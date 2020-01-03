How Big Brother Helped Brendan Doggett Thunder Lightning

Loading...

Sydney Thunder paceman Brendan Doggett, who will play against his former Brisbane Heat teammates in the Big Bash League game Monday at the Sydney Showground, had only one childhood hero – and that was neither Brett Lee nor Mitchell Johnson.

Rather, he idolized his older brother Samuel, whom Doggett, 25, credits for instilling his love of bowling quickly and furiously by following him to workouts for Souths, a local team from Toowoomba.

Brendan and Sam Doggett at the Imparja Cup in 2015 Credit: Getty

"We had a perfect childhood for the kids who loved cricket," said Doggett of his now 27-year-old.

sibling. "Mum and dad bought a backyard house with cricket nets, so every afternoon we jumped over the fence to get salted.

"He had a huge passion for cricket and because I admired him, I just wanted to do what he did. He's my greatest mentor and the first person I call to see what he thinks of my game. He may be critical, but it's good because I know that everything 39 he wants, this is what suits me best. "