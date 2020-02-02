How BYU used a complete team effort to defeat Saint Mary’s in a dramatic way

PROVO – All 15,212 fans who attended Saturday night’s thriller at the Marriott Center, as well as a national television audience, will remember the heroism of BYU senior guard TJ Haws and his end of the storybook, a game-winning 3-pointer buried with still for nine seconds, the Cougars lifted an exciting 81-79 win over Saint Mary’s – just before Haws and his wife, Lauren, went to the hospital for the birth of the couple’s first child.

Forward Yoeli Childs said it was one of the most memorable moments in his BYU career.

“That’s for sure. That’s one of the best experiences I’ve had here. It’s like a movie, man,” he said. “Does he think of his kid when he hits the shot? Are you joking? I’m about to tear up, man. That is amazing.”

But what may be forgotten is that BYU had heroes all over the court this evening. And without them, Haws might not have been able to hit a game winner. And his teammates also helped to keep the win.

First take Zac Seljaas.

After the 3-pointer of Haws, the Gaels had 7.5 seconds to force overtime or win the game. Guard Jordan Ford drove onto the track and threw up a driver who missed the target. Then Saint Mary’s Kyle Bowen conceived the rebound and tried to score, but Seljaas blocked the shot and then grabbed the game-seal rebound as time went on.

“Zac Seljaas embodies that fighting spirit, competitive spirit, doing what needs to be done. It is appropriate that he made those pieces, “coach Mark Pope said.” Think of Zac Seljaas, as a first-year student, who would have thought you would use him as a defensive stopper in a huge game in the falling seconds and that he actually would get it done? ”

“Zac is a monster. His journey was crazy, from the moment he broke his foot in the summer to completely change his game for our team,” Childs said. “We lose (send Gavin Baxter to an injury) and he puts on 20 pounds of muscle mass. He just comes out and fights and does what you want, whatever the coach wants to win. The game is at stake, in defense, I need it in the game. “

And don’t forget to go for Seljaas’ clutch-free throws with another 50.6 seconds. And when Ford missed a shot with 20 seconds to go, it was Seljaas who also picked up that rebound.

Then consider Jake Toolson, who went down uncomfortably in the first half with an ankle injury that seemed serious with 9:57 remaining for a break. He was writhing in pain before being helped to the dressing room, unable to put pressure on his right foot.

But the senior guard unlikely returned with 6:48 on the clock.

“I am so happy for Jake Toolson. He was scared to death and I was scared to death. The only thing we heard from the medical staff was a talk about a tibia,” said Pope. “It really scared us. Then he rolls up miraculously back and it gave the team a huge lift when he ran back into the huddle. ”

Grid view

Fans cheer and scream as the Cougars pass after BYU defeated Saint Mary’s in an NCAA basketball game in Provo at the Marriott Center on Saturday, February 1, 2020. BYU won 81-79. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU celebrates a victory over Saint Mary’s in an NCAA basketball game in Provo at the Marriott Center on Saturday, February 1, 2020. BYU won 81-79. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougar’s guard TJ Haws (30) is overrun by teammates while BYU celebrates a victory over Saint Mary’s in an NCAA basketball game at Provo at the Marriott Center on Saturday, February 1, 2020. BYU won 81-79. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougar’s guard TJ Haws (30) throws a 3-point shot at St. Mary’s Gaels guard Logan Johnson (1), giving the Cougars a 2-point lead over Saint Mary’s in an NCAA basketball game in Provo at the Marriott Center at Saturday February 1, 2020. BYU won 81-79. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars forward Dalton Nixon (33) falls to the floor while St. Mary’s Gaels bumps Malik Fitts (24) against him while BYU and Saint Mary play in an NCAA basketball game in Provo at the Marriott Center on Saturday, February 1. , 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougar’s guard Connor Harding (44) makes a 3-point shot while BYU and Saint Mary play in an NCAA basketball game in Provo at the Marriott Center on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougar’s guard Jake Toolson (5) responds in pain after twisting his ankle after resigning on St. Mary’s Gaels forward the foot of Elia Thomas (10) while BYU and Saint Mary play in an NCAA basketball game in Provo at the Marriott Center on Saturday 1 February 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougar’s guard Jake Toolson (5) turns his ankle while stepping forward on St. Mary’s Gaels Elijah Thomas (10) as BYU and Saint Mary’s play in an NCAA basketball game in Provo at the Marriott Center on Saturday, February 1. , 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Toolson played almost 36 minutes despite the injury. He only made 3 of 11 field goals, but he collected four rebounds, scored eight points and added a team-high eight assists and registered two blocked shots – on a bad ankle.

“It’s hard to see as much as a team and it’s hard to see one of our brothers go down like that,” Haws said about Toolson. “But we sat together and we thought:” We have to keep fighting for each other. “It was so wonderful to see him coming back. To be honest, I wasn’t surprised because that’s the kind of guy Jake. He’s tough as nails and brings it every night. We needed him tonight and he came back and had a huge boost for us. “

What about Connor Harding, who came off the bench to defend Malik Fitts, who gave a game high 29 points before he dropped out, as did Ford, who finished with 18?

“Malik Fitts gave a show tonight. He’s really talented … You can’t beat this team unless you’re ready to fight and get through all the good and bad moments, “Pope said. “If you put Connor Harding in the newspaper tomorrow as the man who won us the game, you probably tell the truth because we couldn’t stop (Fitts or Ford). Unfortunately there aren’t two, so we could only take one man at a time “But the defensive actions he made with Fitts were huge. They were big. We couldn’t get any stops and then he got a few stops and sales. He pursued Jordan Ford all night. He was special tonight. He is tough.”

And there is Childs, who scored 19 points on 9 of 12 shooting despite playing only 22 minutes due to error issues.

“There was a time when we were unsure if he would go today,” Pope revealed after the game, without giving details. “He pulled it out and played through it.”

Childs returned last week after missing four games due to a serious finger injury.

That brings us back to Haws, who scored a team-high 23 points on 9 of 15 shots, including 3 of 6 3-pointers while handing out five assists. He also used his sorcery to make his own shots and to score buckets, especially in the paint, when BYU needed them most. He scored 17 of his runs in the second half – and 11 of them came in the last seven minutes.

“The fact that this guy has a child is the best thing ever. I can’t even imagine – the emotions he feels, the stress he has, on the field, outside the field,” Childs said about Haws. “That’s just the type of guy he is. He’s one of the toughest guys out there. It was incredible to put that all aside and focus and lock up right now and fight for his team. He’s got done it all night. “

Yes, Haws came through the night – and so did his teammates.

BYU (17-7, 6-3) in Portland (9-15, 1-8)

Thursday, 8 p.m. MST

Chiles Center

TV: stadium

Radio: 1160 AM, 102.7 FM