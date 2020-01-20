How auxiliary groups map refugee camps that do not officially exist

In 2015, the government asked UNHCR to stop registering Syrian refugees, and it prevents the construction of permanent refugee camps. Most refugees live in houses and apartments, according to UN data. But the number that lives in informal settlements has grown because some refugees who had lived in rented apartments used up their savings and moved to tents. At the end of 2019, Medair reported 302,209 Syrian refugees living in more than 6,000 informal camps, against 236,000 at the end of 2016.

“The high rental costs and limited reception space in Lebanon combined with the no-camp policy in the country forced Syrian refugees to seek shelter in hundreds of spontaneous informal settlements,” said Lisa Abou Khaled, a spokesman for UNHCR.

Refugees rent space from landowners with unused plots – mostly in agricultural areas – and erected tents made of wood and sails. UNHCR and other organizations offer some building materials and offer cash assistance to some of the most needy families, but many refugees pay rent from their own pocket, usually around $ 50 a month.

The decentralized and informal nature of the refugee system – together with the general lack of street addresses in the country – makes providing assistance or responding to emergencies such as floods and fires a daunting prospect, says Hanna.

“I always say that this project gives an address to people who have lost their homes, which in some way returns some of their dignity.”

Reine Hanna, Medair

“For me, if I have to tell someone where I live, I tell them:” Take the second street on the left after the hump in the road and maybe you will find my house, “says Hanna.” So you can imagine that you are someone trying to tell where you live in the middle of a settlement? “

When Hanna graduated from the university in 2013 with a degree in computer science and a minor in GIS mapping, she did not expect to do humanitarian work. But she soon learned that there was a great demand for her skills in the growing refugee response efforts.

When Medair began mapping the settlements in 2013, employees found isolated camps that had never been visited by aid organizations or had received services. “Nobody knew they were even there, and the reason for that is that some locations took us 45 minutes to drive from the nearest highway or the nearest main road to reach them,” says Hanna. “But those are the most vulnerable – those are the people who actually need the help.”

The maps were crucial during last year’s severe winter storms, which flooded many camps, allowing aid groups to find the settlements that needed help saving water or supplies such as fresh mattresses and blankets.

The first maps, in 2013, related to the Beqaa Valley, which houses the highest concentration of refugee settlements. In 2014, Medair, in coordination with UNHCR and several other NGO partners, extended the mapping project to the whole of Lebanon.

Most of the structures in the informal camps are made of wood and sails. Photo: Jihad Muhammad / Getty Images

Using Esri GIS mapping software, teams blew across the country and mapped out every settlement they could find. In some cases, UNHCR or other NGOs already had coordinates for the camps. In others, residents of neighboring settlements pointed the map teams to camps. In some cases, the map teams just rode on country roads in search of tents.

