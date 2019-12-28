How can you rebuild a club if you can't sign – and keep – good players?

Loading...

The biggest offer for Mitchell came from the Wests Tigers. He didn't even return his phone call.

Now he's interested in playing for the Rabbitohs far less than the Tigers. Maybe even less than the Roosters' offer of $ 800,000 per season.

Arrow is the type of player around whom you could build a club – so that's what South Sydney will do with all their money Sam Burgess. He signed with them for $ 800,000 per season from 2021 to 2025 (plus agreements with third parties). But expect it to be there too next year. He has less than $ 500,000 with the Titans for 2020 and the Rabbitohs will offer someone to grab it early.

The Titans wanted to build the club around him so they could pick up the bottom of the pile.

But as soon as Arrow was able to negotiate with other clubs – a ridiculous 12 months after the end of his current contract – he was bought everywhere and left.

The Titans have had problems in the past – especially when many of the team members were more focused on buying cocaine than winning in an NRL game – but it's in a distant past.

They have passionate new owners – Gold Coast residents and top notch business people like Rebecca Frizelle – a prominent and highly experienced president of Dennis Watt, a former long-time News Corp executive who told him -self was a freshman at Norths in Brisbane. competition in Joe Kilroy days. Watt established himself as a top league executive when he was tasked with cleaning up the News Corp mess following the Melbourne Storm salary cap scandal.

None other than Immortal Mal Meninga is responsible for the club's football and culture. They also have a new coach, without luggage, at Justin Holbrook.

Is it a farewell? Latrell Mitchell seems almost certain to play elsewhere in 2020.

The challenge for clubs like the Titans and the Tigers, perennial teams from the bottom eight, entices players at the club who are good enough to lead you into the top eight. Then you have to make them stay.

Arrow is an interesting case. Originally from the Gold Coast, he played for juniors for the Burleigh Bears before being integrated into the Broncos system. Wayne Bennett made his first year debut in 2016 and, after 25 high profile games, he decided to head home to the Gold Coast.

In his two seasons there, the Titans finished 14th and final, and now he's out of there, wowed by the culture and long-term prospects for success of the Rabbitohs, a club that, ironically, first position in the last 48 seasons. .

A club with so many prime ministers at the time, Wests Tigers, also played a big role for Arrow and found nothing – as they did with Mitchell.

Why are the Tigers having trouble recruiting these players? This is a question that the club must answer honestly after looking in the mirror for a long time.

Is it the lack of domicile: training at Concord, playing at Leichhardt, ANZ Stadium, Campbelltown and Bankwest, club headquarters in Ashfield…

Yes, there is a center of excellence to come, but the Titans have one too. Most clubs do this, including Penrith. How's it going for them?

How does Tigers coach Michael Maguire attract good players to his club?

The basic fact is that players see these clubs as non-winners and career crushers. They watch what happened to the good players who went there – in the case of the Gold Coast, Tyrone Peachey, Bryce Cartwright, Ash Taylor – and don't like what they see.

They look at the list of top players who have left the Tigers – James Tedesco, Aaron Woods, Mitch Moses, Josh Addo-Carr – and wonder what drove them away.

How can Meninga and Holbrook of the Titans and award-winning coach Michael Maguire of the Wests Tigers create a winning culture without being able to retain and recruit players who can make them successful?

Fans of these clubs will have the right to scratch their heads if Arrow and Mitchell (and Addo-Carr) push the Rabbitohs to the top with excess Burgess funds in 2020 and 2021 as they languish down again.

Australian captain Tim Paine has indicated that he wants to continue skipping for a while.

More fun for Paine

We found out what Tim Paine was thinking this week. The new ICC test championship at Lord’s in July 2021 is his target. Expect to see him stay at the helm of the Australian team against Bangladesh in mid-2020, against India next summer and then on a tour of South Africa.

As he and coach Justin Langer set out to rebuild the broken and battered team, they were aiming for the new Test Championship final as their goal. Prior to the Boxing Day Test, Paine said he would attempt to complete this task.

In early summer, from the outside, Steve Smith looked certain to be back when his leadership ban ended in March of next year. If he is undoubtedly fully "rehabilitated", the appetite to return is not there.

Cricket Australia likes what Paine has done. The audience likes what it has done.

CA's new golden boy, Pat Cummins, is also waiting behind the scenes. Do not underestimate his position among the powerbrokers of the game. He will be ripe cherry to lead his country by the summer of 2021-2022.

Neil Breen is a sports reporter for the Sydney News Team of 9News Australia

