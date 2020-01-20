How Chelsea will face Arsenal with Reece James in line to play with an injury that is not as serious as first feared - The Sun

REECE JAMES could play against Arsenal tomorrow for Chelsea, because his knee injury is not as bad as previously feared.

The youth was injured in Blues ‘Newcastle 1-0 defeat on Saturday, but Frank Lampard thinks he might still be able to get the team for the Gunners’ visit to Stamford Bridge.

2

How Chelsea could be compared to Arsenal

CHELSEA NEWS LIVE: follow for the latest news about the Blues

In anticipation of the Premier League confrontation, Lampard confirmed that James will compete for Chelsea.

And if James makes the team, the back four will probably remain the same as the trip to St James’ Park with Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta who complete the four.

But after Mason Mount’s performance was again criticized after his show in Tyneside, early-season performer Mateo Kovacic could relapse.

N’Golo Kante and Jorginho have to stay in the middle.

With the front three from Callum Hudson-Odoi, Willian and Tammy Abraham remain the same.

2

Chelsea’s alternative line-up against Arsenal

Lampard also confirmed that full-back Marcos Alonso is fit again and will be involved.

The Spaniard could appear in an alternative XI if James didn’t make it and this would probably change Azpilicueta to the right back.

Pedro could also come in to replace the ineffective Hudson-Odoi, while Mason Mount was able to keep his place despite a lack of creativity in recent games.

Lampard starts with an update about Reece James, who has an injury at the back of his knee. It is not as bad as first feared and he is fighting for tomorrow’s game. Marcos Alonso is fit again and is in the team. #CHEARS

– Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 20, 2020

Frank Lampard says that Edinson Cavani is a “great player” and refuses to exclude the transfer of Chelsea