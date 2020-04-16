How can you repair the undergraduate franchise?

Editor’s note: There are many, much more important things to consider before The bachelor. This discussion is inconsistent in the face of a global pandemic, but let’s stay within the next five minutes and put on our Bachelor Nation hat.

The bachelor has difficulty. You know, I know, producers (maybe) know it. What used to be a well-meaning search for love has changed a side-look. Shrinks between the cast are encouraged behind the scenes, contestants who are cut by the lead are allowed back on set for the sake of drama, and the finals are cluttered. Against the eventual rose ceremony – if the season even has one – even stiff fans like myself have been yelling that they can’t wait for things to wrap.

Where did things go wrong? And how can producers turn things around? While producing on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette was scheduled to begin in March, the global pandemic has forced ABC to shut down production. Part of me is happy that the staff is not moving on to another season. There is time to pause and assess what works and, more importantly, what doesn’t. Her willingness to reopen casting for Clare’s season after criticizing her sugars being too young is already a step in the right direction – here are the other changes I’d like to see.

1. Go back to selecting the most eligible Bachelor and Bachelorettes of the country

Years ago, The bachelor was sold to audiences on the condition that the leads were special. These were people you wouldn’t normally find at your local coffee shop. The oldest Bachelor, Alex Michel, is a multilingual documentary producer, graduate of Stanford, and a successful businessman. Season 3’s Andrew Firestone is the heir to the Firestone band empire. Season nine’s Lorenzo Borghese is the son of a prince.

Of course, we shouldn’t cast on the basis of someone’s trusted connections or inheritance, but what exactly are the current criteria for leads? Why should the next lead be one picked from the existing pool of the franchise? I would much rather see a fresh face of a well-humored, self-assured small business owner who spends his weekends planting trees than my next Bachelor instead of last season’s runner-up, just looking is looking for Instagram deals, which leads me to my next point.

2. Competitors need to be in love just as much as the lead

There are many dating shows dedicated to stupid hijinks and casual hookups, though The bachelor has always been the date show for adults. The lead is here for love, and he or she is looking for the person with whom they want to spend the rest of their lives. I am all in favor of casting in some participants who may be for the wrong reasons, but the majority of men and women should be on the same page.

This does not necessarily mean that everyone should be a certain age, but producers should be more careful to control those who are just seeking 15 minutes of fame. Believe it or not, there are regular people with careers who are also interesting.

I am excited to see the crop of competitors’ producers coming after a long period to interview candidates for Clare. the fact that these guys know who the Bachelorette is (usually not the case) should mean that they are specifically interested in them, not just the idea of ​​the show.

3. Representation should always be up to date

In 24 seasons of The bachelor, there has been one Venezuelan lead (Juan-Pablo Galavis) and one half Cuban lead (Peter Weber). Rachel Lindsay is still the only Black lead of the franchise. Without fail, the majority of participants in each particular season are white. How is racial diversity even years after the year of the public that ABC is more palatable to POC?

Then there is the fact that by design, The Bachelorette and The bachelor are heteronormative shows. There’s one man with a bunch of women, or one woman with a bunch of men. I get it; it never will Are you the one: come one, come all. But that does not mean that the cast cannot include people with different gender identities or sexual orientations.

Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty were applauded for becoming the first couple of the same sex Bachelor in Paradise last year. Alexa Caves, who appeared on Peter Weber’s season, confirmed that she is fluent and has been with both men and women. We need to be at a point where we do not praise people for being courageous to just be themselves. (Of course, this is a bigger conversation, but let’s stick to the Bachelor microcosm.)

I won’t even touch on body diversity, because God banned women appear on a mainstream dating show.

4. Invest in daily background checks

The lack of representation within the leaden and the competition pool is a huge problem, but it’s not the only problem the show has with diversity. It is years ago that we had a great season without the past of a participant being a bubble to haunt them. Lee Garrett tweeted a string of racist and sexist comments prior to his time on Rachel’s season, Garrett Yrigoyen liked social media posts mocking feminists and transgender people, and Victoria Fuller was involved in a controversial photoshoot. To the bare minimum, we need competitors without offensive backgrounds on social media.

5. Stop making everyone a villain

I love to hate a good Bachelor villain. I’m here to see a bizarre hyper-male Chad Johnson as an aggressive Courtney Robertson all day. What I don’t want is a season full of little things that everyone in the house describes as hateful at the very least and unstable. Peter’s season was an example of this ritualistic character assassination, and if this is the direction we are in, then tell me. Business point: I don’t have to run away from a season with a bad opinion from someone’s mom.

6. Let us know the participants

Here is a list of the only things we need to know about participants, according to The bachelorthe producers:

Their experience with past dating and how it affects their relationships. Their parents’ marital status and how it affects their view of relationships. The most tragic event in her life and how it affects her relationships. Their biggest fear (hills, spiders, bumper cars) and how it affects their relationships.

Who are these people? Do they like their jobs? Do they have hobbies? Do they have roommates? What about a best friend? What’s the last TV show they banged on? What do they want to achieve in life beyond a successful romantic relationship?

Much like in real life, I need to know people before I feel invested in them. In the past few seasons, the only moments of insight into these men and women we get is to fall into the end credits as we see images of contestants leaving their guards. Put more of that stuff in! I want to see bugs run away and conversations flubbing with the lead! It’s funny and it really is.

7. Take away the expectation of proposal

Twenty years ago, the idea of ​​a show that ended on a proposal was ridiculous. “Who gets married on a TV show?” We thought. Over the decades (and several other dating shows), proposals became the norm, and now they are turning the highway down to ridiculous – but for another reason. Research has shown that young people are not getting married like they used to be, and to assume that any person who is looking for love is ready to get married is a fallacy. Is it a less compelling show if the couple chooses to just be together? Last one Freezing who married the woman he proposed to the finale was Sean Lowe half way back in 2013. This format does NOT work.

I want to love The bachelor again. The show can be better, and that process begins with the producers making better choices. Join a diverse cast, let us know them, and allow their true desire to love the show.

Until then, I’ll be wearing my “I ❤️ Chris Harrison” sweatshirt here.