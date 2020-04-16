How Chvrches Scored the Music Industry’s Dreams Netflix Deal

Netflix’s third season of Elite, a drama in Spanish focused on the secret machinations of teenagers in a private high school, begins with a scene covered by Chvrches’ synth-pop song “Forever”. While the intrigue takes place over eight episodes, the song rises again and again – and again, marking a virtual takeover of the television series.

Although neither the band nor the song is ever mentioned by the characters in the series, “Forever” serves as a sound motif for the entire season, thanks to its repeated appearance in flashbacks and moments of suspense. “We wanted to create an atmosphere with music that symbolized what the characters were doing,” Lynn Fainchtein, the show’s music manager – and the manager of a litany of other film and television projects, including Roma, The Revenant, Birdman. Pierre.

The directors of the show asked Fainchtein to specifically find a song that could carry the plot all season. “It was very competitive at the start; I send around 30 songs per episode to producers and directors, ”she says. “I get music from tons of labels and publishers. “Forever” is a song that worked well because it helped tell the story of certain characters without being obvious. “(Spoiler Alert: The song was chosen in part because its lyrics” I always regret the night / I told you I would hate you forever “reflect the characters’ interpersonal troubles as they grapple with the fallout from a murder that takes place in a dance club.)

What serves Elite well from an aesthetic point of view also translates into a major victory for Chvrches – which happens to share the show’s multinational revenue streams alongside its label and publisher, and has also seen d huge increases on digital platforms like Shazam and Spotify. A band the size of Chvches could easily order a five-digit deal with a distributor like Netflix, say industry insiders.

The synchronization license, as the field of film / video music offerings is called, has proven to be an increasingly lucrative field for artists, whether they are newly rising and established for decades. According to the Recording Industry Association of America’s recorded music revenues, synchronization licenses have increased from $ 200 million in 2009 to $ 276 million in 2019. And this pool of money becomes particularly important in times of crisis when all other revenue streams decrease.

“There’s competition for all movie and TV syncs at this point,” said Kristen Bushnell Perez, film and television manager at Glassnote Records, the publisher of Chvrches, who received a portion multi-episode agreement fees. “I’m still launching the latest releases – but it’s always fun for us to see a song like this, which is from 2018 on a previous album, taking on a new life.”

Since the creation of the third Elite series, “Forever” has seen a 900% increase in Spotify feeds from month to month, and placement has led to dozens of new appearances on playlists. significant streaming and a 1,000% increase in user-generated content (UGC) YouTube videos, according to Glassnote. It also increased by 1,000% in Shazam tags and climbed Spotify’s viral rankings in territories that the group had not previously touched, such as Peru, Chile, Mexico and Panama.

Sync has always had the ability to create new stars: Apple’s use of a Feist song in an iPod Nano ad has helped Feist win four Grammy nominations and the television series “Breaking Bad” AMC starring Badfinger’s success in 1972 “Baby Blue” in a final scene presented the song to a new generation. But the rise of “Forever” two years after the fact reflects a phenomenon that also appeared with the rise of older tracks by Lizzo and Lorde after their placement in the romantic comedy of Netflix Someone Great in 2019: at the buffet- In style streaming music, there is no longer a time limit for a song to be relevant, so the industry is experiencing the recovery of slightly older hits as it works to plug in new releases and legacy tracks .

“I think Netflix has more power than ever before with an influence on the careers of artists,” said Perez. “(It’s because of) the amount that people are broadcasting and because fans are discovering so much music from their favorite TV shows now. More than ever, synchronization is opening up new conversations with artists that we never had “Not before. We communicate with supervisors and let them know that our artists are available – even for personalized content. These are conversations that seem different.”

Fainchtein recommended Chvrches’ song for the coveted Elite spot because she had been a fan of the band for years and remembers placing her music in a successful sync agreement years ago. But when she searches for a new song to present, she says that she usually receives at least 20 to 30 emails a day from the music industry. Because production times for the film industry change quickly, songs are often discarded or swapped if the label or publisher asks for too much money, or if the group is dragging its feet, or if another complicating factor enters at stake – that is, each artist and music company the window of opportunity to make it a desired sync location is limited.

“If the song doesn’t work, we just say, ‘Let’s change it,'” she says. “We negotiate all the time. If you negotiate with the label or publisher (over budget) and know they are wasting your time, you simply change the songs. There is always another song. “