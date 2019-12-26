How bullets work in video games

Loading...

Basically, video games are a huge bag of tricks designed to simulate the real world around us. As such, developers had to develop methods to simulate ideas such as gunfire and hit effects. There are two main methods for this: hit scanning and projectile ballistics.

At Gamasutra, Tristan Jung looked at the two methods, compared and compared their implementations, and explained why developers use them. Hit scanning is based on raycasting, in which a beam is fired from the muzzle of the weapon and is measured to determine whether it hits something. When the engine detects that an object has been hit, it reports an impact.

This trick has been used in many ways. Do you want the beam to go straight through the target? Congratulations, you just invented the Quake II Railgun. Let the rays bounce off the walls, and you've created reflective shots or even the concept of a shrapnel hit (a bullet can do less damage if it bounces first).

One way to determine whether a game is using a hit scan or not is to check the latency between pressing the trigger and hitting a target. Hit scan weapons hit instantly. They do not tend to model factors such as the impact or the wind speed. Developers can simulate these effects with curved beams, but the beam does not change direction once it is "fired".

The other method for calculating the projectile trajectories is the actual projectile ballistics. In this system, balls have mass, speed and a hit list. This enables a more realistic modeling of real effects like gravity, wind and friction. For games like Max Payne, this method is used to account for the game's enumeration time. While games like Wolf3D, hit scanning is the older method of simulating an object. If you think about how the shotgun and chaingun work in Doom, you may find that they scan hits (with a pseudo-auto-target in some cases when you shoot at a higher or lower target).

With hit-scan weapons, visible bullets or tracers can be "ghosts", and where they affect the player model may not match where the hit was registered. Some game engines use hybrid effects, in which the projectile ballistics are used to calculate the line of sight. However, hit checks are carried out with the hit scan.

For this reason, I described video gaming earlier in this story as a box of tricks. We start with two simple concepts – one for projectile ballistics and one for hit ads. Once you start unpacking the way these systems are actually implemented, you'll find a number of completely new tricks to implement effects such as splinters, penetration, wind, and gravity. When a game simulates the influence of wind and gravity on the ballistics of projectiles, it means that there are another set of methods to approximate these effects.

In some cases, diving down to that level of detail in a game engine means that you've essentially got a nuance that is in itself true, but that most people are not really interested in. This is not true when it comes to gun ballistics. Handling weapons in-game is part of the overall experience, and the method of checking hits can be of great importance.

Jung goes into more detail on the implementation of projectile ballistics in engines. So read the article for full details. Some games implement both methods. I've always liked this feature. Hitscan usually works very well for laser or various science fiction weapons with almost instant hits. Projectile ballistics is well suited for objects that would take longer to reach – and enables the effective modeling of things such as penetration or fragmentation of a frag grenade.

