How brands fight Amazon Knockoffs – Adweek

If you’re a skin care brand, you’ve probably thought a lot about how your products smell and feel. Reading reviews on Amazon.com that say that one of your creams reminds consumers of “month-long milk” or that it literally feels (and smells like!) Like rubbing your face with ham fat is certain disturbing.

This is the position Debora Pokallus, CEO of the natural cosmetics brand Bel Essence, took a few years ago when she found that a third party provider had used expired products on Amazon to order Bel Essences Intensive Anti-Aging treatment.

For Wei-Shin Lai, CEO of SleepPhones – headphones designed to be worn while sleeping – the problem at Amazon has resulted in inferior imitations.

“They basically take a generic headband, slit it in the back, put a couple of earphones in and call them” sleeping headphones, “” she explains. “Then they offer with Amazon Ads on” SleepPhones “so that their cheap product shows up next to our premium product. Customers are attracted to try the cheaper product, which is often sent with fake reviews from overseas.”

Stories like this illustrate a growing problem: Thanks to the increasing number of third-party providers, Copycat products are widespread on Amazon. Of these, 1.2 million were added in 2019.

A spokesman for Amazon emphasizes that there is a difference between imitations that are considered generic versions of a product and are therefore acceptable. counterfeit products that the company has developed programs to prevent; and unauthorized sellers who, according to the spokesman, sell legitimate products and whose presence indicates a sales problem.

Regardless of which category they fall into, the availability of these products on Amazon poses a real problem for brands that want to control the quality, customer experience and reputation. And fighting them can be an endless process.

“Sometimes I feel like managing only Amazon is a full-time job,” said Ira Kaganovsky Green, CEO of the natural deodorant company Free Brands.

Even if a brand detects that a product is counterfeit and Amazon no longer allows the listing, 10 to 20 more listings will appear in the meantime, says David Barnett, CEO of the consumer electronics accessories brand PopSockets.

“It’s like Whac-A-Mole,” he says. “You almost always lose sales to one or two counterfeiters.”

What to do if the product is no longer available on Amazon? And what responsibility does Amazon have not only for brands, but also for consumers who may not know that they are not buying the right thing? We spoke to brands big and small to find answers.

Be on Amazon or not

Both Birkenstock and Nike have stopped selling on Amazon in recent years, in part because they couldn’t control the customer experience.

For smaller brands, however, rejection is more complicated.

While Amazon has not announced how many customers are using the platform – aside from its Prime membership program exceeding 150 million users worldwide – SimilarWeb estimates that the website has more than 2 billion monthly visits.

Access to an audience of this size can be expensive if a small brand doesn’t.

In January, PopSockets CEO Barnett testified at a hearing at the US House of Representatives about the market power of online platforms and said the brand had discontinued selling through Amazon due to counterfeiting and a lack of “true partnership” with the platform Problem. However, PopSockets returned last month, albeit with a limited selection, partly because “we lost about $ 10 million last year,” he says.

Like many of the brands Adweek has spoken to, PopSockets has also recognized that its products are available through Amazon through third parties, regardless of whether the brand sells them itself or not. So if you can’t beat them, you have to join them.

