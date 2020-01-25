How Chelsea could stand in line next season with Dembele, Henderson, Sancho and Alex Telles in dramatic team revision - The Sun

CHELSEA supporters were very optimistic when their club went to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and canceled their transfer ban just in time for the January transfer period to begin.

All sorts of exciting reports flew around a £ 150 million war chest that Roman Abramovich had available for Frank Lampard to dive into.

At the time of writing, there is more than a week left of the current transfer window, and it is unlikely that Chelsea will be doing any other important deals this month than short-term options.

This is largely due to the fact that goals on the club’s shortlist are simply not available this month, and if they are serious about signing these players, they will probably have to wait until the summer to get them.

So how could Chelsea stand in line next season?

Goalkeeper – Dean Henderson (Jamie Cumming)

Chelsea is reportedly concerned about the ability of Kepa Arrizabalaga, and are already looking for goals to replace him.

Manchester United reportedly decided to continue with their goalkeeper David de Gea, or Dean Henderson to place that number 1 spot.

If they decide against this, an offer to become Chelsea’s number one can appeal to Henderson, who will then turn 23.

It is a bit far-fetched, but if Chelsea gets a buyer for Kepa, it can happen.

Dean Henderson has an excellent loan on loan to Sheff UtdCredit: PA: Press Association

Right Back – Reece James (Cesar Azpilicueta)

Don’t say anything anymore!

Middle back – Lewis Dunk (Kurt Zouma)

Lampard would like to have a dominant leader behind him and Dunk has been connected a number of times.

Allegedly he would like to be on the road and his club would not stop him.

Lewis Dunk has been dominant for Brighton Credit: AFP or licensors this season

Middle back – Fikayo Tomori (Andreas Christensen)

Christensen could ask to leave, but if he doesn’t, he will fight again for a role next season. I think Antonio Rudiger would probably move earlier this summer.

Left Back – Alex Telles (Ian Maatsen)

Chelsea could lose both Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri by the summer, meaning that if Telles was not signed by another club with his low-release clause by then, Chelsea would certainly go for him.

If that is not the case, expect a move for Alex Grimaldo or Robin Gosens.

Alex Telles from Porto is a stylish credit left behind: AFP or licensors

Defensive Midfield – Jorginho (Sander Berge)

I think Berge could come from Genk as a competition for Jorginho and should be available reasonably cheaply.

He has been on the club’s radar for a while now and is bringing a more robust element into the role.

Midfield (deeper into a 2 or 3) – Mateo Kovacic (N’Golo Kante)

These two will compete for the role closest to the defending midfielder.

Center Midfield (Advanced, or a 10-roll) – Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Mason Mount)

A hopefully fully fitting Loftus-Cheek comes back and pops, which means that Chelsea at least no longer has to spend money in midfield.

Right wing – Callum Hudson-Odoi (Christian Pulisic / Tariq Lamptey)

Jadon Sancho is the main transfer target of Chelsea Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Left Wing – Jadon Sancho (Christian Pulisic)

I think Sancho to Chelsea is absolutely feasible this summer.

He, Hudson-Odoi and Pulisic will compete for the regular start wingers on both sides, with Lamptey on the right for extra coverage as well.

Center Forward – Moussa Dembele (Tammy Abraham)

It is not yet possible to choose a starter between these two, but you would expect that when Dembele enters, he will bring more quality than Abraham because of his experience.

I think regular rotation would be great to see, because Abraham has shown signs that he has burned out this season. It will be a great fight.

That would be six signatures for Chelsea this summer, which I think is very realistic and financing can be helped by the possible sale of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Antonio Rudiger, Ross Barkley, Marcos Alonso, Emerson Palmieri and Michy Batshauyi.

An overhaul on Stamford Bridge is much too late.

Frank Lampard says that Edinson Cavani is a “great player” and refuses to exclude the transfer of Chelsea