How cheap should Apple’s cheap iPhone SE / iPhone 9 be?

There are rumors that Apple has started producing a cheaper iPhone, aimed at those who find the price tag of the iPhone 11 indigestible.

But how cheap should this iPhone be?

The new “budget” iPhone, which was initially guessed by many, would be called the iPhone SE 2, but there is now also a rumor that it could be called the iPhone 9, and is part of Apple’s plan to get older upgrade active handsets.

Apple’s current line-up stretches from the stratospherically priced iPhone 11 Pro Max, starting with a no-nonsense $ 1,099, to the iPhone 8 on the other hand, which at $ 449 is barely cheap, so double if you thinks this device was first released in September 2017.

So where would the iPhone SE 2 (let’s talk with that name) be in the big picture of things? Well, if Apple wants to encourage those who stick to older handsets to upgrade, logic could dictate that it should be cheaper than the iPhone 8, because that price doesn’t seem to work for those people. Or maybe they are not upgrading to the iPhone 8 because they are smart enough to know it will take a long time.

If the rumors are believable, and it is currently difficult to make a prediction with confidence, the new budget iPhone SE 2 will look and feel like the iPhone 8, yet still have the latest A13 Bionic six-core silicon, although with 3 GB of RAM and not the 4 GB in the iPhone 11 line.

Without Face ID, which apart from the OLED display is the most expensive part of modern iPhones, Apple has quite a bit of room for prizes here, especially if it were willing to plunge into its abundant profit margin.

That said, it is unlikely that Apple will take prices too low as this may result in cannibalizing the sale of more expensive iPhones. Although Apple has maintained in the past that it is okay because these are people who buy iPhones at the end of the day, lowering prices too quickly (and perhaps unnecessarily deeply) can harm revenue.

Even if Apple spreads this release instead of merging it with the main iPhone release, this can cause a fire between the major high-end iPhone launch and the “budget” release.

So how low would Apple go? The original of the iPhone SE had a price tag starting at $ 399, and I would be willing to bet a sharp $ 10 that this is the price point at which the updated handset will land.

Apple, as a survivor of the PC price wars in the 1990s and 2000s, will be well aware that a price reduction cannot be undone and that too much emphasis on pricing is the way to go to the bottom in a race. end up.

Although Apple could undoubtedly put together an iPhone that he could sell for $ 299, that seems far too generous, especially given the price tag on the iPhone 8. It would make more sense for Apple to lower the price of the iPhone 8. , and allows that to clean up the low end, and it would be much less likely to cannibalize the sale of more expensive iPhones.

Where do you think Apple should praise its budget iPhone? Let me know in the comments below.

