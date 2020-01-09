How are WTA and ATP tennis placements determined?

Loading...

Australia celebrated its world’s first tennis player in 16 years last year. Ashleigh Barty was the first Australian woman to make it to the top after Evonne Goolagong-Cawley in 1976. and she was the first Australian since Lleyton Hewitt in 2003.

After a year of Sabbath, which also included playing cricket, Barty’s glorious rise offers an interesting insight into the numbers behind tennis.

Not on the leaderboard on the comeback trail in May 2016, Barty was cautious with qualifying for a $ 50,000 low-level tournament in Eastbourne, southern England. After three victories in qualifying and three victories in the main field, she was back in business with a handful of points – and a rank of 623.

By the end of the year, she had halved her ranking. She hit the top 100 at number 92 in March 2017 after winning her first WTA title in Kuala Lumpur. At the end of the year it was anchored in the top 20.

With her victory against the German Julia Gorges at the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham in June 2019 – two weeks after her triumph at the French Open – she took first place in the ranking.

“You always dream of being number one when you were a little kid,” she said after the game, “but to make it a reality, it’s incredible and not something that exists in my realm – we wanted the top 10 reach this year. “

How does the ranking system work? And what difference does a win or a loss make for the players at the Australian Open?

Why are rankings important?

They can be a career goal, the fans identify with them and offer the tournament organizers – and above all the sponsors – instructions on who is most recognizable.

In all sports, a player’s cupboard is an important yardstick for his success, but in tennis a high rank means credibility. The great Roger Federer holds the record for most total weeks (310) at the top of the ranking and for most consecutive weeks at No. 1 (237). Follow the table below to witness Federer’s remarkable record since the turn of the millennium and see who’s still at the top.

Rankings are partly important because the tennis season almost never ends. There are peaks throughout the year, like the four majors, including the Australian Open, but not a real finish line.

Tennis players have to “defend their points” all the time if they start at every tournament, even though a leaderboard has the greatest prestige at the end of the year.

At least officially, the season ended with the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) final in London in November and the WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) final in Shenzhen, China, at the end of October.

The current men’s world number 1, Rafael Nadal, received the award at the end of the year for the fifth time. The big victories at Roland-Garros and the US Open in 2019 were a long way to get him back to the top. (His 19 majors, one less than Roger Federer’s record, made him legendary.)

A world ranking can also be a burden. If you haven’t won a major too, this can provide the best player history to win a major. The recently retired Dane Caroline Wozniacki only won a Grand Slam at the 2018 Australian Open, almost eight years after she reached No. 1.

The table below shows who has made it to the top in women’s tennis since 2000. Some well-known names have spent a lot of time there: Martina Hingis, Justine Henin and Serena Williams. The player with the record for most weeks at the top of the rankings is the great German Steffi Graf (377); and the highest mark for most consecutive weeks at No. 1 is shared by Graf and Williams (186).

Illie Nastase wins the 1973 French Open. Credit: Getty Images

How did rankings start and are they fair?

Tennis used to operate on a “star” system before the leaderboard started. The Romanian Ilie Nastase was the first men’s world No. 1 after the official ranking for men began in 1973. Nastase held the position for 40 weeks before Australian John Newcombe’s turn and headed eight weeks.

The women’s tour began with official placements in 1975. The American Chris Evert was the first women’s world No. 1, while Goolagong-Cawley did a two-week stint the following year.

It was totally subjective; There was no transparency and the players’ livelihoods corresponded to the mood of politics.

Australia is the youngest male world ever with Hewitt 2001 (20 years and eight months), while in 1974 (when he was 30 years old) Newcombe set the record as the oldest world No. 1 after his two-month term in office. The world’s No. 1 thirties has been commonplace over the past decade, as the Federer Nadal Djokovic triumvirate still dominates the skyline.

The move to computerized leaderboards in the 1970s was described as one of the key moments in tennis history. A transparent points system was seen as a fair representation of a player’s performance and provided an objective measurement of participation in tournaments. National associations and individual tournaments were ranked according to old methods. Those who led the events could invite who they wanted to play.

“It was completely subjective; there was no transparency and the livelihood of the players was in the mood of politics,” said Mike Estep, who led the ATP Tour ranking in most of the 1980s, to USA Today in 2013.

A leading player in the early 1970s, Stan Smith, recalled how it worked: “Some players would be on a list as players who could help sell tickets to the event and would take precedence over others at the Acceptance of tournaments, “he said of ATP Tour’s website in 2013.” This was of great concern to those who didn’t have big names and were on the edge of events. There have definitely been some battles with tournaments through this star system. “

Chris Evert defends her Wimbledon title with a two-handed backhand. Photo credit: Getty Images

How do rankings work?

A player’s ranking is based on the points he has accumulated in the past 12 months. It is an ongoing measurement that explains why tennis commentators often speak of players defending points. The ranking lists are recalculated and published almost weekly and published on Mondays.

The more important a tournament is – and how far a player is likely to progress in this tournament – the more points can be awarded. Points are discarded 52 weeks after they are first awarded.

In men’s tennis, the ranking formula is determined by calculating each player’s total points from the majors – the Australian, French and US openings and Wimbledon – plus eight mandatory Masters 1000 tournaments and their six best results from all ATP Tour 500 tournaments , ATP Tour 250, Challenger Tour and Futures tournaments.

The system is similar in women’s play. The WTA Tour is also based on an ongoing 52-week cumulative system. A player’s ranking is based on her results in a maximum of 16 tournaments for individuals (and 11 tournaments for doubles). These 16 tournaments must include the four majors, the four main compulsory events – Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid and Beijing – and the end-of-season WTA final.

For example, on January 8, Rafael Nadal had 9985 points, followed by Novak Djokovic (9055). Barty, the No. 1 for women, had 7851 points ahead of Karolina Pliskova (5525).

This table shows the points that can be recorded on the slams.

What is the difference between rankings and seedings?

Rankings are a universal measure of a player’s place, while seeding is tournament-specific. The confusion can arise from the fact that a tournament rarely deviates from the ranking when determining the stakes. However, this can and must be done in Wimbledon. There, the seeds are still the top 32 players according to the leaderboard, but the order of the seeds is determined by a formula that takes into account how players have been on the grass in the past 12 months.

Seed is important. In the majors, where the best 32 players are set for both men and women, a set player can only change another in the third round (at the time when the field was reduced to the last 32 players) Meet seeds. ,

For this reason, you hear of a top player on the comeback path – and outside of the sowing area – who speaks of a “dangerous floater” or “unsown threat” that other players want to avoid too early in a tournament.

Roger Federer wipes his tears after defeating the remaining Croatian Marin Cilic to win the Australian Open and set a Grand Slam record in 2018. Credit: DITA ALANGKARA

Then what is a placeholder?

Wildcards are a completely different game. Numerous tournaments, including the Australian Open, have discretion to grant access to individuals regardless of their placement. This is often a reward for younger players who are on the rise, or a nod to an older player with a crowd-drawing story. The Australian Open has eight wildcard slots in the draws for men and women. So there are three ways to a single place in this slam. A player can get a main draw position based on their rank, placeholder status or qualification.

At the Australian Open last year, four of the eight wildcard spots for men (and three for women) were “internal selections”. A wildcard slot for men and women will also be allocated to the winner of the Australian wildcard playoffs – a mini-tournament that takes place in Melbourne Park in December.

Andy Murray after hip surgery in Melbourne in 2018.

What happens if you are injured or have a baby?

“Protected leaderboards” offer players some compensation if they are no longer available for a long time.

On the ATP Tour, players can use the Chairman and President of the Executive Council to guard against entry if they are injured and have not attended an event for at least six months.

The British Andy Murray recently used his protected ranking because of a hip injury. This enabled Murray, who climbed to number 1 in the world rankings three years ago before falling to 839 in mid-2018, to participate in major tournaments. Murray planned to use this provision in the ATP Cup – a new men’s team tournament in Australia in January – followed by the Australian Open, but withdrew from his trip down under after a setback.

Serena Williams takes a selfie with husband Alexis Ohanian and Alexis Olympia. before the first round of the 2018 Fed Cup.Credit:AP

In women’s tennis, players can take time out to have children. The “special ranking” allows players to “freeze” their ranking, and if this ranking is high enough, they will be sown after their return to major tournaments.

A player who returned to the tour as a mother, Victoria Azarenka, welcomed the changes.

“Our players should feel comfortable and safe when they take the time to start a family or recover from an injury, and I think these new rules support this,” said Azarenka.

So far, there is no evidence that men on the tour are looking for similar arrangements to meet parenting requirements.

Scott Spits is a sports reporter for The Age

