything but, in fact.

For CMT, actively supporting women is nothing new: under the leadership of Lalie Fram, senior vice-president of music strategy and talent, the network launched its Next Women of Country franchise in 2013 (the tour of this year is directed by Tanya Tucker), and Fram has stirred the pot alongside Tracy Gershon and Beverly Keel with their organization Change the Conversation since the famous comments “Tomatogate”. But if this is all part of a discussion that is repeated as often as a brother on country radio sings about his “daughter”, it is because: “Tomatogate” arrived in 2015, and most on Music Row are more eager to talk about the problem than to act on it.

Although video playback has no direct connection to radio towers (and videos are no longer the bread and butter of CMT, as the network continues to focus on original programming), Fram hopes the gesture will be a motivator in the industry. “We’re not saying you have to play every song for every woman,” says Fram. “But what we’re going to do is reach out (on the radio) and say,” What kind of engagement can you even make? “It would be nice if the radio could increase the turns of women, even by 10%. It is not that difficult, it is not something frightening.”

It is not scary unless you are a program director. Rolling Stone Country contacted over 30 country radio PDs and asked if they would make a similar commitment (not to increase to 50/50, but whatever margin they could), and / or delete the “no women back to back”. A rule that has raged in the genre for decades. Last week it became the subject of a viral tweet from Michigan’s 98 WKCQ-FM in which they said, “We can’t play two women back to back.” “It smells like white bullshit,” Kacey Musgraves tweeted in response. Only a handful of PDs responded at the time of publication, including Tom Poleman, director of programming and president of iHeart.

“I don’t know which station said it had a” no women back to back “rule, but it’s certainly none of our stations,” Poleman told Rolling Stone Country. “IHeartCountry continues to recognize the pivotal role of women in the country, and our most popular on-air personality in the country, Bobby Bones, and the entire iHeartCountry team have been strong supporters of women in the country.” Poleman noted the iHeart’s “On the Verge” program, which featured Caylee Hammack and Ingrid Andress this year, as well as their “Women of iHeartCountry” program once a week – which gives women a ride on weekends (this takes at least 300 laps, says Fram, to bring an artist to the point of “familiarizing” him). iHeart Radio recently announced a series of layoffs that targeted small and medium markets, further consolidating and automating their programming.

Others, like David Corey, the WKLB program director in Boston, went further. “I am 100% in favor of supporting women in the format much more than we have been,” he said. “I think the goal of our industry (and) of radio programmers in general is to increase the announcements and rotations of female artists over the next six months to a year so that the songs we play in it can reach a point where they will be very successful several months after the start of the broadcast. We should give them exactly the same chance as we do with male artists… These are artists who now occupy a good part of our playlist. Going to 50/50 immediately cannot be done overnight, but we have to get there this year. “

Corey is based on an important concept: that the “hits” are made, not born. Yes, there are sound markers that make a song viable for radio, but, all else being equal, a “hit” is the product of repeated listening. This is in stark contrast to programmers like Randy Brooks of Kix 102.5 in Missouri, who insist that all decisions be made simply on “the power of the song and the performance as a whole”, a pill that is hard to swallow when Cole Swindell’s “Flatliner,” a song that Rolling Stone Country said “should have died in the ER,” is considered to have reached number two, and Dylan Scott’s wispy “My Girl” hit number one in the same year that the astonishing “A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega” by Ashley McBryde and Cam’s the Diane plant did not have a significant impact on the radio.

“It has nothing to do with sex in one way or another,” insists Brooks. “If an artist wants a graphic movement, I think he should focus more on his art rather than on social issues.”

MoJoe Roberts of 98.7 the Bull in Portland says the concern is just and not just “social issues”, whatever they may be. “I think there is a lot of validity in the outcry for more broadcasting for women,” said Roberts, who adds a women-centered weekend show to his programming. “We support the movement and show our support.”

The main leading organizations in Nashville, the CMA and CRS (Country Radio Seminar), also offered gestures of support (the ACM did not comment at the time of the press). “The CMA supports any musical discovery program that helps give women artists and creators an equal opportunity,” said Sarah Trahern, CEO of the CMA in a statement to Rolling Stone Country. “The organization has been part of public and private initiatives to help continue the ongoing conversation about equity in country music, and we applaud Leslie Fram and CMT for their 50/50 commitment in 2020.” While the CMAs devoted their award ceremony in 2019 to “celebrating women”, there was no mention of the imbalance on national radio during the broadcast.

“The music industry in general, and the country genre in particular, needs more diversity and a better gender balance in the dissemination of artists,” said RJ Curtis, Executive Director from Country Radio Seminar. “What Leslie and her team at CMT have done here is exemplary, deserves attention and is in line with past network initiatives.”

At CRS last year, the theme of women in countries has been called “the elephant in the room,” while some programmers have explained how artists like Kacey Musgraves “would not do the promotional things that radio expects, especially a female artist” (Rolling Stone Country has extensively reported to how inappropriate these expectations were). may be). This year’s CRS, which will take place in February, has a stronger than normal representation of women: interviews with Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert, and a new class of artists that includes Andress and Runaway June. There will also be a panel on breaking female artists called “All the Singles, Ladies.”

Nate Deaton, Managing Director of KRTY in San Jose, sits on this panel. “Frankly, I’m tired of the whole problem,” he says. “What we need to do is break the acts in this format and this has been rare in the past two years. Not just for women, but for everyone. The ACM have just announced that there are no duets or groups eligible for a new artist award; it’s a sad comment on the breakup of new artists. “

The artists themselves, however, accept CMT’s commitment – with the caveat that they especially wish not to have to discuss their gender. “I hope one day we can all be called artists, not female or male artists,” said Erin Enderlin. “But until the great divergence and prejudice against an artist who happens to be a woman disappears, it is absolutely imperative that we have leaders such as CMT providing platforms for female artists to promote their music.”

Hailey Whitters, who has just released the superb song on life lessons “Janice at the hotel bar”, agrees. “I’m ready that sex isn’t a factor in choosing good music,” she says. “Unfortunately, until there is a level playing field, women face the disadvantage of never being heard. Props to CMT to offer an equal chance for the cream to rise to the top. “

Male artists, like Radney Foster, also celebrate this commitment. “This is a wonderful development,” he says. “Lyrically and musically, women make some of the most interesting country music, from Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, and Margo Price to Kacey Musgraves and Maren Morris. Well done to CMT. “

Lindi Ortega, after cheering for CMT on her Twitter page, was an artist who had to endure messages like “you need a pedestal because you have a vagina”, which she quickly made public (CMT was also awash with similar comments of anonymity “deserving” the police, “who refuse to accept, as Brandi Carlile once said to Rolling Stone Country, how” inequality prevents success based on merit “). “I hope this will spearhead a much needed change initiative,” said Ortega. “If country radio and country music festivals follow suit, they will lead by example and do the right thing. Music created by women risks disappearing from these platforms. I really believe that this is not what the public wants to happen. “

Some artists, however, point out that even if a 50/50 promise is good progress, it is not limited to intersectionality. “Calling it 50/50 implies that there are only two sexes, while there are more,” explains Letitia VanSant. “While it is natural for cis white women to come together and advocate for representation in an industry dominated by men, we sometimes fail to realize that is unintentionally excluded.”

But advancing the industry toward equality is undeniably an important step, and one that particularly interests women in video production. More videos by women artists generally means more women videographers, producers and crews. “There aren’t many female photographers, not many female videographers,” said Peyton Dale, wardrobe designer for country artists. “Older men in the industry always drive things and always make women feel like they are products, not people.”

As for CMT, Fram promises that their 50/50 engagement is not the end of their activism. “There is more to come. Research we ordered, ”says Fram. “We want to reach out and see who else would make some kind of promise. We have to get to the point where women are part of the regular mix. We just didn’t want to wait another year, have the same results, and sit in exactly the same place. “