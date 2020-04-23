How Carole Baskin Big Cat Rescue works (Before and after the release of “Tiger King”)

Last month, Eric Goode Tiger King’s documentaries shocked our world. After watching all seven episodes, many of us were hungry for more. We want to know what Jeff Lowe is doing with his zoo and what’s happening with Tiger King’s most controversial character, Carole Baskin.

Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue, quickly became the number one villain in the show due to her chaotic past and the mysterious disappearance of her husband Don Lewis.

Her long battle with Joe Exotic may be over, but she hasn’t won the war yet – after all, Doc Antle’s zoo is still in operation and PETA certainly has a problem with that.

Let’s see how Carole’s life has changed since Tiger King was released.

12 Great cat rescue used to be a respected and beloved place

Prior to the release of the series, Big Cat Rescue was considered a highly respected organization. No one would even think that the Baskins were doing anything suspicious. It was simply considered one of the dream destinations for fans of all felines.

11 But people don’t trust Carole Baskin

If Carole Baskin knew the show would end up in bad publicity for Big Cat Rescue and herself, she probably wouldn’t even agree to be interviewed. These days, everyone hates her because of the effects of the documents. But is it fair?

10 BCR has always had and still has loyal volunteers

Tiger King seemed to be thriving because of the exploitation of misguided volunteers, but the volunteers came to extract the hints. As one of them told Cheat Sheet, what it’s like to be a volunteer at Big Cat Rescue: “None of us felt cheated or cheated, because we all understood that we volunteered for non-profit purposes.”

9 It’s twisted that Carole Baskin is the only one who has to defend himself

Funny how everyone made the T-shirts in Big Cat Rescue coordinated with the color “cult-like”, but not many people talk about what is happening in place of Doc Antle. Carole Baskin quickly became the villain of the series, although Big Cat Rescue is much more transparent than any of these other zoos.

8 people gather in front of their gates all the time

Since its release, people have been curious about the Big Cat Rescue and want to see it for themselves. They gather at the gates, hoping to see Carole on her iconic bike or see signs of suspicious behavior. The sanctuary is currently closed due to the epidemic.

7 A big cat rescue did some really nice things in the past

Big Cat Rescue works with big cats of all kinds, and while most of them can’t be reintroduced to their natural habitats, they can be smaller wild cats. In 2018, they successfully restored some bobcats. Their annual reports show what else they have done.

6 Carole Baskin recently published a long thought peace in “Tiger King”

Ms Baskin feels betrayed by the show’s creator, who told her she made a documentary about exploiting big cats. To be fair, he probably didn’t even know what kind of story he was going to get as he started making this documentary.

5 A large cat rescue was a quiet place

It’s hard to imagine that Big Cat Rescue had any suspicions and hatreds before this show. Volunteers worked happily for 50 hours a week – for which they enroll. People brought their children to the park all the time, as well as taught people about tigers.

4 These days, it is flooded with Drones and Lurkers

We’ve mentioned before that people can’t visit the park these days, but that doesn’t mean cats don’t have visitors. People have reportedly thrown their drones over the park. Poor animals – they probably don’t appreciate constant buzzing.

3 locals always believed that something was terrible to save big cats

Everyone hates Carole because of the mysterious disappearance of her ex-husband Don Lewis. Joe Exotic’s claim that he was given to the tigers was quickly adopted by the masses. The locals claim that something wonderful was happening for sure – but they can’t say exactly what.

2 We are more interested in drama than in animal trade

Even the biggest animal lovers have forgotten the cruel fate of the big cats that appear in Tiger King because their owners are so weird and weird. What a shame! Although Joe Exotic is behind bars, the show continues without him. Carol didn’t really get any of that.

1 Carole Baskin receives death threats (again)

Although her arch is behind the railings, Carole Baskin is not resting peacefully these days. She receives death threats and people often peek around the park to find her riding her bicycle and shouting at her. Like her tigers, she was found living in a cage.

