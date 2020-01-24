How Arsenal Can Destroy Chelsea and Man Utd's Cavani Bid by Landing a Long-Term Transfer Target Thomas Lemar - The Sun

According to reports, ARSENAL can demolish Chelsea and Manchester United’s hope for Edinson Cavani by landing Thomas Lemar.

The Gunners are investigating the possibility of signing the French winger this month with Atletico Madrid who is willing to cash in on their flop.

Arsenal wants to sign Thomas Lemar this month

Atletico injected £ 55 million to Monaco to bring the 24-year-old to the Wanda Metropolitano in 2018.

But Lemar failed to achieve the same form that gave him that transfer and now boss Diego Simeone is open to sell him.

And according to El Chringuito TV, this could have a knock-on effect on the hope of their Premier League rival to win Cavani.

Atletico wants to use the resources generated from the sale of Lemar to land the troubled Uruguayans from Paris Saint-Germain.

Both Chelsea and United have followed the availability of Cavani after telling the French side that he wants to leave this month.

Cavani, 32, is without contract in the summer and has no plans to extend his current deal.

But the Premier League duo faces the prospect of being priced from a move in which PSG is asking £ 16.8 million for his signature.

Cavani also wants a two-and-a-half-year contract worth about £ 360,000 a week.

It is suggested that the striker prefers a switch to LaLiga rather than a switch to England.

Cavani’s father talked about his joy at the prospect of his son moving to Atletico and telling El Chiringuito: “” He wants to join another club in Europe. That would please me that he is playing here (at Atletico), yes.

(Diego) Simeone wants him now. The head coach of Paris Saint-Germain has also said that he needs him to help compete in the Champions League. “

Cavani could leave PSG this month