How close is Iran to a nuclear weapon? This is what we know

On Sunday, the Iranian government announced that it would no longer comply with most of the restrictions on uranium enrichment and production set out in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, a 2015 milestone treaty aimed at limiting global nuclear proliferation. Iran’s announcement was generally seen as a response to the recent American assassination of Qassim Suleimani, a prominent Iranian military leader, but experts say it is part of a longer trend resulting from Trump’s withdrawal from the treaty in 2018.

Does this mean that Iran is now racing to develop a nuclear weapon? Probably not, but the Islamic republic is now closer to a nuclear bomb than in the past five years. Although Iran has not fully withdrawn from the 2015 Convention, it no longer recognizes restrictions on uranium enrichment levels, the number of uranium centrifuges it operates, or the amount of enriched uranium in its stocks. The door to becoming a nuclear-armed superpower was once locked for Iran, but now it is ajar.

This raises a disturbing question: if Iran decides to walk through that door, how long does it take to build a nuclear bomb?

This is known as the “breakout” time of Iran and Miles Pomper, expert in nuclear weapons control at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, currently estimates it at least a year. The calculation is based on the amount of work that the country would have to do to bring its nuclear infrastructure back to before 2015 levels.

Estimating outbreak times requires a lot of guesswork, because they depend on how aggressively a country moves. “It is a very complex calculation to determine how much time Iran would take to collect enough material for just one bomb,” said Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association. Iran’s breakout time is likely to decrease, he says, but when and with how many open questions.

It is about how a country increases its uranium enrichment from the low levels required for nuclear power plants to material of weapon quality. As part of the 2015 treaty, Iran was limited to enriching its uranium to just 3.7 percent and storing no more than 300 kilograms thereof. In addition, the country was only able to operate around 5,000 of the basic centrifuges needed to enrich uranium ore, far from the 19,000 it had before the treaty. Under these conditions, Tehran could still operate its nuclear power plants. And if the state decided to break the treaty, the outbreak time would be one year.

In May, Iran announced it would increase its uranium enrichment levels to 4.5 percent. That alone did not mean that bombs were en route; 4.5 percent is still far below the roughly 90 percent levels of enrichment needed to make a nuclear weapon. But it’s a step in that direction. Before the 2015 treaty, Iran reached an enrichment level of 20 percent – a critical threshold, says Kimball, en route to weapon-quality uranium, because it is far more challenging to enrich uranium from 1 percent to 20 percent than from 20 percent to 90 percent.

The amount of time required to reach these enrichment milestones ultimately depends on the quality and quantity of Iran’s centrifuges. When uranium is mined, it consists almost entirely of the isotope uranium-238, which is practically useless if you try to make a bomb. Uranium-235, the stuff that can level cities, only exists in disappearing small amounts in nature. Centrifuges enable scientists to separate the two uranium isotopes because the heavier isotope – uranium-238 – is pushed to the outside of the fast-turning machine while the uranium-235 is clustered in the middle. By repeating this process over and over again, scientists can push uranium-235 concentrations from less than one percent upwards to 90 percent.

