How can I listen to Radio 1 Stay Home Live Lounge special?

BBC Radio 1 plans to record the popular segment Live Lounge special corona virus “Stay Home” featuring Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding and Coldplay Chris Martin.

The upcoming cover presentation will premiere all over Radio 1 at noon Thursday, April 23and see music stars from all over the world to make the cover of Foo Fighters’ Times Like Need.

The Grammy-winning track, produced by Fraser T. Smith, will also be released as a single to raise money for UK charities The BBC Needs Help and Comics, and the money goes to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. International profits go to the WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Artists including Dua Lipa, Chris Martin from Coldplay, AJ Tracey, Rita Ora, Ellie Goulding, YUNGBLUD, Mabel, Bastille, Sigrid, Paloma Faith and Jess Glynne all record in their home performances. The accompanying music video premiered on Thursday (April 23) at BBC One’s The Big Night In.

Regarding this single, Dua Lipa said: “I am so proud that we were able to come together to record this song and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it. Thinking of all the difficult times around the world. I love you all. ”

Ellie Goulding said: “I am honored to join such a great line-up of Times Like Need: BBC Radio 1’s Stay Home Live Lounge is special. More than ever, it is important to remember the valuable role we both have to play in bringing hope, courage and strength to each other – I hope this track offers comfort at such a difficult time. “

You can listen to Stay Home Live Lounge online on Radio 1, Radio 2, 1Xtra, 6Music and Asia from noon on Thursday, 23 April, as well as when needed on BBC Sounds.

The accompanying video will air on the same evening on BBC One during Big Night In and can be viewed later on Radio 1’s iPlayer and YouTube channels.