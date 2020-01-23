How climate change feeds Africa's grasshopper invasion

JOHANNESBURG – Millions of locusts nibble their way through much of Africa in the worst outbreak that some places have seen in 70 years. Is this another effect of a changing climate? Yes, researchers say. An unprecedented crisis in food security can result.

Here’s a look at what’s going on and where the voracious insects then go.

A LOCUST OUTBREAK? HOW IS THAT?

The swarms of desert locusts hang on the horizon like glittering dark clouds as they cross the countryside in some of the most vulnerable countries in the world, including Somalia. Approximately the length of a finger, huge numbers of insects destroy hundreds of thousands of hectares of crops and force people in some areas to wade through it physically.

“A typical desert locust swarm can contain up to 150 million grasshoppers per square kilometer,” the East African regional body, the Intergovernmental Authority for Development, said. “Swarms move with the wind and can cover 100 to 150 kilometers per day. An average swarm can destroy as many food crops per day as is sufficient to feed 2500 people. “

Alarm and annoyance mingle with curiosity as people try to scare away the locusts by shouting, waving clothing or banging on sheets of corrugated iron.

“These things came to us from Ethiopia and destroy everything along the way, including our farm,” said Esther Ndanu in the Kenyan village of Ngomeni. “We want the government to move very quickly to bring the plane to spray them with the medicine that can kill them, otherwise they will destroy everything.”

“I see a catastrophe,” local official Johnson Mutua Kanandu added.

WHERE IS THIS EVENT?

An “extremely dangerous increase” in locust swarm activity has been reported in Kenya, the economic hub of East Africa, regional authorities reported last week. A swarm measured 60 kilometers long and 40 kilometers wide in the northeast of the country, IGAD said.

Kenya has not seen such a grasshopper outbreak like this in 70 years, said Rosanne Marchesich, U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization, Wednesday.

“It’s the worst we’ve seen in Ethiopia and Somalia in 25 years,” she added, noting that there was great damage to crops. Millions of people in both countries are already struggling with the constant risk of drought or flooding, as well as deadly unrest in Ethiopia and extremist attacks in Somalia.

Now South Sudan, struggling to get out of a civil war, and Uganda braced themselves for the locusts’ arrival.

“Uganda has not been affected by a locust infection since the 1960s, so there is concern about the ability of on-site experts to handle it without external support,” Marchesich said. “And in a country like South Sudan, 47% of the population is already food insecure.”

This week the Prime Minister of Uganda told the agricultural authorities that “this is an emergency and that all agencies must be alert,” the government-controlled New Vision newspaper reported.

HOW IS CLIMATE CHANGE INVOLVED?

Heavy rain in East Africa made 2019 one of the wettest years in the region ever, said climate researcher Abubakr Salih Babiker from Nairobi. He blamed the fast-warming waters in the Indian Ocean off the east coast of Africa, which also produced an unusual number of strong tropical cyclones from Africa last year.

Heavy rainfall and warmer temperatures are favorable conditions for breeding locusts, and in this case the circumstances have become “exceptional,” he said.

Even now, rainfall continues in some parts of the vast region. The green that springs up keeps the locusts from fuel.

“Countries are trying to prepare, but this has surprised them,” said Babiker.

The further increase in grasshopper swarms could last until June if favorable breeding conditions persist, IGAD said. But Babiker said it’s hard to say for sure when this outbreak will be over.

“This has come under psychological pressure,” he said subtly.

WHAT CAN BE DONE?

Major outbreaks of locusts can be devastating. One between 2003 and 2005 cost more than $ 500 million to drive in 20 countries in North Africa, the FAO said. It caused more than $ 2.5 billion in harvest losses.

To help prevent and control outbreaks, authorities analyze satellite images, impose pesticides and spray them from the air. In Ethiopia, officials said they used four small planes to combat the invasion.

“But that’s not enough,” Marchesich said with the FAO about monitoring and control measures. “We also need anticipatory approaches to safeguard the livelihood of farmers and farmers.”

Rodney Muhumuza in Kampala, Uganda has contributed.

Cara Anna, The Associated Press