How Behavioral Economics Kills Australian Hackers

Loading...

With that in mind, it's no surprise that a press release from Communications Minister Paul Fletcher on Friday said Australians are now pirating content at the lowest level in five years, in the categories movies, TV shows, music and video games. At the same time, more people are now willing to pay for these products than to download them illegally, according to a government survey of Australians.

Piracy has a real economic impact, with a study by Ipsos and Oxford Economics on behalf of the Australian Federation against copyright theft in 2011, estimating that 6,100 jobs had been lost across the country and one loss of $ 1.37 billion in gross sales due to piracy. . This equates to a loss of GDP of $ 551 million, according to the report.

Nobody reasonably wants someone to lose their job or steal money from the economy just for the fun of it. But it is easy to make the wrong decision when the right decision is difficult. It is Behavioral Economics 101 and, frankly, human nature.

According to the ministry’s survey, about 10% consumed illegal content only in 2018, up from 1% in 2019. The number of people using a combination of legal and illegal content increased from 22% to 15% during the same period.

The government press release said the drop in piracy was "partly" linked to subscription streaming services, such as Netflix and Stan for video and Spotify for music.

Piracy doesn't get old-fashioned because moviegoers and moviegoers are far more law-abiding than they were in the past, but because doing what's right in content is so much easier. in 2019.

Loading

All that needed to be done was to facilitate access, and at a reasonable price, to the content in the first place and people would choose to pay. If the right option is the simplest option, it is a no-brainer for most people.

One of the most interesting data points is that 34% of copyright infringers said they would stop if the services were cheaper, while 32% said that they would stop if everything they were looking for was legally available. Another third was unsure of what was and was not legal.

Of course, at the same time, it became easier to access legal content, it was also increasingly difficult to find illegal movies due to the blocking of the site and the pressure exerted on the giant of Google search to eliminate offenders.

There are many other areas where a path of least resistance could be created to help people make better choices for society and the economy.

This includes news services, which face copyright issues, with websites copying articles within minutes of the publication of the original report. Almost all leaders in the media industry think something has to be done for companies that steal original work, but opinions are mixed on the other side of the spectrum – how to make it Subscription an easier option than going to free websites in the first place.

It is unclear whether an aggregator subscription product like Apple News + is the solution, which has attracted publishers like News Corp and Bauer Media, but not The Sydney Morning Herald / The Age, or if It is true that media companies must facilitate registration. directly and offer more value to their readers.

But the moral of this story is that people are more likely to make a decision that is actually moral when it is the simplest option available.

When it becomes difficult, overpriced or confusing, practical but ethically dubious and financially damaging options can prevail. If the Lord of the Rings had been more difficult to find, it is not difficult to imagine that it could have been a pirated copy which was finally watched.

Jennifer Duke is a media and telecommunications reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

Most seen in business

Loading