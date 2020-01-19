How Ash Barty and Rafael Nadal's thugs can make or break them

The Dunlop Maxply Fort, which is favored by Rod Laver and a version of Roger Federer’s Wilson RF97 autograph. Credit: Scott McNaughton

Roger Federer, whose perfect hair was held against a pressed polo shirt by a perfect headband, went to Center Court for his first tournament in 2014 at the Queensland Tennis Center.

A look at the reality of Federer was enough to impress even the most casual tennis fan. However, if you were clear, it would have been his equipment that would have caught your attention as much as the tennis god himself.

Federer had broken tradition with a decade and got himself a new racket.

The whole year 2013 was a career deep for the Swiss champion. Usually he was number 1 or number 2 in the world and ended the year in sixth place. An early exit from Wimbledon in the second round was the first time in 36 consecutive Grand Slams that he had not reached the quarter-finals. It had lasted up to the fourth round of the US Open, a tournament he had won five times before.

For some, these results marked the beginning of a career plateau for the then 32-year-old, with back injuries being among the factors that affected his dominance.

But Federer arrested the film.

He hired a new coach – his childhood hero, six-time Grand Slam winner Stefan Edberg. He set about repairing his body. And, perhaps less obviously, until he appeared on the court in Brisbane, he changed his wand – the racket he had played during his ascent to the tennis legend.

For a particular type of tennis player who is a warrior at the weekend, switching clubs may be a seductive solution for a below-average game. After all, spending a few hundred dollars on new equipment is easier than working on a weak backhand or sluggish legs.

And change can’t do much, can it?

There is no place on the elite level to hide. Just as every adaptation of the club is identified and perfected, every variable gram, inch or centimeter of a club is checked. The racket is the key weapon of the player and a weapon with which he enters into a symbiosis. There are good reasons for changing this setting. And even an improvement of 1 percent is a good reason in international tennis.

For Federer, the stakes in Brisbane could not have been higher at this point.

Recently, in the run-up to this year’s Australian Open, eagle eyes may have noticed that Serena Williams got out with a new racket.

How do stars like Federer, his arch rival Rafael Nadal and Barty and Williams build their rackets to improve their games? And how have changes in rackets changed the game itself over the years?

What are the rules for rackets?

The rules and regulations of the International Tennis Federation contain no restriction on what a racket can be made of, except that it does not contain batteries. “No energy source that could alter or affect the playing characteristics of a racket in any way may be built into or attached to a racket.” At least this seems to leave the way open for all kinds of materials – for bamboo? Titanium? – and tailor-made details – head set with diamonds? fluffy handle? – that the prevailing racket technology and the selection of professional players seem relatively rational.

However, there are other limits to how much you can refresh your equipment.

A club can be a maximum of 29 inches long, while the face (head) must be no longer than 15.5 inches and 11.5 inches wide.

The strings must be laid flat and consist of a pattern of crossed strings that are alternately entwined or connected when they cross. The stringing pattern must generally be uniform … not less close in the middle than in any other area … and strung so that the playing characteristics are identical on both sides. “So no two-sided rackets. But within these parameters, even the slightest deviation makes a huge difference, as the champions show.

You can tell a lot about a tennis player by doing the racket calibration. The smallest specification reflects her style in how the palm of your hand reveals details about a person’s past, present, and future.

Before moving in 2014, Federer used a Wilson Pro Staff 90 with a smaller head than most today. It was widely regarded as the closest thing to yesterday’s classic, smaller frame rackets. This was perfect for his controlled and meticulous play. Perfect in the sense that he won 17 Grand Slam trophies.

Still, it wasn’t built for power.

Larger club heads such as Spaniard Nadal’s 100-square-inch frame offered more punch. Federer’s 90-inch head, in combination with back injuries, left him gradually overwhelmed on the pitch, especially on his backhand and especially by Nadal’s monstrous topspin, who had become the world’s No. 1 player.

Federer recognized the weakness and tested a new racket at a German tournament in mid-2013. At the end of the season, however, he returned to his Pro Staff 90 to test more equipment in practice before making a permanent change.

After trying it out in the off-season, he was finally ready to get out with a new weapon.

His updated model, the Wilson RF97 Autograph, had a 97-centimeter head to help him hit a heavier shot with more ease. A larger head means a larger sweet spot, which is useful for defensive shots, such as when a player is on the way to the ball.

In the heat of competition, Federer didn’t have to worry about the change.

“I feel like I don’t think about it (the new racket) when I go out there. It’s a great thing,” he said after Finland’s Jarkko Nieminen ended the first competitive game with the RF97 Autograph in Brisbane with a straight win , “I hit the ball very well and I’m very happy with the racket.”

Federer reached the final in Brisbane this year, but lost to Australian Lleyton Hewitt. However, his career was not going according to plan: he has won three more Grand Slams and has finished second four times since then. Federer’s club change is widely regarded as one of the keys to his resurgence after 2014.

But what about Nadal, the player who partially triggered the change?

“Rafa is a creature created around his (racket) frame,” said Australian Todd Woodbridge, a 22-time Grand Slam double winner.

“If I gave Rogers racket in Rafa’s hand, he (Nadal) would not be near the player he is. He would still be good, but he would not be able to do the things we see of him – his famous shots, his stick things. This is how much a device can do. “

The Babolat AeroPro Drive from Nadal has a head of 100 square inches and is three inches larger than that of Federer.

The world’s best players, including Federer, had a violent topspin, but Nadal is on a different level. He sets a unique amount of whip up and down, while Federer’s swing is flatter. One reason Nadal’s large head is large is that it needs extra surface area to achieve the extreme spin if the ball temporarily slides off its racket as its arm flings upwards.

Another important difference is the weight. Made from graphite, the Nadal racket, like most rackets today, is 27 grams lighter than Federers Wilson. Since Nadal sits much further behind the baseline than most other players, he has to keep hitting to land the ball deeper in the opposing field. The low weight enables him to swing hard on his arm with less fatigue.

Why do some players use gut strings and other polyesters?

Federer’s vertical strings are made of natural gut (cow intestine) and the horizontal strings are made of polyester.

Gut strings are springy; According to Tennis Lab, a racket technology company operated by Tennis Australia and Victoria University, a ball hitting the stomach moves an average of 1 km / h faster than polyester. More suspension also means that the bowel is softer. less vibrations on the arms and hands of the players and a softer “feeling” when in contact with the ball.

Other unusual bowels on tour are Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and Kei Nishikori. Everyone mixes the intestine with polyester. Djokovic plays with an 18×19 string pattern, but on a 95 square inch frame. That gives him two more vertical strings than Federer (16×19), although his head is smaller.

Nadal only uses polyester strings like most of his colleagues. Polyester generates almost 10 percent more spin, whereby the strings slide against each other when they hit the ball so that they cause less friction than non-slip gut. The spin is increased when the strings slide up or down on each other and briefly “catch” the ball. As the ball bounces off them, the strings snap back into place and continue to catapult the ball.

Polyester breaks more easily and feels more strenuous on the arm – but for most players it has been proven to use it.

An amateur player will cost around $ 90 if his racket is limited to the types of strings Federer uses while opting for the “polyester only” option.

What would happen if Rafa and Roger swapped clubs? Grand Slam Champion Todd Woodbridge explains:

What difference does the number of strings make?

The adjustment of strings does not stop at the material. The distance between the strings in a club head can also affect the behavior of the ball.

Both Federer and Nadal have 16 strings above their racket heads and 19 from top to bottom, but Nadal’s larger head size means that his strings are wider apart. A larger string spacing holds the ball better before it is dropped by the racket. Nadal’s productive spin is supported by both its string pattern and its string material.

Federer’s string pattern is more closed, which means more control for a player who strikes with a flatter swing. When the strings are closer together, the ball bounces off them at a flatter angle: their trajectory is more direct than being thrown up or down by an open pattern.

Control helps Federer when he comes online to play and attack, which Nadal rarely does.

“Control for Federer with his closed string pattern means precision,” says Lyndon Krause, sports scientist in the Tennis Lab. “It is possible to determine exactly where he hits the ball with a little less spin.”

A brief history of the rackets: click to the right

What is the string tension?

Big. Nadal, famous for his superstition on the court, never changes his string tension. String tension is measured in pounds: how many pounds of pressure are applied to the strings when they are drawn into the racket. Regardless of the conditions, the opponent or the surface, the tension of Nadal is always 1 kg.

It is hardly surprising that Federer, who prefers flexibility, wears clubs with different tensions between 30 and 60 kg. Your choice may depend on the humidity (tennis balls are heavier when wet) or just comfort.

The higher your string tension, the louder the ping will be when you hit the ball. At a lower tension the ball hits or “pocks”.

Professional players report that their clubs immediately feel different when the tension is adjusted by a pound or two – and the effects are real.

A 10-pound drop in tension can increase ball speed by 1 to 3 percent, a 38-player Tennis Lab test found, while a 10-pound tension increase can produce up to 4 percent more spin.

“We speak of a string tension like a rubber band – the lower the string tension, the more elastic the strings, which leads to more force. The result is that more energy is returned to the ball, ”says Krause.

Lower string tension resulted in balls landing an average of 54 centimeters lower on the field than rackets with higher tension.

It also has an acoustic dimension. The higher your string tension, the louder the ping will be when you hit the ball. At a lower tension the ball hits or “pocks”. There is some speculation that players will grunt or screech so that their opponents cannot hear the tension of their racket, but they are more likely to make such noises to increase the effort and strength with which they hit, or as a result ,

What does stiffness mean?

Another variable is the stiffness – the flexibility of the racket frame.

A stiffer racket absorbs less energy, so more energy is transferred to the ball when it hits the ball, and the ball moves on and on. Federer plays with a slightly stiffer racket than Nadal. A stiffer racket reinforces the sweet spot, which is helpful for Federer’s smaller frame. While Federer gains some “softness” through the use of gut strings, Nadal could look for him in a less stiff racket, which absorbs more energy when hitting a ball and thus protects the arm.

The string tension, racket weight, stiffness and pretty much all of the above variables can be changed by anyone who has a good relationship with the staff or stringers of the local tennis shop.

In September Serena Williams used her usual green, gray, and black Wilson Blade 104. But in her first tournament since playing in Auckland in January with an all-black Wilson that looked very similar to Federers. Wilson says Williams is testing a new racket but hasn’t released any details yet. How extensive will the Williams racket recalibration be?

She is definitely a more powerful tennis player than ever before. The head size of her racket was 104 square inches, gigantic even by the standards of the women’s game, where 100 square inches are common to maximize performance. Her racket weight, like Nadal’s, was pretty light. This helps her swing harder and produce more spin with less effort.

She has played with a mixture of gut and polyester strings as well as with a lower racket stiffness, which makes the racket more forgiving on her arm and increases the shooting power.

An open string pattern in her large racket head has further improved her power and spin in the same way that Nadal did. Her racket, at 27.7 inches, is slightly longer than that of men and women (most of the clubs are 27.0 inches long), which gives her more range.

“There was a time in her career,” says Woodbridge, “when she switched to a thicker frame at the Australian Open and really had problems for a while. She started flying the ball everywhere, couldn’t find the accuracy, that was needed. So there was too much power for them. This is a situation where the right device is used.

“She is one of the greatest waitresses ever. If she picks up another racket, she doesn’t have the accuracy she opens. “

Ashleigh Barty, who plays with a more conventional all-round racket that matches her all-round game, is for Williams what Federer is for Nadal.

As powerful as it is, Barty’s game is based more on skill and cunning, as she wants to move her opponent across the field and attack the net with her head gravity stick.

Barty’s club head is 100 square inches – just like Nadal’s. In women’s tennis, the club heads turn out a bit bigger if they are looking for more power.

Barty is of course not as figure-hugging as Williams (Barty, for example, is 166 centimeters tall, Williams 175), so he plays with this lighter frame to reduce fatigue and maintain swing speed.

The Queenslander racket is only covered with polyester, which reflects the fact that spin is important for their disc-heavy game.

Barty’s most unusual racket variable is her super-soft string tension (40 pounds), which improves strength and comfort.

What’s ticking at Barty’s and Williams? Australian legend Todd Woodbridge explains:

“What I love about Ash Barty’s game,” says Woodbridge, “is the backhand of the slice … you can drop it briefly, take your opponent off the baseline, but also hit the hard, penetrating from the corners.” She chose a racket where a) she can have a lot of spin on her hand – with this shot she can do well at the French (Open) because she can hop the ball over her shoulders and get shorter answers – and The other is a great defense attack for her because she needs it because she is only two meters tall. Your special (racket) frame is again based on your playing style. “

Do the players follow when data indicate a change?

“Acceptance of tennis technology in terms of equipment and analytics has been slow,” said Machar Reid, head of innovation at Tennis Australia. He argues that technology should be used to help players choose their gear better.

Reid is a former player and trainer and a doctorate in biomechanics. He leads the Tennis Lab, which is part of a broader initiative called Game Insight Group, which is made up of data and sports scientists and computer engineers who want to “challenge the status quo” and bring more data and scientific analysis into tennis.

“If we want to learn from other advanced sports like golf and cycling, which are also inherently individual, and we want to see what they can do really well to better equip athletes, what can we do as a sport to catch up ? ‘

23-year-old Thanasi Kokkinakis is one of the best tennis talents of his generation, but injuries have hindered him. He retired after a duel with Nadal at the 2019 US Open due to shoulder problems.

He had used the same babolat – and the same Nadal used – since he was a child. His sponsorship contract with the French company ended in late 2019 and he decided to test other clubs. Could a different brand, a different tension, a change of string types or a different stiffness help him to better exploit his potential? He used Tennis Lab’s Hawk-Eye technology to measure the depth, speed and accuracy of the balls he hit with different rackets.

It (15 grams) doesn’t sound like much, but if you swing it in your hand at different ball speeds for a long period of time, it helps a lot.

“This is the biggest process I’ve gone through to reach different companies and try some,” says Kokkinakis. “I’m glad I did it, I had the time, I thought I might as well do it and see what feels good and go from there.”

However, it did not change much, although the data indicated that it was better suited for other clubs.

“I hit with a bit of spin and learned to control it because it’s a pretty strong racquet,” he explains. “I don’t want to change my playing style by adapting to other rackets.”

He was 15 grams lighter – the weight of a CD – in the hope that it could improve his recovery and fatigue. “It (15 grams) doesn’t sound much to General Punter, but if you swing it in your hand at different ball speeds for a long time, it helps a lot,” he says.

The Australian Sam Stosur (35), winner of the US Open 2011, had great success when she pushed her opponents off the field in their heyday. As her opponents grew older and stronger, she tried to make her game a little more nuanced.

After consulting Tennis Lab, she changed: she played with a racket that gave her more power and more spin.

Stosur had to experiment to find a racket that bridged what the data said she needed and what she thought was necessary.

However, she found that although she hit the ball faster, the balls landed flatter on the court due to the significantly increased spin, and she was beaten too easily in rallies.

In late 2019 she returned to the Tennis Lab and found a racket that gave her even more power and spin – this time just a little less spin. Her balls now moved faster and landed deeper in the field so that she could control the rallies as she wished.

Stosur had to experiment to find a racket that bridged what the data said she needed and what she thought was necessary.

What’s in a racket? Todd Woodbridge tells of his quest as a kid to be cool on the pitch:

Can changing a racket backfire?

Todd Woodbridge knows the risk of changing clubs. In the middle of his career, he switched to a less stiff racket to help a sick elbow.

“I used a very stiff stick because I was able to hit the ball flat and hard,” said Woodbridge.

I returned to the equipment with which I could play my stick game.

But a softer stick meant that his “bread and butter shot”, the backhand of the disc, suffered even when his elbow didn’t hurt so much. “I really started to struggle with the feel of that shot,” he says.

“If you start to doubt it, your confidence will be lost, and for me there came a point when I returned to the equipment I could use to play my stock game.

“At some point, I had to move my elbow to the right (regardless of the club change) and pick up the stiffer club again.”

Could today’s players win with an old style wooden stick?

75-year-old John Newcombe, a seven-time Grand Slam champion and a five-time Davis Cup winner between 1964 and 1975, used a wooden Slazenger racket as a child and then a senior version as soon as he started to climb the ranks.

“I didn’t know any other way (to the small heads). In the 1970s, when Prince came out with the big head racket and some of the boys started with it, we said to them:” Why don’t you go to the beach with this big spade along? “You’ll never be able to play with that.

“They needed a longer hit (with wooden clubs) and with today’s clubs and the strings you see you hit topspin lobs by barely moving the club head in their shot. If you did that with a wooden club it would Ball falling to the ground. “

“I love watching Ash Barty play. She is very much in the form of Evonne Goolagong Cawley, how she moved the ball around the field and always thought ahead – you can see that at Ash. ‘

Yesterday’s players would fight for victory with today’s thugs if they didn’t adjust their technique significantly. However, according to Newcombe, the game has changed through the development of rackets. Too much strength is a dangerous thing.

“It’s probably the main thing that harms the net game,” he says, “because the rackets and strings are so strong that 10-year-olds can play great hits and get topspin lobs so they don’t get on the net.” , They don’t learn the art of net play.

“You have to be careful with the power these rackets produce,” he adds. “It takes a little time for the touch game.

“For example, I like watching Ash Barty play – she doesn’t just hit the ball, I find this style boring and a lot of spectators, I think. I prefer players with touch and power. She is very in the form of Evonne Goolagong Cawley how she moved the ball around the field and always thought ahead – you can see that in Ash. “

The Australian Open runs until February 2nd.

graphic | Stephen Kiprillis, Matthew Absalom-Wong Video | Yuji Shimada, Cormac Lally, Kelly Bergsma editor | Felicity Lewis Thanks to | Todd Woodbridge at Nine, Tennis Australia, Lyndon Krause at Tennis Lab, the Rodney Lack racket collection.