How Ars tests Wi-Fi devices (and you can too)

Increase your fame: Four refurbished Chromebooks, each with an additional Linksys WUSB6300 Wi-Fi adapter for out-of-band control and communication.

Jim Salter

After reviewing Google’s Nest Wi-Fi kit last fall, we received an unexpected request: Ars reader GerbilMagnus checked the comments and asked for an explanation of how we test Wi-Fi.

Machination minutiae was not of particular interest to you, but ask and you will be greeted by dear readers. Today we take over the leadership of GerbilMagnus and take the readers behind the scenes of our Wi-Fi test process. We will also bring in a little theory and practice. If you want to try our methods at home, you should be aware in advance that you don’t necessarily have to replicate our entire test setup to get useful results for yourself. But if you want to stick the latest and best mesh equipment through the glove, we’ll cover absolutely everything from top to bottom before we’re done.

Why we do complex tests

Most professional Wi-Fi tests are nothing more than simple Internet speed tests: set up a router or mesh kit, place a laptop on the floor at a distance of 3 m and let it rip. The idea here is that the highest top speed at close range also delivers the best performance everywhere.

Unfortunately, things generally don’t work that way. All you really measured is how quickly a single download can be done from a single device with optimal range and no obstacles – which is usually not the thing that frustrates users in the real world. If you’re angry with your Wi-Fi, it’s rarely because a download isn’t fast enough – the more common problem is that it looks “flaky” and clicking a link long enough leads to a blank browser screen You wonder if you should click Refresh or close the browser and try again or what.

The driving force behind our Wi-Fi testing is accurately measuring the user experience in practice. And if you accept our premise – this slow click response is the most common pain point – it means you don’t want to measure speed. You want to measure latency, especially application latency, not network latency. (Application latency is the time it takes for your application to meet requirements. It depends on both network latency and throughput.)

The biggest challenge for our Wi-Fi is usually exactly what we said at the beginning: surfing the Internet. When you click a link to display “a web page,” what you are actually downloading is not a single page. Typically, it is a set of ten, if not hundreds, of individual resources of different sizes, typically spread across multiple domains. You will need most, if not all, of the resources to complete the download before your browser can visually render the page.

If downloading one or more of these items takes a long time or fails and doesn’t download, stare at a blank or partially rendered website and wonder what’s going on. To get a realistic idea of ​​the user experience, our test workload must also depend on several elements. Application latency is defined as the time it takes the last of these elements to intervene.

Streaming video is another important component for a user’s typical Wi-Fi needs. Users want to stream Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and more on set-top boxes like Roku or Amazon Fire Sticks, Smart TVs, phones, tablets, and laptops. In most cases, streaming workload per se is not difficult. Streaming services store deep buffers to compensate for irregularities and to compensate for periods with low throughput. However, streaming is a constant burden on the rest of the network – which quickly leads to the problem we just talked about.

WiFi latency is about the worst pings, not the best

If you set up a simple, cheap WiFi router in an empty house with a large garden and ping it from a laptop, you won’t notice terrible latency. If the laptop is in a really good position, pings of up to 2 ms (milliseconds) can occur. From further away in the house, on the other side of the walls, the latency can increase up to 50 ms.

That’s enough to make a player’s eyelid twitch, but when it comes to website browsing, it doesn’t sound too bad – after all, the average human response time is over 250 ms. The problem here is that with a ping value of “only 2 ms” one or two in a chain of 10 are very likely to be significantly higher – with a laptop under ideal conditions the highest of 10 pings may be 35 ms. For one on the other side of the house it could be 90ms or worse.

The ping of interest here is the worst ping of 10 or more, not the lowest or even the median. Since accessing websites means asking for dozens or hundreds of resources at the same time, and we’re deciding which resources to return slowest, it doesn’t matter how fast nine of them are when the tenth is slow as molasses – this one bad ping keeps us firmly up.

So far, however, it is only a single device that communicates with a Wi-Fi access point in an empty house without competition. And that’s not very realistic either. In the real world, there are likely to be dozens of devices on the same network – and there may be dozens of other devices within earshot of the same channel, in the neighbors’ houses or apartments. And every time one of them speaks, everyone else has to shut up and wait for their turn.