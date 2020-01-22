How Chaplains and Chapel Team Make a Difference at Hill Air Force Base

HILL AIR FORCE BASE – If you serve them, they will come.

Last July, the Hill Air Force base chapel team converted a trailer to what the team calls a “ministry cart.” It is equipped with a small kitchen prepared to serve espresso, coffee or hot chocolate, as well as a few other things.

When possible, staff transport the departmental cart to buildings, maintenance bays or other areas where Airmen work, then start taking orders – cups of goodness smoking on cold days and chilled drinks on hot.

But there is a deeper purpose for sharing drinks. It’s an opportunity for staff to shake hands and interact with people, according to Captain Gabe Lawson, chaplain of the Protestant parish.

“It’s a great way to connect with and help airmen, especially in cold weather,” said chaplain Lawson. “Building relationships is a big part of what we do.”

Chaplain and Captain J. Ammon Larsen, also a licensed mental health therapist, said that the ministry cart allows the team to meet people who do not often come to base chapel to worship in the sanctuary.

“We reach out to and engage with them in a way that hopefully will not only help remind them that we are here, but also remind them of who they really want to be as people,” said l chaplain Larsen.

The ministry cart is one of the many ways chaplains and chapel staff serve and make a difference at Hill Air Force Base. Military chaplains play an important role as mentors and spiritual advisers to the military and women who often work under stressful circumstances, keeping everything confidential. Chaplains do this while facing their own challenges.

Retired Colonel Kenneth L. Alford, BYU professor who has served nearly 30 years in the U.S. military and is the author of several books on military history, said chaplains play a unique and vital role in military organizations.

“They have a responsibility to be confidants, counselors, teachers, examples, counselors, mentors and friends – often at the same time,” said Alford. “Chaplains have the opportunity and the responsibility to support the hearts, minds and souls of those in their care, and this charge often extends to members of the families of the military.”

Meet chaplain Beck

Wing Chaplain Lieutenant-Colonel Zebulon Beck will be retiring from 75 Wing Hill Air Base in March.

Highlights of his 25-year career include being the chaplain of the Air Force Academy football team (the walls and shelves of his office are adorned with several helmets, Falcon footballs autographed, jerseys and framed photos), a ministry deployed in Iraq, as well as opportunities to travel the world and come home with “experiences I will never forget,” he said.

He does more administrative work these days, but chaplains generally spend four or five hours a day walking around, visiting airmen to assess their needs and concerns before advising commanders of what they learn.

To illustrate this, take a 19-year-old aviator who works on a $ 94 million F-35 plane and you can imagine the pressure to get it right, said chaplain Beck.

Chaplains have access to airmen in a way that commanders and other chiefs do not have, he said.

“Chaplains serve as both spiritual and ethical advisers and counselors,” he said. “When large military units are armed and trained, they become impossible to arrest by the police or any other form of law enforcement, they can do untold amounts of good or bad. It is therefore essential to maintain a large military force rooted in good ethical ethics and guided by just principles. Chaplains who work with commanders play a key role in this regard. “

Chaplains celebrate weddings. They also warn families in the event of death and help with funeral arrangements and services. During his deployment to Iraq, chaplain Beck remembers nights of intense fighting when there were up to 40 dead.

“These are painful days for a chaplain, but also a great honor to be able to drape the coffin of an airman in the American flag and say a prayer over it, then put it on a plane and send it home to their loved ones, “the chaplain told me. “It is a privilege that you can never really adequately explain in words.”

confidentiality

Most of a chaplain’s time is spent on counseling, especially with married couples, said chaplain Beck.

One of his greatest failures as a chaplain occurred early in his career when an airman shared his story and believed every word.

“When I was younger, I was pretty naive, but I learned that there are always two sides to every story,” he said. “Over the years, I have learned to be wiser, more careful in my approach to helping solve problems.”

At a time when legislators were debating the clergy’s obligation to report confessions of child abuse, he said that everything admitted to a chaplain should be kept confidential, without exception.

“We are the only place in the Air Force where people can go and share their darkest and most intimate secrets,” said chaplain Beck. “This information stays with us forever. We don’t share any of this with anyone. ”

What about criminal confessions? Most chaplains have probably faced this situation, he said, and it is difficult, but if the person admits something, it is probably because they are looking for help.

“Confidentiality is absolutely vital,” he said. “Most of the time, we are able to continue this journey with them and say, ‘Let us work out of this dark behavior. If we didn’t have this room, they could do something extreme, so it’s a blessing. “

One of the biggest problems that chaplain Beck advises with airmen at Hill Air Force Base is pornography, he said.

Trust God

While being each one’s spiritual and spiritual advisor, where does the chaplain turn for strength and peace?

According to chaplain Beck, the answer is other chaplains who can bond, as well as a spouse.

“Because we have to keep what we hear in bottles, the chaplains share with each other, not with specific details of what we have learned, but between us and with our spouses, the stressors we have gone through . ”

The demands of military service sometimes extend into their personal lives.

Captain Joseph Kim, another chaplain for the Hill Air Force Base chapel team, is scheduled to deploy on April 7. His wife plans to deliver a baby a few weeks later, April 26. There is a small chance that authorization to withhold for birth may be granted, but no guarantee.

“This is one of those situations,” said chaplain Beck. “Just a little bit about how the military sometimes works. You just have to do these difficult things. “

Chaplain Kim showed a brave face. He knows he will have great support from friends at the base. His wife’s family plans to travel to Utah from South Carolina for the birth. In the end, he knows that God will watch over his family.

“I trust God will take care of them,” said chaplain Kim.

Chaplain Larsen recalled being deployed to Iraq about two years ago when he learned that his 17-year-old wife was going to lose a battle with cancer. He was allowed to go home and mourn his death with his relatives.

“I am truly grateful that the military sent me out of pity so that I could spend a few months with my family,” he said. “It was precious time.”

Chaplain Larsen remarried three months ago and said it was a “difficult transition.” His new wife was also married for about 17 years before divorcing. The new couple are learning to “blend in” now, he said, and the experience has helped him in counseling as a chaplain.

“I firmly believe that the care we provide as chaplains must be an extension of who we are. By going deep into our own pain, experiencing our own things, God not only meets us there, but God can use these events to help us reach others in their pain, ”he said. “These experiences deepen us as human beings, if we let them. They can be better or bitter, I choose better. “

Basic Ministry

An average of 1,300 parishioners attend weekend worship services each month, said chaplain Beck.

Among these, there are a variety of denominations, including Protestants, Catholics, Jews and Muslims. Beck believes that the largest group is likely to be an Evangelical Christian, but the fastest growing is non-denominational or “other” – those who do not identify with any faith.

“The vast majority of our young people today do not identify with anything. They can identify themselves as spiritual, they can even go to church, but they do not identify with any religion, ”said chaplain Beck. “It is quite rare to find a person under the age of 25 who identifies with a religion.

Tech Sgt. Crystal McClellan, NCO in charge of Religious Affairs, shows how a simple cross for Protestant services or the crucifix for Catholic services can be displayed in the sanctuary at Hill Air Force Base on Monday October 28, 2019. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Captain Gabe Lawson, chaplain of the Protestant parish of Hill Air Force Base, shows on Monday October 28, 2019, how the representations of the Stations of the Cross in the sanctuary of the base can be revealed for Catholic services or hidden for Protestant services . Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The sanctuary, which serves several denominations at Hill Air Force Base, is pictured on Monday October 28, 2019. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Lt. Col. Steven Brosk chaplain celebrates Daily Mass at Christ, Chapel of the Blessed Sacrament of the Prince of Peace at Hill Air Force Base, Thursday, February 6, 2014. Ravell Call, Deseret News

Technology. Sgt. Crystal McClellan, a religious non-commissioned officer, works with others to ensure that the sanctuary inside the base chapel is prepared for the various cults celebrated each Sunday. In a few minutes, they can be ready for Catholic or Protestant service.

Staff facilitate services for Jewish and Muslim airmen outside the base in local synagogues and mosques. Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attend local congregations outside the base.

The chapel team operates on an annual government budget, but also receives between $ 180,000 and $ 195,000 per year in tithes and offerings from various religious services. The funds have strict rules of use and are used to support the airmen’s departments. Charity Balce, the tithes and offerings account manager, counts every penny, said chaplain Beck.

“It is Charity’s job to keep me in prison,” he said with a smile.

As he eagerly awaits his retirement, chaplain Beck is grateful for his quarter century in the military.

“The US military is incredible,” he said. “Despite our weaknesses and challenges – we are not perfect. But I can tell you that the United States military is doing a great job in trying to do good for the world. That’s why we do what we do, and it’s really our mission. ”